UST Resumes Spiral After Quiet Day Orbiting 90 Cents

Clive Mason
Danny Nelson
·1 min read

TerraUSD (UST) resumed its downward spiral Tuesday afternoon New York time, sinking below $0.80 as it breached a relatively quiet 12-hour period when its price remained stable around 10% off its dollar peg.

  • Terra’s shaky stablecoin has struggled to maintain its $1 target since this weekend’s dips began; it reached as low as $0.68 Monday in a swan dive that prompted billion-dollar rescue efforts from reserve overseer, the Luna Foundation Guard.

  • Crypto market participants, regulators and critics are keenly watching UST’s flailing to measure up the concept of algorithmic stablecoins, which rely on programs (over full collateral) to stay at $1 a coin.

  • “I think that simply illustrates that this is a rapidly growing product, and that there are risks to financial stability, and we need a framework that's appropriate," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said of UST at a Senate hearing Tuesday.

  • Sinking to $0.78 and lower late Tuesday, UST ruptured the day’s staid trading session amid reports by The Block that LFG was searching for a $1 billion bailout. Firms reportedly involved in the talks did not immediately respond to CoinDesk.

  • Luna, the token meant to act as a backstop to UST's price, lost 63% of its value over the past 24 hours, plunging from $44.18 to less than $16 at press time. The token traded hands above $86 less than a week ago..

UPDATE (May 10, 2022, 22:28 UTC): Adds context on Luna's price.

