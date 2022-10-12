USW union, Cleveland-Cliffs ratify new labor agreement

FILE PHOTO: United Steelworkers sign is seen in front of the U.S. Steel Great Lakes Works plant in Ecorse, Michigan
·1 min read

(Reuters) - The United Steelworkers (USW) union and Cleveland-Cliffs Inc on Wednesday said that 12,000 union-represented employees had ratified a new, four-year labor contract that offers employees better pay and insurance benefits.

USW International President Tom Conway said in a statement that the steel producer's commitment to partner with USW includes a plan to invest $4 billion in union facilities during the contract term.

Several labor unions have been negotiating for better pay and working conditions in a tight labor market, with President Joe Biden's administration helping secure a tentative deal between railroads and unions last month that averted a strike. The new Cleveland-Cliffs contract, valid till September 2026, includes a 20% hike in base wages and also offers better insurance benefits for retired workers as well as for those in active duty.

The agreement, which covers 13 locations in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Illinois, West Virginia and Minnesota, also includes provisions for increase in pensions and paid parental leave, among other benefits.

Cleveland-Cliffs said negotiations have been concluded, combining Wednesday's ratification and a previous agreement which covered 2,000 USW-represented employees.

(Reporting by Priyamvada C and Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

Recommended Stories

  • Florida man charged with murder in connection with missing ex-wife after remains found in burn pile

    A Florida man has been charged with murder in the death of his missing ex-wife, after a jaw bone with a tooth attached and other human remains were found in a burn pile on his property, court documents show.

  • EXCLUSIVE: Pasithea Bolsters CNS-Focused Pipeline With AlloMek Therapeutics Acquisition

    Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: KTTA) has acquired AlloMek Therapeutics LLC, a privately-held biotechnology company, What Happened: Pasithea will pay $1.05 million upfront cash payment and 2.7 million restricted shares plus 5-year warrants to acquire 1 million shares at an exercise price of $1.88 per share. Pasithea is also obligated to make certain clinical and regulatory event-driven milestone payments and low-to-mid single-digit escalating royalties on net sales. Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Pas

  • Mercer County man caught cheating at fishing tournament charged

    Authorities say two anglers accused of stuffing fish with lead weights and fillets in an attempt to win thousands of dollars in an Ohio fishing tournament have been indicted on charges of attempted grand theft and other counts.

  • UN: 75% of 6 million Venezuelan migrants go unfed, unhoused

    The United Nations said Wednesday that almost three-quarters of the 6 million Venezuelan migrants currently in Latin America do not have adequate food, shelter, employment or medical care. The U.N.’s International Organization for Migration said in a report that 4.37 million of the Venezuelans who fled to other countries in Latin America and the Caribbean often live on the streets or inadequate housing, and often go hungry. Latin America and the Caribbean host 84% of the estimated total of about 7 million Venezuelans who emigrated in recent years.

  • Scarlett Johansson says she felt being 'hypersexualized' at a young age threatened her career

    Scarlett Johansson is getting candid about her career in Hollywood. As a guest on Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast, the actress, known for her roles in "Black Widow," "Her" and "Lost in Translation," opened up about being "hypersexualized" at a young age, and how she felt it threatened her career at one point. "I kind of became objectified and pigeonholed in this way where I felt like I wasn't getting offers for work for things that I wanted to do and I remember thinking to myself, 'I think people think I'm 40 years old,'" Johansson said.

  • Joe Biden Discusses Possible Charges Against Hunter Biden For First Time

    The president said he loved his son and was proud of him in his fight against drug addiction.

  • L.A. City Council member speaks about racist comments made by colleagues directed at his son

    Speaking at a Los Angeles City Council meeting on Tuesday, member Mike Bonin said the racist remarks on a leaked tape by council colleagues about his Black son “makes my soul bleed and it makes my temper burn.”

  • Racist comments could end careers of powerful LA politicians

    The three Los Angeles City Council members at the center of a scandal over a recording of racist comments have all had long, influential careers in state and local politics. While Martinez has resigned as council president, she, de Leon and Cedillo still retain their seats. Known simply as “KDL,” de Leon has been a force in California politics for decades.

