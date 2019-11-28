UST Global Targets Further Expansion in APAC With the Opening of New Singapore Office

~ Expanding its business presence in Singapore with a new center~

SINGAPORE, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UST Global, a leading digital transformation solutions company, today announced the expansion of its new Singapore office as part of the company's ongoing initiative to deliver world-class digital and technology solutions in Singapore and Asia-Pacific region. After having successfully expanded presence with more than 35 offices in more than 25 countries including USA, India, Mexico, UK, Malaysia, Philippines, Spain and Poland, the tech giant expands its center in Singapore. The new space nearly doubles the footprint of the previous Singapore-based office, and is located strategically at Beach Road, on The Concourse Tower.

UST_Global_Logo More

The capacious 4,100 square foot facility will feature many private office suites and 50+ workstations in a space with distinctive architecture and progressive design elements. The new center will enable the company to expand its base in Asia and get closer to its growing pool of institutional investors. The center houses a high-tech Security Operations Center for its Cyber Security Practice (SOC) and a Talent Development Center (TDC) for enriching talents on cutting edge and niche skills viz IOT, RPA, Cyber Security etc.

UST Global's increased presence in Singapore solidifies its commitment to 'Transforming Lives' and specifically plans to leverage local Singapore talent in addition to providing opportunities for recent University graduates and IT experts keen on developing their technology skills. With a focus on delivering cutting edge technologies, UST Global will add another 100+ local jobs over the next three years to its already substantial presence in the global financial center.

Speaking on the occasion, Krishna Sudheendra, Chief Executive Officer, UST Global, said, "After an outstanding month driven by a series of acquisitions and investments, we are excited about UST Global's expansion in Singapore. Our vision here is to create an autonomous world for everyone. Singapore is a lodestone for world-class talent and innovation, and a strategic base that we are eager to harness in. With continuous expansions, we will offer our clients world-class digital and technology solutions as we maximize local talent and increase customer value. We have been performance driven by staying true to our mission and values to create continuous growth and global social impact".

We are excited about UST Global's expansion in Singapore, and its commitment to train and grow the tech talent pool here. This expansion is testament to Singapore's position as a leading centre for innovation and talent and is a good example of how companies can help equip our workforce with the necessary skills to capture the opportunities arising from digital transformation," said Kiren Kumar, Chief Digital Industry Officer, Digital Industry Singapore.

UST Global offers digital technology solutions to Fortune 500 and Global 1000 companies across various geographies. Previously, UST Global had raised a significant investment from Temasek, a global investment company headquartered in Singapore. Temasek, which has acquired a significant stake in the company in 2018, has become UST Global's first institutional investor.