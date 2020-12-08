UST Global Partners with Plastic Logic for Digital Retail Shelf Displays

- Partnership provides digital whole-shelf labels to retailers for pricing and promotions to enhance customer experience and revenues

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UST Global, a leading digital transformation solutions company, today announced its partnership with Plastic Logic, a leader in the design and manufacture of flexible, glass-free electrophoretic displays (EPDs). The joint venture will enable UST Global to provide its retail customers with flexible, whole-shelf Electronic Shelf Labels (ESLs) based on Plastic Logic's advanced flexible OTFT-based ePaper technology.

UST_Global_Logo
UST_Global_Logo

The flexible ESLs can be curved into a variety of shapes, measuring up to 4-feet long x 1 ¾-inch deep, and will enable retailers to display product information and pricing across the entire length of a standard shelf, as well as create advertising and promotional messages that can be displayed, rotated and dynamically changed several times a week.

Speaking on this occasion, Tim Burne, Chief Executive Officer, Plastic Logic, said, "We're really excited to be partnering with UST Global to find new and exciting retail applications for our innovative ESL technology. To date, retailers have struggled to find the right method for creating whole-shelf displays. The combination of our display development efforts and our partnership with UST Global means for the first-time retailers can take advantage of flexible display technology that significantly enhances their customers' interactions and experiences."

Commenting on this, Sunil Kanchi, Chief Investment Officer and Chief Information Officer, UST Global, said, "Innovation through perfect technology enablers with measurable benefits has always proven to drive exponential growth for large retail organizations. We see an upward trend in the market for Electronic Shelf Labels. Our global partnership and joint development with Plastic Logic ensure that our retail customers can now drive costs and increase value by adopting flexible shelf labels for centralized pricing and advertisements."

Niranjan Ram, Chief Technology Officer, UST Global, said, "We are seeing demand from our large retail customers globally for flexible, whole-shelf displays that are not restricted to individual product pricing, but expanding to advertisements along the shelf edge. This joint venture with Plastic Logic allows us to provide retailers the tools to create and change pricing across whole ranges on a standard shelf, as well as incorporate advertising for brands and products. This offers significant ROI opportunities through additional revenue generated from every store shelf, including labor savings and dynamic updates to potentially thousands of labels and advertisements."

UST Global is a preferred, long-term digital technology service partner to 12 of the world's top 20 retailers, including two of the world's top three mega-retailers. For more information visit https://www.ust-global.com/industry/retail

Plastic Logic is a leader in the design and manufacture of flexible, glass-free electrophoretic displays (EPDs). Its Lectum® displays are high-resolution, lightweight and ultra-low-power and are far more rugged than standard glass-based EPDs. Being thinner and lighter makes them ideal for applications such as shelf displays and numerous other applications.

About UST Global

UST Global is a technology partner dedicated to transforming businesses, communities, and the people who live within them. Operating in 25 countries, we deliver future-ready digital transformation strategy services, products, and platforms that create new possibilities and help you imagine what's next in banking and finance, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, semiconductor, technology and media. But what matters most is the deep partnership we forge with you to solve the unique challenges you face today, while preparing you for tomorrow. That's us together. That's UST Global. Visit us at www.UST-Global.com

Media Contacts:
Tinu Cherian Abraham
+1 (949) 415-9857

Neha Misri
+91-9972631264
media.relations@ust-global.com

Molly Powers
mpowers@matternow.com
+1-401-487-3661

About Plastic Logic

Plastic Logic designed the world's first truly flexible, glass-free electrophoretic displays (EPDs)—Lectum®. Originally made in Dresden, Germany, production is today carried out in industry-leading manufacturing facilities globally. Founded in 2000, the company is supported by major investors including the Rusnano Corporation and the EINK Corporation, underlining its market and technology leadership position. Visit https://www.plasticlogic.com/

Plastic Logic contact:
Email: press@plasticlogic.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ust-global-partners-with-plastic-logic-for-digital-retail-shelf-displays-301188388.html

SOURCE UST Global

Latest Stories

  • A suspected Chinese spy slept with at least 2 mayors and got close to Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell in a yearslong intelligence campaign, report says

    According to Axios, Fang Fang (aka Christine Fang) went to China in mid-2015 amid an FBI investigation into her, and has not returned since.

