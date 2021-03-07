USS Nimitz completes a 99,000-mile journey likely not done since WWII

Josh Farley, Kitsap Sun
·6 min read

BREMERTON, Wash. — At long last, the USS Nimitz returned home Sunday, close to a year after the aircraft carrier left Sinclair Inlet in Washington state.

The 100,000-ton warship, in completing a deployment that included flying sorties against the Islamic State in the Middle East to navigating the disputed waters of the South China Sea, returns to Bremerton, Washington, having logged 99,000 miles. Navy leaders have called it a record-long journey for a carrier in the years after World War II.

Most of its 3,000-plus sailors, roughly half of which were serving in their first-ever deployment, boarded the warship April 1, 2020 to quarantine for COVID-19. With its crew manning the rails, Nimitz squeezed through Rich Passage to Sinclair Inlet Sunday, just 25 days shy of a full year away from families.

“Every facet of America is here,” Rick Mengel, the Nimitz’s command master chief, told the Kitsap Sun, part of the USA TODAY Network, in January 2020. “Some grew up on farms, some grew up in the city. Every walk of life is here, from every state. We have America onboard Nimitz.”

The average age of a sailor on the Nimitz is about 24. And, thanks to social distancing, mask-wearing and the creation of a COVID-19 bubble, the first aircraft carrier strike group to deploy during the pandemic endured not a single case of novel coronavirus out at sea, the ship said. Its sailors have yet to be vaccinated due to the logistic challenges of getting the ultra-cold inoculations to sea.

"We've gone to great lengths to guard that bubble," said Capt. Max Clark, Nimitz's commanding officer.

The crew knew the stakes, Clark said. America's fleet of Nimitz-class carriers have been overtaxed, including the rapid spread of COVID-19 cases aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt last spring that took a sailor's life.

"For a while there, we said, 'if it's not Nimitz, it's nobody,'" Clark said.

Nimitz had turned for home several times throughout this deployment, only to turned back for another mission.

More from the Kitsap Sun: Loved ones of Nimitz sailors making final preparations for their return home

Once in Bremerton, the aircraft carrier, the ship, named for the legendary fleet admiral who helped the U.S. defeat the Japanese Navy in World War II, is due for what's known as a "planned incremental availability" of maintenance at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard. It will be moored at Pier Bravo at Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton and not require work in dry dock.

The 1975-commissioned Nimitz is due to be decommissioned in 2025, though there has been talk of temporarily extending its service life.

The Theodore Roosevelt and Nimitz Carrier Strike Groups steam in formation on scheduled deployments to South China Sea.
The Theodore Roosevelt and Nimitz Carrier Strike Groups steam in formation on scheduled deployments to South China Sea.

Nimitz deployment: a timeline

April 1, 2020: Many Nimitz sailors board the ship at Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton for quarantine.

Late April: After testing more than 8,000 sailors and civilians for the novel coronavirus, the USS Nimitz departs Bremerton to complete its training and get ready for deployment.

Mid-May: Rear Adm. James A. Kirk, a Hershey, Pennsylvania, native who made headlines a few years ago as the first captain of the next generation USS Zumwalt destroyer, becomes commander of Nimitz's Carrier Strike Group 11.

Early June: The Nimitz, packed with more than 6,000 sailors, officially sets sail for deployment, the Navy's first such launch of a carrier strike group in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz, left, and the guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea steam in formation during a Strait of Hormuz transit back on Sept. 18. On Friday, the Nimitz and its strike group was ordered back to the Persian Gulf.
The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz, left, and the guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea steam in formation during a Strait of Hormuz transit back on Sept. 18. On Friday, the Nimitz and its strike group was ordered back to the Persian Gulf.

Early July: A rare show of force in the disputed waters of the South China Sea, USS Nimitz and USS Ronald Reagan hold joint exercises to "strengthen warfighting readiness and proficiency," including simulations to strike enemy territory while in waters claimed by China and neighboring nations.

Mid-July: Nimitz and its strike group trains with the Indian Navy.

