USU Software's (ETR:OSP2) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in USU Software's (ETR:OSP2) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on USU Software is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = €11m ÷ (€120m - €39m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, USU Software has an ROCE of 14%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 14%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for USU Software compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering USU Software here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

The trends we've noticed at USU Software are quite reassuring. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 14%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 28%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Key Takeaway

To sum it up, USU Software has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 18% in the last five years. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

