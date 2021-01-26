The US's oldest bomber is still flying around the world, and its crews are training like 'we're going to war'

Christopher Woody
Two U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress bombers fly over the Pacific Ocean during a routine training mission
US Air Force B-52H bombers over the Pacific Ocean during a training mission. Pacific Air Forces

  • After more than a half-century in service, the B-52 is still flying around the world, often making non-stop, round-trip flights.

  • Those long-range missions are a testament to the bomber's longevity, but they're also preparation for growing strategic competition with powerful adversaries.

  • "When we have these opportunities to go out [on] those long durations, it really lets us practice what we're going to be doing if we're going to war," Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Middents told Insider.

  • Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Six decades after the first B-52 was delivered, the bomber is still a frontline aircraft, flying all over the world.

Five times since mid-November, B-52s have flown from the US to the Middle East and back on Bomber Task Force missions, part of an ongoing pressure campaign against Iran.

Defense officials say those missions are a prime example of dynamic force employment, in which aircraft fly overseas for short-term deployments or on non-stop flights to and from distant regions.

Dynamic force employment is about "trying to be strategically predictable but operationally unpredictable," said Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Middents, who led six B-52s on a five-week Bomber Task Force mission to the UK in August.

That doesn't change much for the crews, who get the same notice and preparation, but it provides an opportunity they can't get with flights around the US, Middents told Insider in October.

Air Force B-52 bomber cockpit
Six B-52Hs in formation en route to RAF Fairford on August 22, 2020. US Air Force/23rd Bomb Squadron

"When we have these opportunities to go out [on] those long durations, it really lets us practice what we're going to be doing if we're going to war," said Middents, commander of the 23rd Bomb Squadron at Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota.

"You have to manage sleep cycles beforehand, because it's never a convenient showtime to get out to the jets, take off, and to land at the desired time," Middents said. "Typically on a longer sortie, we're going to augment with a couple more crew members, so it's very crowded in the plane."

Bomber Task Force deployments take place around the world, but the Indo-Pacific region has been a particular focus.

"In the about nine months that we've been flying the Bomber Task Force, we've actually flown more of the bomber-type missions than we did in the last nine months of the continuous bomber presence," Gen. Kenneth Wilsbach, head of Pacific Air Forces, said in November, referring to a previous deployment model in which bombers operated from overseas bases for months at a time.

"Our adversaries, principally ... the Chinese Air Force, as well as the Russian Air Force, are paying close attention to our missions, and our allies and partners are really appreciating it," Wilsbach said.

Built solid

Air Force B-52 bomber
A B-52H from Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota at RAF Fairford, September 4, 2020. US Air Force/Airman 1st Class Jesse Jenny

The first B-52 arrived in June 1955 and the last in October 1962. The Air Force now operates 76 of them, with two returning to service from long-term storage at an Arizona facility known as the "boneyard."

That longevity stems from it being "over-engineered," Mark Gunzinger, an air-warfare expert at the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies, told Insider in an interview.

"It was designed to operate in a nuclear environment, and so the airframe is, frankly, one that can last multiple decades and is projected to last ... in the active inventory at least until 2050, which is amazing," added Gunzinger, who was also a B-52 copilot and instructor during a 20-year Air Force career.

"Man, they were built solid," Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Air Force chief of staff, said of the B-52 in October.

The bombers "sat alert for a good portion of the Cold War" and accumulated fewer flight hours, Brown added, and the Air Force closely tracks the flying they have done and the related strain, Gunzinger said.

b-52 b 52 pilot cockpit
A B-52H crew during an exercise at Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska, April 29, 2010. US Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Christopher Boitz

Its weapons, communications, and other systems have been updated over time, but the level of comfort for its operators hasn't changed.

The B-52 was built around its weapons, and "the air crew kind of fit in where it makes sense," Middents said. "It's us and the circuit breakers up front, but other than that, it's really built for the weapons and the gas."

It was "designed in an analog era and is still largely an analog aircraft," Gunzinger said, adding that it "doesn't have the most sophisticated autopilot" and maneuvers like aerial refueling require hand flying.

"It's just a strenuous aircraft to fly for a very long period of time," Gunzinger told Insider.

As a pilot in the early 1980s, Gunzinger did a 33-hour non-stop flight from North Dakota to Egypt, where the bomber conducted a low-level-strike demonstration for foreign officials.

"I'll tell you, we ran out of multiple cans of coffee and several cases of Coke through that flight," Gunzinger said, "but again, it stresses that this bomber fleet provides our nation with a unique capability to reach out globally ... to train with our allies, and to, if necessary, project lethal power."

