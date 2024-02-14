UT Arboretum Third Saturday Hike is Feb. 17

Enjoy the forests and trails in a lovely, wooded setting during the UT Arboretum Society’s Third Saturday midwinter hike Feb. 17.

The free guided hike will begin at 9 a.m. at the 260-acre UT Arboretum, 901 S. Illinois Ave. in Oak Ridge.

Distance is around two miles. The Visitors Center will not be open, but portable restrooms are available in the parking lot area.

Wear clothes appropriate to the weather and boots or good shoes for outdoor walking. Bring a water bottle to stay hydrated.

No pets, please.