  • German prosecutors 'have evidence' suspect killed Madeleine McCann

    There is compelling evidence the German prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann killed her but it cannot be shared with the public, German prosecutors said on Tuesday. “If you knew the evidence we had you would come to the same conclusion as I do,” Hans Christian Wolters, the prosecutor in charge of the case told the BBC. “But I can't give you details because we don't want the accused to know what we have on him — these are tactical considerations.” Christian Brückner, a 43-year-old convicted paedophile and rapist, was named as a suspect in the toddler’s disappearance in June. But German prosecutors have yet to charge him in connection with the case and say that while they have evidence it is not yet enough to secure a conviction. “I can't promise, I can't guarantee that we have enough to bring a charge but I'm very confident because what we have so far doesn't allow any other conclusion at all,” Mr Wolters told the BBC.

  • Schumer: Biden ‘Considering’ Forgiving $50,000 in Student Loan Debt via Executive Action

    President-elect Joe Biden is “considering” forgiving $50,000 in federal student loan debt for low-income and middle class students, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) said Monday.Schumer held a press conference alongside Democratic Congressmen-elect Ritchie Torres, Mondaire Jones and Jamaal Bowman of New York, during which the group announced they have “come to the conclusion” that Biden can “forgive $50,000 of debt the first day he becomes president.”“You don’t need Congress, all you need is the flick of a pen and President-elect Biden — then President Biden — can make this happen,” Schumer said.> JUST IN: Sen. Chuck Schumer: President-elect Joe Biden is "considering" forgiving $50,000 in federal student loan debt for all borrowers. pic.twitter.com/KS4WNgAb79> > -- The Hill (@thehill) December 7, 2020He added that the group is urging Biden to choose a secretary of education who will support student loan forgiveness because “it’s up to the secretary of education officially, but if President Biden wants it, I’m sure it will happen.”“This debt is a huge burden on the backs of our students standing in the way of them and their economy and it stays with them for a very long time,” he said.He said they are calling on Biden to take executive action to administratively cancel up to $50,000 in student loan debt for federal student loan borrowers with an income below $125,000, and to do so in a way that the borrowers would have no tax liability when they receive the forgiveness.Schumer said he has spoken to Biden about "how important" the loan forgiveness is and that he is "considering" it.Asked if Biden will have the executive authority to forgive the debt, the New York Senator said the president-elect is researching that and "I believe when he does his research, he will find that he does."When asked what the forgiveness would mean for families who have “made sacrifices to pay off student loans” Schumer said it would be “good for everybody.”“Lots of students paid off student loans but it’s such a burden it’s good for everybody to make sure that this debt is vanquished,” he said. “It’s never been this high.”He added that when he finished college it cost $1,700 but “people can’t afford it now.”

  • EU to discuss measures against Turkey in eastern Mediterranean row: Germany

    European foreign ministers will discuss measures against Turkey at their meeting on Monday as there has been no de-escalation in the conflict in the eastern Mediterranean in the past months, Germany's foreign minister said on Monday. "Germany has worked hard to facilitate a dialogue between the European Union and Turkey over the past months," Heiko Maas said before meeting his European Union counterparts.

  • Trump is offering pardons 'like Christmas gifts' to people who don't even want them, according to a report

    The president and his closest associates could face multiple civil and criminal investigations once he leaves office.

