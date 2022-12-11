USU Software (ETR:OSP2) shareholders have earned a 9.2% CAGR over the last three years

By buying an index fund, you can roughly match the market return with ease. But if you choose individual stocks with prowess, you can make superior returns. For example, USU Software AG (ETR:OSP2) shareholders have seen the share price rise 22% over three years, well in excess of the market decline (5.3%, not including dividends).

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During three years of share price growth, USU Software achieved compound earnings per share growth of 45% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 7% average annual increase in the share price. So one could reasonably conclude that the market has cooled on the stock.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that USU Software has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for USU Software the TSR over the last 3 years was 30%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

The total return of 15% received by USU Software shareholders over the last year isn't far from the market return of -15%. Unfortunately, last year's performance is a deterioration of an already poor long term track record, given the loss of 1.6% per year over the last five years. It will probably take a substantial improvement in the fundamental performance for the company to reverse this trend. Before deciding if you like the current share price, check how USU Software scores on these 3 valuation metrics.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on DE exchanges.