  • Bears overreactions: Can Justin Fields lead Bears to NFC North title?

    Justin Fields sparkled in the second half against the Vikings. Is he back? Can the Bears win a down NFC North? Josh Schrock sifts through the overreactions from a loss that felt like a win.

  • This Native American Tribe Leader Is Bringing Salmon Restoration to the Metaverse

    Having been born into the salmon restoration movement, Pom, a Native American tribe leader in Northern California, is staking out how to use blockchain to revive the native species of Chinook salmon his community once relied on. To do so, Pom and his team created a video game called Salmon Journeys on Decentraland, where users can catch Chinook salmon to win an exclusive non-fungible token (NFT) by Sawalmen, a Web3 entity that represents Indigenous spiritual values and raises funds for restoration efforts and the landback movement. Pom’s goal with this game is to raise funds as well as awareness for actual salmon restoration efforts, he said.

  • Alex Jones ordered to pay $965 million for Sandy Hook lies

    The verdict is the second big judgment against the Infowars host over his relentless promotion of the lie that the 2012 massacre never happened, and that the grieving families seen in news coverage were actors hired as part of a plot to take away people’s guns.

  • Chaos erupts at Walmart as customers toss cookies and break wine bottles, TN cops say

    The two suspects were accused of shoplifting, police say.

  • First trucks cross repaired Sanibel Causeway on Tuesday

    Workers in trucks crossed the Sanibel Causeway for the first time since Hurricane Ian on Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 11, 2022, after temporary repairs.

  • What is the railroad strike of 2022? Why rail workers are striking and what it means for you

    Threats of a railroad strike that could debilitate the economy linger after a railroad union rejected its deal with freight railroads Monday.

  • Rail union rejects labor deal brokered by Biden administration

    The country's third-largest freight rail workers union rejected a temporary agreement brokered by the Biden administration to avert a potentially crippling

  • Missouri Woman Escapes Weeks-Long Rape, Torture After Alleged Captor Took Child To School

    A Missouri man is in custody after a woman allegedly escaped his captivity and alerted neighbors for help. Timothy Marrion Haslett Jr., 40, was charged Friday night with the kidnapping and rape of an unnamed woman in Excelsior Springs, Missouri — about 30 miles northeast of Kansas City — according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies responded to initial witness reports came around 7:47 a.m. on Friday that a woman was banging on doors and screaming for help. Neighbors told new

  • Purdue student who confessed to killing his roommate apologizes, says he was ‘blackmailed’

    A Purdue University student who confessed to murdering his roommate last week has apologized for the crime and claimed he was blackmailed. Ji Min Sha, 22, a junior studying cybersecurity at the university in West Lafayette, called 911 at 12:44 a.m. on Wednesday to report that he had killed his roommate, Varun Manish Chheda, with a knife. Chheda, a 20-year-old senior majoring in data science, was found dead on a chair in their first-floor room at McCutcheon Hall.

  • Georgia high school football star’s girlfriend speaks out about harrowing shooting on couple’s date night

    Georgia high school football star Elijah DeWitt's girlfriend, Bailey Reidling, recalled the shooting outside a Dave & Buster's and shares her decision to forgive the murder suspects.

  • Alex Jones must pay Sandy Hook families nearly $1 billion for hoax claims, jury says

    (Reuters) -Right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones must pay at least $965 million in damages to numerous families of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook mass shooting for falsely claiming they were actors who faked the tragedy, a Connecticut jury said on Wednesday. The verdict, which came after three weeks of testimony in a state court in Waterbury, Connecticut, far outstripped the $49 million Jones was ordered to pay by a Texas jury in a similar case in August. The plaintiffs were relatives of 20 children and six staff members who were gunned down at Sandy Hook Elementary School in December 2012.

  • Philadelphia police give update after 3 SWAT officers shot, 19-year-old suspect killed

    A suspect is dead and three Philadelphia SWAT officers are in the hospital after gunfire broke out while authorities were serving a homicide arrest warrant early Wednesday morning.