  • The Taliban are megarich – here's where they get the money they use to wage war in Afghanistan

    The Taliban militants of Afghanistan have grown richer and more powerful since their fundamentalist Islamic regime was toppled by U.S. forces in 2001. In the fiscal year that ended in March 2020, the Taliban reportedly brought in US$1.6 billion, according to Mullah Yaqoob, son of the late Taliban spiritual leader Mullah Mohammad Omar, who revealed the Taliban’s income sources in a confidential report commissioned by NATO and later obtained by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.In comparison, the Afghan government brought in $5.55 billion during the same period. The government is now in peace talks with the Taliban, seeking to end their 19-year insurgency.I study the Taliban’s finances as an economic policy analyst at the Center for Afghanistan Studies. Here’s where their money comes from. 1\. Drugs – $416 millionAfghanistan accounted for approximately 84% of global opium production over the past five years, according to the United Nation’s World Drug Report 2020. Much of those illicit drug profits go to the Taliban, which manage opium in areas under their control. The group imposes a 10% tax on every link in the drug production chain, according to a 2008 report from the Afghanistan Research and Evaluation Unit, an independent research organization in Kabul. That includes the Afghan farmers who cultivate poppy, the main ingredient in opium, the labs that convert it into a drug and the traders who move the final product out of country. 2\. Mining – $400 million to $464 millionMining iron ore, marble, copper, gold, zinc and other metals and rare-earth minerals in mountainous Afghanistan is an increasingly lucrative business for the Taliban. Both small-scale mineral-extraction operations and big Afghan mining companies pay Taliban militants to allow them to keep their businesses running. Those who don’t pay have faced death threats.According to the Taliban’s Stones and Mines Commission, or Da Dabaro Comisyoon, the group earns $400 million a year from mining. NATO estimates that figure higher, at $464 million – up from just $35 million in 2016. 3\. Extortion and taxes – $160 millionLike a government, the Taliban tax people and industries in the growing swath of Afghanistan under their control. They even issue official receipts of tax payment.“Taxed” industries include mining operations, media, telecommunications and development projects funded by international aid. Drivers are also charged for using highways in Taliban-controlled regions, and shopkeepers pay the Taliban for the right to do business. The group also imposes a traditional Islamic form of taxation called “ushr” – which is a 10% tax on a farmer’s harvest – and “zakat,” a 2.5% wealth tax. According to Mullah Yaqoob, tax revenues – which may also be considered extortion – bring in around $160 million annually. Since some of those taxed are poppy growers, there could be some financial overlap between tax revenue and drug revenue. 4\. Charitable donations – $240 millionThe Taliban receive covert financial contributions from private donors and international institutions across the globe. Many Taliban donations are from charities and private trusts located in Persian Gulf countries, a region historically sympathetic to the group’s religious insurgency. Those donations add up to about $150 million to $200 million each year, according to the Afghanistan Center for Research and Policy Studies. These charities are on the U.S. Treasurey Department’s list of groups that finance terrorism. Private citizens from Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Iran and some Persian Gulf nations also help finance the Taliban, contributing another $60 million annually to the Taliban-affiliated Haqqani Network, according to American counterterrorism agencies. 5\. Exports – $240 millionIn part to launder illicit money, the Taliban import and export various everyday consumer goods, according to the United Nations Security Council. Known business affiliates include the multinational Noorzai Brothers Limited, which imports auto parts and sells reassembled vehicles and spare automobile parts.The Taliban’s net income from exports is thought to be around $240 million a year. This figure includes the export of poppy and looted minerals, so there may be financial overlap with drug revenue and mining revenue. 6\. Real estate – $80 millionThe Taliban own real estate in Afghanistan, Pakistan and potentially other countries, according to Mullah Yaqoob and the Pakistani TV Channel SAMAA. Yaqoob told NATO annual real estate revenue is around $80 million. 7\. Specific countriesAccording to BBC reporting, a classified CIA report estimated in 2008 that the Taliban had received $106 million from foreign sources, in particular from the Gulf states.Today, the governments of Russia, Iran, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are all believed to bankroll the Taliban, according to numerous U.S. and international sources. Experts say these funds could amount to as much as $500 million a year, but it is difficult to put an exact figure on this income stream. Building a peacetime budgetFor nearly 20 years, the Taliban’s great wealth has financed mayhem, destruction and death in Afghanistan. To battle its insurgency, the Afghan government also spends heavily on war, often at the expense of basic public services and economic development.[Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]A peace agreement in Afghanistan would allow the government to redirect its scarce resources. The government might also see substantial new revenue flow in from legal sectors now dominated by the Taliban, such as mining. Stability is additionally expected to attract foreign investment in the country, helping the government end its dependence on donors like the United States and the European Union.There are many reasons to root for peace in war-scarred Afghanistan. Its financial health is one of them.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Hanif Sufizada, University of Nebraska Omaha.Read more: * How a troop drawdown in Afghanistan signals American weakness and could send Afghan allies into the Taliban’s arms * After US and Taliban sign accord, Afghanistan must prepare for peaceHanif Sufizada does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Hundreds pay respects at funeral of Chechen refugee who beheaded French teacher