'A few more reps'

Air Force B-52 crew chief
Staff Sgt. Corri Craig, a B-52H flying crew chief with the 5th Bomb Wing at Minot Air Force Base, during a Bomber Task Force mission, September 7, 2020. US Air Force/Senior Airman Xavier Navarro

Middents led one of the first Bomber Task Force missions under dynamic force employment, which offers "a little bit more concentrated dose of flying," Middents said. "I'll tell you from the experience out there, the crews love it."

"Really, the hard part of that is the logistical side of it," Middents said. "We need our support footprint, our maintenance footprint, the medic corps, as well as operations."

Bringing the right equipment is particularly important. "We use a great aircraft with really good mission capability rate, but we do break down, so that was a huge part of the planning," Middents said.

Under the previous model, continuous bomber presence, facilities like Anderson Air Force Base in Guam became operational and logistical hubs. Other bases, like Fairford, don't have "such a robust footprint," Middents said.

"We've actually changed some of our logistics lines and capabilities so that we can get parts and pieces out there faster," Middents told Insider.

Air Force B-52 crew chief
Staff Sgt. Devin Kempe, a crew chief, talks to aircrew under a B-52H at RAF Fairford, August 27, 2020. US Air Force/Airman 1st Class Jesse Jenny

In Europe, Middents' B-52s conducted a single-day flight over all NATO member countries in Europe as well as operations over the Arctic, Eastern Europe, and North Africa.

In late August, a B-52 over the Black Sea had what the Air Force deemed an "unsafe, unprofessional" encounter with Russian fighter jets.

"When they're within 100 feet using afterburner to cut right in front of you, it causes an incredible amount of turbulence," Middents said. "You're going to feel that shaking, you're going to feel that rattling and, yeah, it creates quite an intense situation."

In early September, the B-52s "demonstrate[d] maritime interdiction capabilities" in the Mediterranean by intercepting the destroyer USS Roosevelt as it played the role of "a hostile vessel."

Maritime operations have long been part of the B-52's repertoire, but that exercise "was a few more reps at mission sets that we don't get as good training [for] ... up here in the plains of North Dakota," Middents said.

Better and better

Air Force B-52 nuclear bomb
Airmen prepare to load munitions on a B-52H during testing at Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana, August 24, 2020. US Air Force/Senior Airman Lillian Miller

Adaptability is as much a factor as durability in the B-52's longevity. Designed to carry nuclear weapons, the bomber has been refitted for conventional payloads and, more recently, for precision-guided weapons.

The Air Force says it can carry "the widest array of weapons in the US inventory," ranging from sea mines to air-launched cruise missiles, the latter of which provide its nuclear capability.

The B-52's space, the weight it can carry, and the power it can generate "enables it to be modified, refitted to carry new weapons, [and] to carry [new] mission systems," Gunzinger said.

More upgrades are planned in the coming years, including a new longer-range radar, new computers and communications, and a expansion of the number and type of weapons it can carry.

"The bones of the B-52 are so good and so strong that as you continue to modernize and strap things in, it actually works pretty well," Middents said. "As far as putting stuff into the aircraft, I've been at it for about 15 years now, and I've seen several different revolutionary upgrades, and I'm actually pretty impressed with the way that it gets better and better every time."

Air Force B-52 bomber
A pilot does a preflight inspection on a B-52H during Bomber Task Force Europe 20-1, at RAF Fairford, October 23, 2019. US Air Force/Airman 1st Class Duncan C. Bevan

The last TF33 engine, eight of which are on each B-52, was built in 1985. The Air Force called for proposals for a new engine in May 2020 and expects to issue a contract this year. Officials say new engines will reduce fuel consumption and make maintenance easier.

"I think the B-52 modernization is going quite well," Adm. Charles Richard, who oversees US nuclear forces as head of US Strategic Command, told Insider at a press conference this month, adding that the upgrades include improvements to nuclear command, control, and communications.

Richard complimented Air Force leaders for devising "a very thoughtful plan to balance the need to have aircraft available to modernize them relative to having them available to conduct deterrence and conventional missions."

The Air Force expects production of the new engines to start in mid-2027. Around that time, the new B-21 bomber will arrive and the Air Force will phase out its B-1B and B-2 bombers, but the B-52 will hang on until 2050.

For Middents, flying the bomber as it approaches a century in service isn't a concern.

