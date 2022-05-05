USTR Tai says China tariff review will have 'robust' industry consultations

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Trade Representative Tai speaks to media following tour of silicon wafer plant, in Bay City
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Katherine Tai
    United States Trade Representative

OTTAWA (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Thursday that her agency's review of punitive tariffs on Chinese goods will be a "robust" consultative process that will collect a wide range of industry comments and assess potential economic impacts.

Tai, speaking to reporters in Ottawa with Canada's trade minister, Mary Ng, said that, said that the any decisions about the future of the tariffs would not be made "in a vacuum."

"And so without skipping ahead, to you know, what's going to happen later on, let me just focus on how important this process is and how important it is for us to hear from all of our stakeholders across the economy," Tai said.

(Reporting by David Lawder and Steve Scherer)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Chechen Leader’s Brutal Fighters Are Getting Killed in Ukraine ‘Every Day’

    Chingis Kondarov/ReutersChechen troops in Ukraine loyal to Ramzan Kadyrov have claimed a reputation for being the most brutal in Putin’s war, but a new report says they’re actually suffering major losses and going to great lengths to cover them up.According to an investigation by Russia’s independent news outlet IStories, the official figure of 13 Chechen soldiers killed in Ukraine is a major undercount; a source in the Chechen Health Ministry tells the outlet the true death toll of the so-calle

  • ‘Shattered’: How the Trump Family Won the D.C. Inauguration Case

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyAs the dust settles from the legal fight between the District of Columbia’s attorney general and the Trump family, it’s becoming clear to government watchdogs and the case’s star witness that the former president has once again gotten off easy.On Tuesday, D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine declared victory after the multibillion-dollar Trump Organization and the former president’s inauguration committee agreed to fork over $750,000 for th

  • Fact-check: Did White House physician call for Biden's resignation?

    The current White House physician gave President Joe Biden a full medical evaluation in November and said he is fit to carry out his duties.

  • Attorney General Merrick Garland responds to the Supreme Court potentially overturning Roe v. Wade.

    U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland responded to questions about the Supreme Court potentially overturning Roe v. Wade, while speaking at a press conference today. Garland argued that the department was an amicus in the Dobbs v Jackson case and that the Solicitor General argued on behalf of the United States in the case. While talking to reporters, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, criticized the leaked Supreme Court draft regarding Roe v. Wade.

  • ‘They Deceived Us at Every Step’: Troops Say Russia’s War Is in Shambles

    ReutersTroops sent into Ukraine to back up Russian forces say they had no choice but to leave because Russian military was in shambles and “they deceived us at every step.”Soldiers from the breakaway state of South Ossetia—speaking to South Ossetian leader Anatoly Bibilov at a meeting publicized by the independent news outlet MediaZona—rattled off a list of complaints about faulty equipment, lack of leadership and intel, and brainless tactics.South Ossetia, which relies heavily on military and f

  • Russia's War Has Been Brutal, but Putin Has Shown Some Restraint. Why?

    Russia’s war against Ukraine has leveled cities, killed tens of thousands of people and forced millions of others from their homes. But quietly, some military analysts and Western officials are asking why the onslaught has not been even worse. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Russia could be going after Ukrainian railways, roads and bridges more aggressively to try to stanch the flow of Western weapons to the front line. It could have bombed more of the infrastructure a

  • The One Mistake Putin Is Dying for Us to Make

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettySeated in the modest office of the commander of Russia’s forces stationed in Transnistria, Moldova’s small breakaway region that has been hit by several mysterious explosions recently, I asked about the overall poor performance of the Russian army. “The soldiers don't know what they are fighting for,” the commander replied. They were confronted by troops who were “fighting like wolves for their homeland.” Their president, he added, has be

  • Who Leaked The Supreme Court Draft? Here Are Four Theories

    Did a liberal law clerk do it? Or a conservative? What about John Roberts? Or was it just left in the printer?

  • Karine Jean-Pierre to replace Psaki as White House press secretary

    The White House announced Thursday that Karine Jean-Pierre will replace Jen Psaki as White House press secretary in the coming week. Jean-Pierre will become the first openly gay person and first Black woman to hold the role. The White House said that Jean-Pierre would assume the position on May 13. “Karine not only brings the…

  • Abbott says Texas could 'resurrect' SCOTUS case requiring states to educate all kids

    The comments came after a leaked draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court revealed that a majority of justices were considering overturning Roe v. Wade.

  • Shocking video shows Ukrainian drone destroying 2 Russian patrol boats

    The Russian fast-attack craft were destroyed with an unmanned combat aerial vehicle known as Bayraktar TB2.

  • Ocasio-Cortez Torches Collins And Murkowski: 'They Don't Get To Play Victim Now'

    The senators "betrayed the nation’s reproductive rights when they were singularly capable of stopping the slide," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said.

  • US nuclear commander warns of deterrence ‘crisis’ against Russia and China

    The head of U.S. Strategic Command, which oversees the nuclear arsenal, warned Congress Wednesday Washington faces a deterrence crisis amid Russia’s war in Ukraine and China’s rapid nuclear modernization efforts.

  • Michael Cohen subpoenaed again in Trump Tower protester-beatdown case. This time, he's set to say Donald Trump lied.

    Donald Trump has sworn under oath that he didn't sic his security on Trump Tower protesters; on Monday, Michael Cohen is poised to swear otherwise in a deposition of his own.

  • Obamas issue strong statement on leaked Roe v. Wade opinion

    Former President Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama issued a strong statement criticizing the draft Supreme Court opinion knocking down the Roe v. Wade decision, saying it would limit U.S. freedoms just like other past actions by the court. “Today, millions of Americans woke up fearing that their essential freedoms under the Constitution were…

  • Ukrainian intelligence uncovers covert mobilisation of the unemployed and "Cossacks" underway in Russia

    DENYS KARLOVSKY - WEDNESDAY, MAY 4, 2022, 04:18 PM Ukrainian intelligence has established that Russia is carrying out covert mobilisation of former military personnel, the unemployed and Russian Cossacks from the southern regions.

  • Putin's cameraman reportedly quit after filming his late-February speech declaring war on Ukraine

    Ilya Filatov told an independent Russian media outlet that he was tired of working in isolation in the Kremlin.

  • GOP Candidate Suggests He’ll Tear-Gas ‘Liberal Media’ in New Campaign Ad

    YouTubeWeeks after Politico reported that GOP congressional hopeful Cory Mills made his fortune selling tear gas used on Black Lives Matter demonstrators, the MAGA businessman boasted in a new ad that the “liberal media is crying about it” before suggesting he’d tear-gas them himself.“If the media wants to shed some real tears, I can help them out with that,” a smirking Mills says alongside footage of him shooting gas canisters.Mills, a former Trump defense adviser and combat veteran, is running

  • Kadyrovites suffer daily, heavy losses in the war, but they are hiding it Russian media

    "UKRAINIAN TRUTH" - THURSDAY, 5 MAY 2022, 16:26 Russian journalists claim that units subordinate to the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, are suffering daily losses in terms of dead and wounded soldiers, but this is well hidden by PR strategies.

  • Top US military official relays 'worst thing' Russia did before invading Ukraine

    A top U.S. military official in charge of joint training between American and Ukrainian troops in Germany said Wednesday that “the worst thing the Russians did was give us eight years to prepare” for its invasion of Ukraine.