    Several hundred people paid their respects last week at a funeral in Russia for the Chechnyan teenager who beheaded a teacher in France over cartoons mocking the Prophet Muhammad. Samuel Paty, a 47-year old history teacher, became the target of a hostile online campaign after discussing the cartoons in a class on freedom of speech and was eventually attacked and murdered by Abdoulakh Anzorov, an 18-year-old Chechen refugee, in October. Anzorov was shot dead by police shortly after the attack on October 16. His body was repatriated to Russia last week to allow his family to bury him in his ancestral village in the predominantly Muslim region of Chechnya. Several hundred people attended the funeral on Friday in the village of Shalazhi, chanting prayers on their way to the cemetery, a video released by several media outlets showed. Salman Magamadov, the village chief, insisted in an interview with the Podyem media outlet on Monday that Anzorov received an ordinary burial without “any special honours”. Prominent Muslim clerics in Russia have used the attack to condemn French authorities for mocking their religion. Ramzan Kadyrov, the strongman leader of Chechnya, said French President Emmanuel Macron was to blame for allegedly encouraging insults against Muslims. Mr Kadyrov later sought to distance his region from the attack, insisting that the teenager, an ethnic Chechen, was born in Moscow and moved to France when he was a small child.

  • Trump is reportedly planning a made-for-TV exit on Air Force One from the White House to a rally on Inauguration Day, hoping to pull viewers from Biden

    Trump is reportedly considering breaking democratic tradition by boycotting Joe Biden's inauguration and staging a rally instead.

  • Former Alabama state senator dies of Covid, warns in his last words, 'We messed up'

    "We let our guards down. Please tell everybody to be careful. This is real, and if you get diagnosed, get help immediately," former Sen. Larry Dixon said.

  • Former Florida health official posts video of state police entering her home, drawing their weapons

    Rebekah Jones, a former Florida Health Department official, tweeted a video in which it appears state police entered her home to confiscate her computer and other devices. The video appears to show police drawing their weapons.

  • Iran says US 'got the message' on tense exchanges in Gulf

    Iran said Monday it was glad the United States “got the message” and modified its behavior in the Persian Gulf, after the top U.S. Navy official in the region said his forces had reached a state of deterrence with Iran after months of regional attacks and seizures at sea. “Unfortunately, the U.S. has often had an unprofessional approach toward Iran’s navy,” he said. Paparo, who oversees the Navy's 5th Fleet based in Bahrain, said the two sides had reached a state of “uneasy deterrence” and that he had a “healthy respect” for Iran's regular navy and the naval forces of its Revolutionary Guard.

  • Ohio law enforcement alleges that Casey Goodson, a 23-year-old Black man, was shot and killed after waving a gun. His family say he was only holding a sandwich.

    A Franklin County sheriff's deputy identified as Jason Meade shot Casey Goodson while he was at his home's front door on December 4.

  • A Kansas radiology technician slept in an RV outside his hospital for over a week after coworkers got sick with COVID-19 and no one else was available to take X-rays

    "To keep a critical access hospital open, you have to have X-ray and lab functioning," Eric Lewallen told the AP.

