US's top general said he was puzzled Trump didn't call on the military to help respond to the January 6 attack

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley expressed puzzlement over Trump's inaction on January 6, 2021.

"Nothing? No call? nothing? Zero?" he told members of the House January 6 committee.

The committee played a video of his testimony during its Thursday hearing.

Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, expressed puzzlement to members of the House January 6 committee over then-President Donald Trump's inaction as rioters stormed the US Capitol, according to a video testimony the committee played Thursday.

"You're the commander in chief," he said during closed-door testimony. "You've got an assault going on on the Capitol of the United States of America.

"Nothing? No call? nothing? Zero?"

The National Guard wasn't approved to respond until about 3 p.m. that day and did not arrive on the scene until 5:40 p.m.

The committee is examining Trump's actions as his supporters stormed the Capitol.

