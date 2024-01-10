The group will begin outside the Arboretum Visitors Center and walk for about 2 miles.

The UT Arboretum invites the public to take a refreshing winter hike on its 260 wooded acres on Saturday, Jan. 20, beginning at 9 a.m. at 901 South Illinois Ave.

The hike, which will be guided, is free.

The hikes have been a staple of the UT Arboretum and UT Arboretum Society for over 15 years, a newsrelease said. The group will begin outside the Arboretum Visitors Center and walk for about two miles. The Visitors Center will not be open, but portable restrooms are available in the parking lot area.

Participants should wear clothes appropriate to the weather and boots or good shoes for outdoor walking. The hike is intended to be suitable for all, but the difficulty level depends on individual fitness.

Bring a water bottle to stay hydrated. Ongoing research projects on the grounds make it impossible to allow pets.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: UT Arboretum to hold third-Saturday hike on Jan. 20