"I'd rather be in my B-52 than any modern airliner any day," Middents said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • Biden did not, in fact, remove Trump's 'Diet Coke button' from the Resolute Desk, White House clarifies

    The new Biden administration has yet not disclosed the secrets of Area 51 or explained what the Air Force really knows about UFOs, but it did clarify, at least, the mystery of the vanished "Diet Coke button" former President Donald Trump would use to summon refreshments in the Oval Office. The usher button, as it is formally known, is not gone, even if it is no longer used to summon Diet Cokes, a White House official tells Politico.The White House official "unfortunately wouldn't say what Biden will use the button for," Politico's Daniel Lippman writes, suggesting Biden might summon Orange Gatorade and not the obvious answer, ice cream — or, let's get real, coffee. What's more, there are evidently two usher buttons in the Oval Office, one at the Resolute Desk and the other next to the chair by the fireplace, a former White House official told Politico, adding that Trump didn't actually use the Diet Coke button all that much because "he would usually just verbally ask the valets, who were around all day, for what he needed."In any case, it is not the placement of the button that matters, of course, but how you use it. And Biden will presumably know better than to order ice cream treats during a top-secret national security briefing.More stories from theweek.com Democrats are getting Chuck Grassleyed Chuck Schumer tried to unseat Susan Collins, and now it's personal Josh Hawley knows exactly what he's doing

  • Biden's latest executive order will require the federal government to "buy American"

    President Joe Biden will continue his flurry of executive orders on Monday, signing a new directive to require the federal government to “buy American” for products and services. Why it matters: The executive action is yet another attempt by Biden to accomplish goals administratively without waiting for the backing of Congress. The new order echoes Biden's $400 billion campaign pledge to increase government purchases of American goods.Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.What they're saying: "President Biden is ensuring that when the federal government spends taxpayer dollars they are spent on American made goods by American workers and with American-made component parts," the White House said in a fact sheet.The big picture: Biden’s action kick offs another week in which the president will seek to undo many Trump policies with executive actions, while signaling the direction that he wants to take the country. * Biden will also reaffirm his support for the Jones Act, which requires maritime shipments between American ports to be carried on U.S. vessels. * Last week, Biden signed an order to attempt to raise the minimum wage for federal contractors and workers to $15 an hour.The bottom line: Former President Trump also attempted to force the federal government to rely on U.S. manufacturers for procurement with "buy American" provisions. * But supply chains — with some parts and components made outside of the U.S. — require long and complicated efforts to boost domestic manufacturing. Support safe, smart, sane journalism. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.

  • US judge blocks release of Tennessee man in Capitol riot

    A federal judge on Sunday blocked the release of a Tennessee man who authorities say carried flexible plastic handcuffs during the riot at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month. U.S. District Judge Beryl A. Howell for the District of Columbia set aside an order by a judge in Tennessee concerning the release of Eric Munchel of Nashville. After testimony at a detention hearing, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Frensley for the Middle District of Tennessee determined Friday that Munchel wasn’t a flight risk and didn’t pose harm to the public.

  • No word from pirates who seized sailors off Nigeria, Turkey says

    Pirates who seized 15 sailors when they stormed a Turkish-crewed container ship in the Gulf of Guinea two days ago have not yet made contact with authorities, Turkey's foreign minister said on Monday. "We have not yet received word from the pirates," foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters in Ankara. Turkey was in contact with officials in Gabon, where he said the Liberian-flagged container ship Mozart had docked with its remaining crew, and with authorities in neighbouring countries.

  • MSNBC's Rachel Maddow says McConnell 'caved' on his filibuster demand during her Schumer interview

    In an interview with MSNBC's Rachel Maddow on Monday afternoon, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said his caucus won't allow Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to dictate the agenda in the Democratic-led 50-50 Senate or demand an end to the legislative filibuster as a precondition for a power-sharing pact. "We've told McConnell no on the organizing resolution, and that's that. So there's no negotiations on that," Schumer said, suggesting he had a secret plan. "There are ways to deal with him."Maddow included an update when she broadcast the interview Monday night. "While we were airing that right now, and you were watching it, Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell just put out a statement that he is folding on this" and willl "agree to go forward with what Sen. Schumer told him he must," she said. "Sen. Mitch McConnell has caved and Sen. Schumer has won that fight. That was quick. Let's see what else we can do."> No sooner has the portion of Rachel Maddow's interview with Senator Majority Leader Chuck Schumer aired than Mitch McConnell has put out a statement that he is folding, ending the stand-off. pic.twitter.com/9qR1jpKXkf> > -- Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) January 26, 2021McConnell said he would allow the Senate to move forward because two Democrats had reiterated their opposition to ending the filibuster, effectively taking that option off the table. Maddow asked Schumer about that, too, and he didn't answer directly."The caucus is united with the belief that I have: We must get big, strong, bold things done," Schumer said. The Democratic caucus is also "totally united" that "we will not let Mitch McConnell dictate to us what we will do and not do," and "we have tools that we can use," notably the budget reconciliation process," he added. "We will come together as a caucus and figure it out."> "We will not let Mitch McConnell dictate to us what we will do and not do." Here's Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer earlier in his interview with Rachel Maddow, talking about the filibuster specifically, and getting things done. pic.twitter.com/xOAKWfe2Fu> > -- Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) January 26, 2021Schumer also suggested he is not interested in playing cat-and-mouse with McConnell's Republicans again. Watch below. > "We will not repeat that mistake." Senate Majority Leader Schumer cites Obama era lessons in prioritizing legislation over bad faith Republican 'bipartisanship.' pic.twitter.com/gpc1kBP45w> > -- Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) January 26, 2021More stories from theweek.com Democrats are getting Chuck Grassleyed Chuck Schumer tried to unseat Susan Collins, and now it's personal Biden did not, in fact, remove Trump's 'Diet Coke button' from the Resolute Desk, White House clarifies

