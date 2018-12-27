The USSR Planned a Super Sub That Launched Rockets and Delivered Tanks

From Popular Mechanics

The K-2 submarine, designed as the Soviet Union’s next generation heavy submarine, would have combined many of these technologies into a weapon worthy of a James Bond villain. From V-2 rockets to tank-carrying midget submarines, the super sub could have done it all. Although the K-2 class was never built, it remains a window into the triumphant visions of the Soviet Union and Stalin itself in the aftermath of the most destructive war in history.

In the aftermath of World War II, both the U.S. and the Soviet Union raced to recover Germany technology in a variety of military fields, including submarines and rocketry. The American effort, known as Project Paperclip, followed the Allied forces on the Western Front as they swept into France, the Low Countries, and eventually Germany itself, capturing technical documents, working equipment, and even the scientists and engineers that worked on these secret projects.

In an article on his Covert Shores website, submarine expert HI Sutton explains the Soviet effort to use many of these captured technologies to build a super submarine.

Photo credit: HI Sutton/Covert Shores More

In 1949, Soviet designers proposed a submarine that incorporated a number of these technologies. The sub, known as K-2, would be 367 feet long, 41 feet wide, and displace approximately 5,360 tons, making it easily ten times larger than wartime submarines constructed just four years before. K-2 had a crew of 100, a maximum operating depth of 656 feet, and a maximum speed of 17 knots underwater.

The K-2 itself, Sutton explained to Popular Mechanics, was heavily influenced by the revolutionary German Type-XXI U-boat of World War II. The Type XXI was the most advanced submarine fielded by any country during the war, and details of the submarine had fallen into Soviet hands.

K-2 was also armed to the teeth, almost comically so. “The submarine was massive for the time,” Sutton says, “with sixteen torpedo tubes in three separate torpedo rooms (two forward, one aft), all with reloads. This compared to ten on U.S. Navy fleet submarines of this time, and just four on later U.S. nuclear-powered attack submarines.”

Each fired ET-46 torpedoes. It also featured two pairs of anti-aircraft guns, both 57-millimeter and 25-millimeter, for fending off sub-hunting aircraft. All of this was pretty standard for submarines of the late 1940s.

Photo credit: Fox Photos - Getty Images More