Early September: A search ensues for Ian McKnight, an information systems technician who apparently went overboard. McKnight has not been found.

This photo released by the official website of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 is said to show the USS Nimitz Aircraft carrier prior to entering the strategic Strait of Hormuz and Persian Gulf. Iran&#39;s powerful Revolutionary Guard force has managed to fly a surveillance drone over the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier which last week transited through the Strait of Hormuz, the semi-official Tasnim news agency said Wednesday.
This photo released by the official website of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 is said to show the USS Nimitz Aircraft carrier prior to entering the strategic Strait of Hormuz and Persian Gulf. Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guard force has managed to fly a surveillance drone over the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier which last week transited through the Strait of Hormuz, the semi-official Tasnim news agency said Wednesday.

Mid-September: Nimitz cruises through the Strait of Hormuz and into the waters of the Persian Gulf, the first aircraft carrier and strike group in the gulf since USS Abraham Lincoln sailed there in November 2019. Iran's Revolutionary Guard force flew a surveillance drone over the ship while there with tensions high in the region. Its time in the gulf includes stops at Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain and in Oman.

October: Nimitz takes a call from Navy Capt. Christopher Cassidy, commander of the International Space Station.

Mid-November: The Nimitz joins vessels from the navies of Australia, India and Japan — the so-called "Quadrilateral" nations — in a scheduled exercise named Malabar, which has been ongoing since 1992.

Nov. 27: The Pentagon orders Nimitz back to the Persian Gulf region to help provide deterrence as troop withdrawals come in Iraq and Afghanistan.

An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, from the &#x00201c;Battlecats&#x00201d; of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73, hovers above the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz during an air power demonstration Monday. The Nimitz and its crew have been away from families back home for more than 320 days.
An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, from the “Battlecats” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73, hovers above the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz during an air power demonstration Monday. The Nimitz and its crew have been away from families back home for more than 320 days.

Dec. 21: The USS Nimitz reaches the Horn of Africa in support of troop movements in Somalia and surrounding countries and to help maintain pressure on terrorist groups in the region.

Dec. 25: Nimitz takes a call from Vice President Mike Pence on Christmas.

Dec. 31: The Pentagon announces Nimitz can head home to Bremerton.

Jan. 3: Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller announces the aircraft carrier and its strike group will stay in the region because of what he said were provocations by Iran.

Feb. 2: Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin makes the order to send Nimitz home.

Feb. 9: On its route home to Bremerton, the USS Nimitz sails into the disputed waters of the South China Sea to meet up and train with a fellow aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt and its strike group.

Late-February: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Adm. Michael Gilday, the Chief of Naval Operations, fly to the USS Nimitz as the warship neared San Diego. The warship soon after arrives at Naval Air Station North Island to offload its air wing.

March 4: The Nimitz arrives at Naval Magazine Indian Island to offload ordnance; some crew members disembark there.

March 8 and beyond: The aircraft carrier is due for what's known as a "planned incremental availability" of maintenance at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard. It will be moored at Pier Bravo at Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton.

Follow reporter ​​​​​​Josh Farley on Twitter at @joshfarley

Undefeated, but no tourney: California Baptist women's basketball team has perfect record but won't make NCAA Tournament

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: USS Nimitz returns to US: Aircraft carrier traveled 99,000 miles

Recommended Stories

  • Saudi-led coalition jets pound Yemen capital after Huthi strikes

    Smoke billows over Sanaa as a Saudi-led military coalition mounts airstrikes on Yemen's Huthi-controlled capital after it intercepted 10 drones launched by the Iran-backed rebels.

  • George Floyd: Minneapolis wanted to pay social media influencers to fight misinformation around Derek Chauvin trial

    Minneapolis ditches sketchy plan to pay social media influencers to fight misinformation during the upcoming trials surrounding George Floyd's death.