  • Trevor Noah, Jimmy Kimmel, and Jimmy Fallon would rather joke about Rudy Giuliani's farts than his COVID

    "On Sunday, President Trump announced over Twitter that Rudy Giuliani tested positive for coronavirus," Jimmy Fallon said on Monday's Tonight Show. "When the news broke, the coronavirus was like, 'Dammit, I knew I should have worn a mask!' I hope Rudy's okay -- when they did his nasal swab, it came out black." Still, "Rudy says he's feeling good and will be back to embarrassing himself on camera in no time," he added, a point Tariq Trotter highlighted with his Giuliani Bingo card.Meanwhile, "a doctor is warning that COVID could actually cause erectile dysfunction," Fallon noted. "So between their COVID vaccine and Viagra, Pfizer's about to make it rain."The Late Show had an alternate drug to fight COVID erectile dysfunction, Putonamasc."As much as you might have some schadenfreude about this thing, Rudy Giuliani testing positive for COVID-19 is a terrifying new development," Trevor Noah deadpanned at The Daily Show. "Up until now, we didn't think that dead guys could even get corona. But look, we all wish Rudy Giuliani a speedy recovery. I want him to get back to the days when his hair was melting off of his head. Nobody wants to make jokes about Rudy having a deadly disease. What we want is to make jokes about how Rudy farted on camera at an election hearing -- like, full-on trumpet blast." He showed the clip. "It was so loud," Noah said. "It sounded like his butt was demanding a recount of his lunch. Although to be fair, that fart is no worse than any of the other legal arguments Trump's campaign has made so far.""This COVID test is the only positive thing to come out of Rudy Giuliani in four years," Jimmy Kimmel joked on Kimmel Live. "He claims he's feeling good, he claims he's recovering quickly, he's feasting on the blood of newborn babies in the maternity ward." Giuliani has somehow "gone from America's mayor to America's sprayer, and you know if somebody made this story up, we'd say it was too much," he said, running through Giuliani's eventful past six weeks, concluding: "Nov. 2, he farts loudly during a pretend election hearing in Michigan. And here we are now on Dec. 7, and Count Flatula has the coronavirus. Have we ever seen a streak like this?" Kimmel turned that into a TV lawyer show. Watch below. More stories from theweek.com Fox's Lou Dobbs berates Stephen Miller for the White House not jumping on Ted Cruz's Supreme Court offer The post-Mitch McConnell GOP is going to be a carnival of madness Christopher Nolan blasts Warner Bros. over HBO Max deal: 'The worst streaming service'

  • 10 Indoor Plant Stands That Seriously Stand Out

    Take your home garden to the next level this winterOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Lawmakers say COVID-19 relief bill won't offer $1,200 checks

    With time running out, lawmakers on Sunday closed in on a proposed COVID-19 relief bill that would provide roughly $300 in extra federal weekly unemployment benefits but not another round of $1,200 in direct payments to most Americans, leaving that issue for President-elect Joe Biden to wrestle over with a new Congress next year. The cash payments were popular when they were first distributed after the pandemic hit, and Biden on Friday had expressed hope that a second wave might come after weekend negotiations. Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, the second-ranking Democrat, indicated that excluding the checks while assuring small-business aid and renters’ assistance was the only way to reach agreement with Republicans who are putting firm limits on the bill’s final price tag.

  • San Francisco officer who seriously injured suspect indicted

    Accused burglar, whose leg was amputated after arrest, also charged; DA declines to give details before arraignment.

  • Mohammed bin Salman rejected claims he sent an elite hit squad to kill a Saudi spy chief exiled in Canada, arguing he's immune from prosecution anyway

    Saad al-Jabri sued Crown Prince Mohammed in Washington, DC, in August, claiming he was targeted because he knew damning secrets about the royal court.

  • Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner purchase $30 million Indian Creek plot — report

    Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump appear to be moving to Miami-Dade.

  • Los Angeles police move in on BLM protesters

    Video shared online shows police moving in on the protesters and hitting them with batons. One protester was reportedly arrested. Protesters say they are opposed to Garcetti, who co-chaired Biden's campaign, based on his handling of issues such as homelessness and the COVID-19 pandemic.