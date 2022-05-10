UST Resumes Spiral After Quiet Day Orbiting 90 Cents

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

TerraUSD (UST) resumed its downward spiral Tuesday afternoon New York time, sinking below $0.80 as it breached a relatively quiet 12-hour period when its price remained stable around 10% off its dollar peg.

Terra’s shaky stablecoin has struggled to maintain its $1 target since this weekend’s dips began; it reached as low as $0.68 Monday in a swan dive that prompted billion-dollar rescue efforts from reserve overseer, the Luna Foundation Guard.

Crypto market participants, regulators and critics are keenly watching UST’s flailing to measure up the concept of algorithmic stablecoins, which rely on programs (over full collateral) to stay at $1 a coin.

“I think that simply illustrates that this is a rapidly growing product, and that there are risks to financial stability, and we need a framework that's appropriate," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said of UST at a Senate hearing Tuesday.

Sinking to $0.78 and lower late Tuesday, UST ruptured the day’s staid trading session amid reports by The Block that LFG was searching for a $1 billion bailout. Firms reportedly involved in the talks did not immediately respond to CoinDesk.