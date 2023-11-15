USS Marinette XO dies after being found unresponsive onboard

The second-in-command of the littoral combat ship Marinette died late last month after he was found unresponsive aboard the vessel, according to Navy and civilian officials.

Cmdr. Jonathan M. Volkle, 44, was found on Oct. 27 and taken to a hospital in Cleveland, Ohio, near where the ship was moored, and was pronounced dead there, according to the Cuyahoga County Coroner’s Office.

The Navy did not announce the command triad member’s death at the time and did not respond to questions regarding the cause of Volkle’s passing on Wednesday.

Cuyahoga officials said Wednesday that a death determination is pending.

“The incident is currently under investigation, and as a matter of policy, the Navy does not comment on ongoing investigations,” Marinette’s parent command, Naval Surface Forces Atlantic, said in a statement.

The Navy is providing chaplain and mental health support to Marinette’s crew, and Cmdr. Janet Brooms has been assigned as the new executive officer, according to SURFLANT.

A married father of two, Volkle was born in Portsmouth, New Hampshire,

He was commissioned in 2007 and put on the his current rank in 2022.

Marinette commissioned into the fleet in September but had been stuck in the Great Lakes due to a strike by Canadian St. Lawrence Seaway employees, which prevented the ship from entering the Atlantic Ocean and heading to its homeport in Mayport, Florida, USNI News reported.

SURFLANT officials did not immediately clarify Marinette’s current status Wednesday.