  • Sean Spicer has application to White House Correspondents’ Association cancelled

    Newsmax said it already had enough correspondents at White House

  • Alexei Navalny not counting on Western support, says key ally

    Alexei Navalny is not counting on support from the West and his team has no plan to meet the EU's foreign policy chief in Moscow next week, a key ally of the jailed Russian opposition leader said on Tuesday. Rallies in Mr Navalny’s support swept across Russia’s 11 times zones on Saturday in the biggest nationwide show of discontent with President Putin in years. Protesters called for the immediate release of the 44-year-old opposition politician who returned to Russia last week for the first time since he nearly died from a nerve-agent poisoning in August. Mr Navalny was detained on arrival and locked up in a notorious Moscow jail for 30 days for allegedly violating the terms of his suspended sentence that ran out a month earlier. Another court hearing that could see him sentenced to three and a half years in prison is expected later this week. Lyubov Sobol, a rare Navalny ally who is still in Russia and is not behind bars, told reporters on Tuesday that the opposition team is not looking for the support of the West in countering President Putin. “We believe that it is up to Russians to bring about democratic change in our country, to fight for rights and freedoms in our country and for the freedom of Navalny,” Ms Sobol, an anti-corruption lawyer who has worked with Mr Navalny for nearly ten years, said. President Putin as well as Russian state-owned media have gone as far as to claim that Mr Navalny is a foreign spy bent on destroying Russian state.

  • UN group says Sri Lanka virus cremation rule violates rights

    A group of U.N experts has criticized Sri Lanka's requirement that those who die of COVID-19 be cremated, even it goes against a family's religious beliefs, and warned that decisions based on “discrimination and aggressive nationalism” could incite hatred and violence. The experts, who are part of the Special Procedures of the U.N Human Rights Council, said in a statement Monday that rule amounts to a human rights violation. “We deplore the implementation of such public health decisions based on discrimination, aggressive nationalism and ethnocentrism amounting to persecution of Muslims and other minorities in the country,” the experts said.

  • Report finds unwed mothers mistreated at homes in British-ruled Northern Ireland

    Unmarried mothers in British-ruled Northern Ireland suffered cruel treatment in homes run by the Protestant and Catholic Churches, a report found on Tuesday, confirming that abuse for which Ireland apologised earlier this month was rife on both sides of the border. Arlene Foster, first minister in the Northern Ireland government, said the accounts of cold and uncaring treatment were truly harrowing, and the separation of mothers from their children a terrible legacy. The research carried out by a team of university academics found that the mortality rate for babies born in institutions in Northern Ireland was not as high as the 15% found by an inquiry into the Irish Republic this month.

  • Joe Biden to call for end of federally run private prisons

    President Joe Biden on Tuesday will formally call on the federal government to end its reliance on private prisons and acknowledge the central role the government has played in implementing discriminatory housing policies, according to a senior administration official. The moves come as Biden is set to sign a series of orders and memorandums Tuesday as the new administration says it will make combatting racial injustice a central focus of his presidency. “America has never lived up to its founding promise of equality for all, but we’ve never stopped trying," Biden tweeted on Tuesday morning.

  • Trump's press secretary Kayleigh McEnany to head to Fox News

    Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany spent her time as the president's mouthpiece spinning his words, attacking his enemies, and attempting to undermine the credibility of reporters who questioned his actions. Now, with her days at the White House behind her, Ms McEnany will step into a new role where she can once again use the skill set she cultivated during her time with the president; she'll be joining Fox News. Government watchdog organisation CREW obtained a financial disclosure report that showed Ms McEnany and Fox News entered into an employment agreement on 1 January.

