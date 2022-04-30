USV quietly announces $625M in fresh funding for 'both Web2 and Web3' teams

Connie Loizos
·3 min read

Union Square Ventures (USV), the 19-year-old, New York-based venture firm, has raised $275 million for its eighth early-stage fund and $350 million for its fourth opportunity fund, the firm announced in a blog post yesterday.

In sharing news of the two new vehicles, firm partners Andy Weissman and the firm's general counsel, Samson Mesele, wrote that USV plans to "invest our new funds around the same thesis as our previous funds: we are looking for opportunities in the market that align with our Thesis 3.0." (USV has written previously that this updated thesis centers on "trusted brands that broaden access to knowledge, capital, and well-being by leveraging networks, platforms, and protocols.)

Relatedly, USV will continue to invest in "both Web2 and Web3 companies and projects," reads the post, without elaborating further.

Early last year, when Weissman announced in a similar blog post that USV had raised $250 million for its seventh core fund, he wrote explicitly that as in USV's "last several funds," the firm planned to invest roughly 30% of the capital in crypto-related investments and that it intended to hold tokens, and equity, in early-stage blockchain-related projects.

One of these newer, related bets is Polygon, a platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. (USV, which waded into crypto earlier than most firms, was also an early investor in Coinbase and owned 8.2% of its Class B shares at the time of its direct offering last year.)

Some of USV's newer bets include Slope, an API developer that enables retailers to offer buy-now-pay-later services; a two-year-old, Egyptian electric mobility startup called Shift EV that aims to convert fuel-run vehicles into EVs using batteries that it designs and manufactures; Alife, a two-year-old, San Francisco-based startup that's trying to improve the efficacy of IVF procedures through AI; and Gumball, a two-year-old, L.A.-based podcast ad marketplace founded by the podcast company Headgum.

USV, which also closed its first climate fund last year with $162 million in capital commitments, has seen its share of exits over the years. Just last month, the three-year-old stock trading platform Public purchased Otis, a startup that allows individual investors to buy fractional ownership in alternative assets, including NFTs and sports memorabilia. Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed, though Crunchbase data shows Otis had raised $16.5 million from investors, including from USV and Maveron.

In addition to Coinbase, others of USV's higher-profile bets have included Etsy and Twitter, companies of which USV owned more than 15% and at least 5%, respectively, at the time of their public offerings, per their S-1 filings.

Indeed, USV cofounder Fred Wilson remains highly active on Twitter and tweeted earlier this month his belief that Twitter is "too important to be owned and controlled by a single person. The opposite should be happening. Twitter should be decentralized as a protocol that powers an ecosystem of communication products and services."

After Elon Musk's bid to buy the company was accepted by its board early this week, Wilson softened his stance slightly in his newsletter, writing, "I continue to believe that a single person owning one of the most important communications protocols of the internet is a bad idea, but maybe it can be a bridge to something better.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Mixed Signals Ahead of Apple Report

    Europe has emerged as a trouble spot, with headwinds going well beyond the Russia – Ukraine conflict.

  • Intel Struggling at Support after Q2 Warning

    The stock has dropped to a price level that’s been tested multiple times since 2017, raising odds for a breakdown.

  • Apollo Hires JPMorgan's Christine Moy to Lead Digital Assets Strategy

    The investment giant will be looking for to make investments between $50 million and $250 million in blockchain and Web 3.

  • Elon Musk reportedly has new Twitter CEO lined up

    Elon Musk reportedly has some new plans for Twitter's C-suite. The Tesla CEO whose recent $44 billion bid to acquire Twitter was accepted is now putting plans in place for a new CEO at the San Francisco company, according to Reuters, which reported that Musk has decided on who he plans to appoint but has yet to publicly release the name. Musk reportedly reiterated to Twitter Chairman Bret Taylor that he isn't confident regarding the company’s management — a tone he had struck in his earlier SEC filings — and he also told banks that he plans to create a way to monetize tweets that go viral or include important information and suggested charging a fee when third-party websites quote or embed tweets from verified accounts.

  • Fidelity just announced a massive hiring spree, targeting more than 12,000 new staffers as the investment giant bets on the power of retail investors

    The new hires will bring Fidelity's headcount to 68,000 by year's end, up 19% from the start of this year.