  • B-52s again fly over Mideast in US military warning to Iran

    A pair of B-52 bombers flew over the Mideast on Sunday, the latest such mission in the region aimed at warning Iran amid tensions between Washington and Tehran. The flight by the two heavy bombers came as a pro-Iran satellite channel based in Beirut broadcast Iranian military drone footage of an Israeli ship hit by a mysterious explosion only days earlier in the Mideast. While the channel sought to say Iran wasn't involved, Israel has blamed Tehran for what it described as an attack on the vessel.

  • 'I'm Jake, not Chuck': Sen. Joe Manchin flubs CNN host Jake Tapper's name 3 times amid Sunday show blitz

    Manchin, amid a media blitz explaining his push for certain provisions in the latest round of federal stimulus, repeatedly misnamed CNN's Jake Tapper.

  • ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ Flies Low at Box Office With $8.6 Million Opening

    Despite strong reviews and a No. 1 opening at the box office, Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon” has failed to join “Wonder Woman 1984” and “Tom & Jerry” among the films to earn a $10 million-plus opening weekend during the pandemic, instead earning an estimated $8.6 million opening from 2,045 locations. The lower-than-hoped opening for “Raya” comes after Cinemark refused to screen the animated film without renegotiated terms, as it was released in both theaters and as a premium video on-demand release for $30 on Disney+. “Tom & Jerry,” along with the rest of Warner Bros.’ 2021 slate, is being released simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max, but Warner Bros. has agreed to give theaters a larger cut of admissions for those films because of the day-and-date release strategy. The lack of availability for “Raya” at some major theater chains also slightly diminishes how much studios can learn from this weekend’s box office data about audience interest in returning to theaters as they begin to reopen in major cities. The good news is that four films in this week’s Top 5 grossed over $1 million, causing this weekend’s overall grosses to reach $25.2 million according to industry estimates. That’s a 14% increase from the $22 million seen last weekend. Also Read: Will Reopened NYC Movie Theaters Lead to Box Office Recovery (and Blockbusters' Return)? While “Raya and the Last Dragon” hasn’t performed as well theatrically compared to other pandemic-era family releases, it is enjoying very strong critical and audience reception with a 95% Rotten Tomatoes score and an A on CinemaScore. Overseas, the film grossed $17.6 million — including $8.4 million in China — for a global total of $26.2 million. Disney, like other studios, has not made data on PVOD sales available. “Tom & Jerry” takes the No. 2 spot this weekend, earning a 10-day total of just under $23 million. Behind “Raya” and “Tom & Jerry” was Lionsgate’s “Chaos Walking,” which opened at 1,980 locations for a $3.8 million opening. Starring Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley, the sci-fi thriller has a 24% Rotten Tomatoes score and a B on CinemaScore. Focus Features’ “Boogie” takes the No. 4 spot with a $1.2 million opening from 1,252 locations, earning a tepid reception with a C+ on CinemaScore and a 46% Rotten Tomatoes score. Finally, Universal’s “The Croods: A New Age” hangs on for another Top 5 weekend with $780,000, giving the DreamWorks film a domestic total of $53.6 million after 15 weekends in theaters. Also Read: Alamo Drafthouse Files for Chapter 11, Movie Theater Chain Sells Assets to Altamont and Fortress This weekend’s totals reflect the slow-going of getting moviegoers back in seats at the theaters. Approximately 60 theaters in New York City reopened for the first time in nearly a year, including 13 locations owned by AMC Theaters. Other theaters in NYC will open later this month, as they need more time to find staffing and update theaters and concession stands to meet COVID-19 protocols. Those that have opened are required to adhere to a 25% auditorium capacity limit, though industry lobbyists are currently trying to raise that limit for theaters with recliner seats, which already have a very low capacity. Movie theaters in San Francisco have also been given the green light to open with 25% audience capacity, and industry insiders tell TheWrap that there is optimism that Los Angeles theaters will be able to reopen later this month as well. The best-case scenario for theaters is that the COVID-19 vaccination process, combined with continued social distancing, prevents another infection surge from delaying the reopening process, allowing theaters to take advantage of a full summer blockbuster release calendar to rebuild the box office starting with “Black Widow,” which is set to release only in theaters on May 7. Read original story ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ Flies Low at Box Office With $8.6 Million Opening At TheWrap

  • Biden news - live: Cuomo faces fresh allegations as Obama praises president on Covid-19 relief bill

    Follow the latest in US politics

  • Pat Shurmur talks preparing for different Bears QBs

    Giants coach Pat Shurmur prepares for two different Bears QBs, and tight end Evan Engram hopes to return from his injury against Chicago.

