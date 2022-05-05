USTR Tai says China tariff review will have 'robust' industry consultations

OTTAWA (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Thursday that her agency's review of punitive tariffs on Chinese goods will be a "robust" consultative process that will collect a wide range of industry comments and assess potential economic impacts.

Tai, speaking to reporters in Ottawa with Canada's trade minister, Mary Ng, said that, said that the any decisions about the future of the tariffs would not be made "in a vacuum."

"And so without skipping ahead, to you know, what's going to happen later on, let me just focus on how important this process is and how important it is for us to hear from all of our stakeholders across the economy," Tai said.

(Reporting by David Lawder and Steve Scherer)