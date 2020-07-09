USW Applauds Biden's Plan for Manufacturing, Innovation

PITTSBURGH, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- United Steelworkers (USW) International President Tom Conway issued the following statement in response to the manufacturing and innovation segment of Joe Biden's Build Back Better economic plan, released today:

United Steelworkers. (PRNewsFoto/United Steelworkers) More

"Recovering from the Covid-19 crisis and ensuring shared prosperity for generations to come will take bold action and a sustained commitment. Joe Biden's plan for revitalizing American manufacturing demonstrates both.

"As the pandemic made clear, our country must be able to supply its own needs. And now, more than ever, we urgently need to create good, family-sustaining jobs, both to stop the economic freefall and reverse decades of rampant economic inequality.

"Biden will jump-start American manufacturing through a long-needed investment in our nation's crumbling infrastructure. Coupled with strong 'Buy American' provisions that ensure tax money supports domestic industry, this rebuilding campaign will make our country more secure and create millions of jobs.

"His plan also includes a massive procurement commitment as well as a roadmap for bringing critical supply chains back to the United States. These provisions will put our country on stronger economic footing and bolster our national security.

"Just as crucially, Biden's plan acknowledges the necessity of strong labor protections that enable workers to bargain collectively for higher wages and better benefits. By supporting the PRO Act, Biden will ensure that the jobs created through his economic plan are middle-class jobs that enable workers to live the American dream.

"Our nation needs a leader who understands the necessity of a strong manufacturing base; from medicines to steel to clean energy technology, our country must produce things here and pay workers competitive wages to make them.

"Joe Biden's plan demonstrates that he not only grasps the strategic importance of domestic manufacturing but also values American workers."

The USW represents 850,000 workers employed in metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries, along with a growing number of workers in health care, public sector, higher education, tech and service occupations.

Contact: Jess Kamm Broomell, (412) 562-2444, jkamm@usw.org

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usw-applauds-bidens-plan-for-manufacturing-innovation-301090943.html

SOURCE United Steelworkers (USW)