  • Michigan Wolverines vs. Michigan State Spartans basketball: Live updates

    Michigan State Spartans vs. Michigan Wolverines game time, TV channel, radio, score, live updates and analysis

  • Nicolas Cage Enjoys Carriage Ride with New Wife Riko Shibata in N.Y.C.

    Nicolas Cage tied the knot for a fifth time on Feb. 16

  • Nicolas Cage just got married for the fifth time

    Nicolas Cage, 57, tied the knot with Riko Shibata, 26, in Las Vegas on February 16.

  • Elon Musk teases a Tesla Cybertruck availability update as soon as April

    The Tesla CEO said the company's latest electric vehicle depends on finishing a new factory near Austin, Texas, to house its assembly line.

  • Ford GT Carbon Edition Vs 1,400HP AWD Mustang

    The Hoonicorn takes on the iconic GT40 in a 3 round race for the fastest legendary Ford.

  • Cuomo skipped sexual harassment training - that he himself mandated - by having a staffer complete it for him, accuser says

    When asked by a reporter Wednesday if he had taken the sexual harassment training, Cuomo said, "Short answer is yes."

  • Biden signs executive order to expand voting rights: ‘If you have the best ideas, you have nothing to hide’

    ‘Every eligible voter should be able to vote and have it counted’

  • A High School in Ohio Is Giving Students a Choice: Keep Up With Remote Learning — Or You Have to Come Back to the Classroom

    Far too many students were skipping online classes and failing this fall at Shaw High School in East Cleveland, one of the poorest districts in the nation and that the state had declared in “academic distress” before the pandemic. As absences increased through the holiday season, that “academic distress” was only getting worse. “We saw […]

  • Prince Harry and William to reunite at unveiling of Diana statue as they move past rift

    The Duke of Sussex is determined to stand shoulder to shoulder with his brother at the unveiling of a statue of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, whatever the fallout from his interview with Oprah Winfrey. Prince Harry hopes that the brothers can present a united front at Kensington Palace on July 1, which would have been the Princess’s 60th birthday, in an attempt to move past their rift. A source close to Prince Harry insisted that whatever had been said and done, he desperately hoped to attend the event and considered it a priority. There is more uncertainty about whether the Duke might make it back to the UK for earlier events, such as Trooping the Colour on June 12 or the Duke of Edinburgh’s 100th birthday on June 10, partly due to the impending birth of his second child, thought to be due around that time. Despite the explosive nature of the revelations made to Ms Winfrey, the Sussexes consider the interview their last word on the subject and want to move on. They felt they needed to have their say and explain to the public why they turned their backs on royal life, but now consider the matter closed, sources said. One friend said: “It was something they felt they wanted and needed to do but now they have done it, they feel a line has been drawn under that chapter of their lives and they want to move on.”

  • Thousands of people who visited a COVID-19 vaccination site in California received the wrong dosage, report says

    An estimated 4,300 people at the Oakland Coliseum received a suboptimal dosage of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on March 1, KTVU reported.

  • McConnell planning an 'escape hatch' in case he leaves Senate before term expires, report says

    The Intercept reported that McConnell's political protégé, state Attorney General Daniel Cameron, is at the top of a list of possible successors.

  • Lauren Boebert, who once expressed support for QAnon, accused Democrats of being 'obsessed with conspiracy theories'

    GOP Rep. Lauren Boerbert of Colorado has previously said she hopes the QAnon conspiracy theory was real but denied being a follower.

  • A Trump appointee who was arrested after participating in the Capitol riot asked a judge if he could be transferred to a cell with no cockroaches

    Federico Klein is believed to the first Trump appointee arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.