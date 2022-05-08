UST Stablecoin Briefly Loses Peg, Luna Drops 10%

Sam Kessler
·4 min read

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

The closely watched TerraUSD (UST) stablecoin briefly lost its dollar peg on Saturday, falling to .987 before bouncing back on Sunday. Its sister token, LUNA, fell 10%.

As the largest algorithmic stablecoin, UST has emerged as a major – albeit controversial – backbone of the crypto economy.

This weekend’s depeg was not the first (nor the largest) in Terra’s history, but it marks the first time the algorithmic stablecoin has lost its peg since it embarked on its much-publicized bid to build out Bitcoin and Avalanche reserves.

The depeg did not cause Terra to tap into its Bitcoin reserves on Saturday, as the deployment of hundreds of millions of dollars of rescue capital appeared enough to buoy the token back to around $1.

What happened

The de-pegging appeared to kick off with a series of major withdrawals from Anchor Protocol, a lending market that offers high yields to users who deposit UST. Over the weekend, Anchor’s total UST deposits fell from $14 billion down to $11.2 billion (UST’s total circulating supply is $18 billion).

Large quantities of UST were also withdrawn from liquidity pools on Curve, a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol that allows users to swap between stable currencies like UST. A $150 million liquidity withdrawal came from Terra creators Terraform Labs (TFL). TFL claimed Sunday they made the withdrawal as they were preparing to shuffle around funds between pools, but they re-deposited $100 million after realizing UST had begun to trade a discount relative to other stablecoins.

Adding a tinge of conspiracy to yesterday’s events, a single wallet also raised eyebrows for dumping $84 million worth of UST on Ethereum and $108 million on Binance. This has led to calls from within the Terra community that the depeg was a “coordinated attack.”

The response

Do Kwon, the outspoken founder of Terraform Labs, chimed in on Saturday with a series of jokes and jabs at “anons” circulating “fud” (fear, uncertainty and doubt).

At one point, Kwon tweeted out a chart with the claim that one wallet was responsible for 62% of Anchor withdrawals. He quickly deleted the tweet, presumably after realizing that the “62%” figure on his chart referred to all “other” wallets rather than one specific wallet.

After Kwon started tweeting on Saturday, a single wallet appeared intent on rescuing UST’s peg. In the span of around 10 minutes, the wallet swapped over $200 million of UST for Tether in order to rebalance UST’s Curve pools thereby boosting its price. More swaps continued on Sunday morning as UST’s peg recovered.

Some have speculated that the savior wallet belongs to Jump Crypto, a financial firm with strong ties to Terra and Terraform Labs. Jump is the same firm that stepped in to backstop a $320 million exploit of Solana’s Wormhole bridge back in February.

What is Terra

UST relies on another token, LUNA, to keep its price of a dollar via a set of on-chain mint and burn mechanisms.

Read more: What Is LUNA and UST? A Guide to the Terra Ecosystem

Recently, Do Kwon has made headlines for using Luna to buy up Bitcoin (and other cryptocurrencies) as a way to partially back UST. This has been framed as a way to secure Terra’s peg while maintaining decentralization, but the central role of Do Kwon and TFL in buying up Bitcoin has fueled claims that Terra is centralized.

Thus far there is no concrete link between Terra and its BTC/AVAX reserves, which led to questions on Saturday around if (or how) the currencies could have been deployed to defend Terra’s peg. During this most recent event, the reserves have so far gone untouched.

Terra and Luna are currently the 9th and 10th largest cryptocurrencies by market cap according to CoinMarketCap.

Luna’s price has fallen 10% in the past 24 hours and is now worth $66 according to CoinGecko. UST has mostly recovered its peg and is now trading at $.998.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Galaxy Racer Launches Fund in North America to Support Women-Identifying Esports Talent

    Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2022) - Galaxy Racer, the world's biggest esports lifestyle organization, has launched a fund in North America to support women in esports. The project, called HER Galaxy, features safe and empowering online platforms for gamers who identify as women. The HER Galaxy expansion to North America aims to further empower women within the esports gaming industry while offering a safe space for women-identifying players to enhance their skills ...