  • Ready to Get Rich in the Stock Market? 3 Investments You Can't Go Wrong With

    Take a step back and look at the bigger picture: Some companies are stronger than the headwinds currently blowing against their stocks.

  • Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 3 Years

    These three stocks have all lost 25% or so of their value over the past year, but the long-term future isn't nearly that dark.

  • Teladoc implodes 48% after massive first-quarter loss, costing Cathie Wood's ARK more than $400 million

    Ark Invest bought about 100,000 shares of Teladoc across its various ETFs as recently as Tuesday, and more than 40,000 shares on Monday.

  • A rough 4 months for stocks: S&P 500 books the worst start to a year since 1939. Here’s what pros say you should do now.

    April showers apparently bring dramatically lower markets on Wall Street, and this month's slump for the S&P 500 was a doozy.

  • 2 Monster Warren Buffett Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Right Now

    As one of history's most successful moneymen, investors look to Warren Buffett for guidance when it comes to stock picking and finances. Lately, investors have also been loving stock splits. With activity among average traders having surged in recent years, stock splits can make shares more accessible and have led to big gains for some companies.

  • Warren Buffett Has Bet the Farm On These 3 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is arguably the greatest investor of our generation. Since taking the reins as CEO in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha, as he's now known, has created over $740 billion in value for shareholders (himself included), and delivered an aggregate return for the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of 4,100,820%, as of April 25, 2022. For instance, Buffett has an affinity for cyclical companies and dividend stocks, and has been willing to buy and hold high-quality businesses for decades to allow his investment thesis to shine.

  • Semiconductor Revenues to Hit Record High: 4 Stocks to Buy

    Growing demand for semiconductors is likely to help stocks like Analog Devices (ADI), Semtech Corporation (SMTC), Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) and Sumco Corporation (SUOPY) in the near term.

  • 1 Warren Buffett Growth Stock Down 90% to Buy Right Now

    Warren Buffett stands as one of history's most successful investors, and he's dispensed plenty of quotable wisdom in his decades of guiding Berkshire Hathaway to incredible returns. Read on to see why Warren Buffett's worst-performing stock since the beginning of 2021 actually looks like a smart buy right now. StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) is a Brazil-based fintech that provides payment processing and credit services, mainly to merchants.

  • Rivian Killed Ford Earnings. Now It’s Crushing Amazon’s.

    Ford Motor and Amazon.com were early investors in Rivian Automotive They still own Rivian stock. The wild swings in that stock are creating crazy earnings results for both companies. Thursday evening, Amazon (ticker: AMZN) stock is down about 7% in after-hours trading after the cloud and e-commerce giant reported first quarter results.

  • Dow plunges 900 points, Nasdaq suffers worst month since 2008

    Stocks took steep losses Friday, closing a brutal month with a deep selloff driven largely by falling shares of technology companies. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed with a loss of more than 930 points, a decline of 2.8 percent, on the final trading day of April. The Dow ended April down more than 6…

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    Today’s financial world presents investors with a challenging environment. But even though markets are tough to interpret right now, and volatility has increased as a result, a smart investor can still find stocks that are delivering the goods. Sometimes, quite literally. Two shipping company stocks have been showing high share price appreciation in recent months. These are sustained gains, that have far outpaced the S&P 500’s year-to-date performance. While we all know that past performance won

  • The Stock Market Isn’t Falling Like It Did In the 1970s—It’s Even Worse

    By the end of trading on Friday, the selloff had gotten worse and we were staring at the worst start to a year since the Great Depression.

  • This Renewable Energy Stock Could Power Your Portfolio for Decades

    The renewable energy company increased its per-unit distribution by nearly 15% in the first quarter.

  • Mark Zuckerberg to Investors: Expect Nothing From the Metaverse

    In downplaying the near-term promise of Horizon Worlds and Oculus, the former Facebook seemed to confirm that its Meta rebrand was a strategic distraction.

  • 5 Growth Stocks Rocketing Up My Prospective Buy List

    Both the broad-based S&P 500 and nearly 126-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average hit correction territory in March (i.e., a decline of at least 10% from recent highs), while the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite briefly fell into a bear market. After all, every notable drop in the major indexes has eventually been cleared away by a bull market rally. With all the major U.S. indexes retracing, the following five growth stocks have started rocketing up my prospective buy list.