  • Editorial: Is Gov. Newsom 'following the science' on COVID reopening, or following the politics?

    Gov. Newsom needs to do a better job communicating California's statewide COVID restrictions with the public, and with other state officials.

  • Former VA doctor who misdiagnosed patient sentenced to prison

    A former pathologist at an Arkansas veterans’ hospital has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty last year to involuntary manslaughter in the death of a patient that he misdiagnosed.

  • U.S. approves all deals involving Yemen's Houthis for one month

    The United States on Monday approved all transactions involving Yemen's Houthi movement for the next month as Washington reviews a Trump administration designation of the Iran-aligned group as a foreign terrorist organization. The move appeared designed to allay fears of companies and banks involved in commercial trade to Yemen, which relies almost solely on imports. The Treasury Department in a Frequently Asked Question specifically stated that foreign banks will not be exposed to sanctions "if they knowingly conduct or facilitate a transaction" for the Houthis.

  • AP source: Lawmakers threatened ahead of impeachment trial

    Federal law enforcement officials are examining a number of threats aimed at members of Congress as the second trial of former President Donald Trump nears, including ominous chatter about killing legislators or attacking them outside of the U.S. Capitol, a U.S. official told The Associated Press. The threats, and concerns that armed protesters could return to sack the Capitol anew, have prompted the U.S. Capitol Police and other federal law enforcement to insist thousands of National Guard troops remain in Washington as the Senate moves forward with plans for Trump's trial, the official said.

  • Pets are back: Biden's 2 dogs settle in at White House

    The patter of paws is being heard in the White House again following the arrival of President Joe Biden's dogs Champ and Major. Major burst onto the national scene late last year after Biden, then president-elect, broke his right foot while playing with the dog at their home in Wilmington, Delaware. The Bidens adopted Major in 2018 from the Delaware Humane Association.

  • Teenager in hiding after reporting own father for involvement in Capitol riots

    ‘I put my emotions behind me to do what I thought was right,’ Jackson Reffitt says

  • EU states no longer recognise Guaido as Venezuela's interim president

    Venezuela's Juan Guaido is a "privileged interlocutor" but no longer considered interim president, European Union states said in a statement on Monday, sticking by their decision to downgrade his status. The EU's 27 states had said on Jan. 6 they could no longer legally recognise Guaido as after he lost his position as head of parliament following legislative elections in Venezuela in December, despite the EU not recognising that vote. Following the disputed re-election of President Nicolas Maduro in 2018, Guaido, as head of parliament, became interim president.

  • Biden administration looks to 'speed up' effort to put Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill

    President Biden's administration is hoping to "speed up" efforts to get Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill.White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki during a briefing Monday said the Treasury Department is "taking steps to resume efforts" to put Tubman on the $20 bill, a plan that was originally announced under former President Barack Obama, and is "exploring ways to speed up that effort."Former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin previously announced in 2019 that the planned $20 bill redesign with Tubman replacing former President Andrew Jackson on the front had been delayed until 2028. At the time, Mnuchin said he would focus on a security feature redesign."The primary reason we've looked at redesigning the currency is for counterfeiting issues," Mnuchin said. "Based upon this, the $20 bill will now not come out until 2028."The original plan was for the Tubman redesign to be unveiled in time for the 19th Amendment's 100th anniversary in 2020, The New York Times notes. Former President Donald Trump dismissed the efforts to put Tubman on the $20 bill as "pure political correctness" during his 2016 campaign. In Monday's briefing, Psaki said that it's "important" for U.S. currency to "reflect the history and diversity of our country," adding that "Harriet Tubman's image gracing the new $20 note would certainly reflect that." > NEW: White House says Treasury Dept. is "taking steps to resume efforts" to put Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill.> > Press Sec. Psaki says the Biden admin. is "exploring ways to speed up that effort." pic.twitter.com/z7Jw5CqXP0> > -- MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 25, 2021More stories from theweek.com Democrats are getting Chuck Grassleyed Chuck Schumer tried to unseat Susan Collins, and now it's personal Biden did not, in fact, remove Trump's 'Diet Coke button' from the Resolute Desk, White House clarifies

  • Samsung scion Lee won't appeal prison sentence for bribery

    Samsung scion Lee Jae-yong and prosecutors have decided not to appeal a court ruling that convicted him for bribing South Korea’s former president for business favors, confirming a prison term of two and a half years for the country’s most influential corporate leader, according to lawyers and court officials on Monday. The deal helped strengthen Lee’s control over Samsung’s corporate empire. The bribery allegation involving Lee was a key crime in the 2016 corruption scandal that ousted Park Geun-hye from the presidency and sent her to prison.