  • Algorand (ALGO) Defies Gravity as Demand for ALGO Staking Rises

    Algorand (ALGO) recovers from early losses in what has been a trend-bucking week, with demand for ALGO on the rise as the APR rises on Algofi.

  • Watch: First Lady Jill Biden Meets With Ukraine’s First Lady

    First lady Jill Biden made an unannounced visit to Ukraine on Sunday, meeting with the nation’s first lady, Olena Zelenska, in a small classroom near the country’s border with Slovakia. Photo: Agence-France Presse/Getty Images

  • Terra (LUNA) Feels the Force of a Bitcoin Slide to sub-$35,000

    Terra (LUNA) tests support early, with TerraUSD (UST) at sub-$1, Bitcoin (BTC) at sub-$35,000, and a sharp fall in Terra’s total value locked weighing.

  • Southeast Europe’s Search For Natural Gas Supplies

    With Russia threatening to cut natural gas exports off to any “unfriendly nations”, countries in Southeast Europe are looking to secure new supplies from elsewhere

  • Meta’s Instagram to Support NFTs From Ethereum, Polygon, Solana, Flow

    NFTs from some of the most popular blockchain networks for crypto art are coming to Instagram with the announcement of a pilot as soon as Monday. The social media powerhouse owned by Meta is planning non-fungible token (NFT) integrations for Ethereum, Polygon, Solana and Flow, CoinDesk has learned. The pilot will feature a small group of NFT aficionados based in the U.S. It wasn’t immediately clear whether Instagram would support NFTs from all four chains at launch.

  • Market Wrap: Crypto Sell-Off Stabilizes Amid Bearish Sentiment

    Bitcoin (BTC) is down by 6% over the past week and appears to be stabilizing after Thursday's sell-off. Traders remain cautious, although some altcoins such as GALA have rallied.

  • Saudis Cut Oil Prices from Record Highs Amid China Lockdowns

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia cut oil prices for buyers in Asia as coronavirus lockdowns in China weigh on demand, countering uncertainty around Russia’s supplies as the Ukraine war drags on.Most Read from BloombergEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsAbortion-Rights Protest Targets Homes of Kavanaugh, RobertsElon Musk’s Fixer Is Quietly Tending the World’s Biggest FortuneChina Premier Warns of ‘Grave’ Jobs Situation as Lockdowns WeighRussia Can’t Shake Default Risk After Last

  • Some good news for supply chains: 'Fluidity has improved,' BofA finds

    Trucking demand seems to be decreasing: Shippers' outlook on rates, capacity, and inventory levels are reaching levels not seen since the summer of 2020, when the pandemic lockdowns sent freight volumes downward.

  • Why Roblox Stock Could Be a Buy in the Coming Weeks

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) has been experiencing hard times since economies started reopening last year. Roblox is scheduled to report 2022 first-quarter earnings next week, and that could be the catalyst that boosts the share price. Roblox's platform is most popular among the younger generation, and with kids returning to in-person instruction, that left less time to engage with Roblox.

  • Elon Musk says Twitter under his leadership will be 'super focused' on these 4 things

    Billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk has big plans for changes at the influential social media company, from information security to design.

  • Russia, once considered a top force in cyberspace, now being mocked by world's best hackers

    In previous years, Russian hackers earned a reputation as being perhaps the strongest force in cyberspace.

  • Biden Executive Order: Which Quantum Tech Stocks Could See Biggest Boost

    A pair of Biden administration directives to bolster quantum computing technology in the United States could provide a similar lift to quantum tech stocks connected to companies that do everything...

  • Hitting the Books: US regulators are losing the fight against Big Tech

    Despite its nearly limitless resources, federal regulators and legislators have struggled to keep pace -- much less rein in -- the worst tendencies of today's Big Tech corporations as Viktor Mayer-Schönberger and Thomas Ramge in 'Access Rules'