UT Austin launches ‘Longhorn Lights’

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The University of Texas at Austin launched a burnt orange and white holiday light show along the Drag Wednesday night.

The university said everyone is invited to drive or walk along the light display along Guadalupe Street, between 21st and 24th Streets, called Longhorn Lights.

Longhorn-themed lights show to dazzle the Drag this holiday season

“UT takes our role in the City of the Austin very seriously and we’ve benefiting from that and we try to do what we can to give back,” UT President Jay Hartzell said.

Longhorn Lights show about to kick off for the 2023 winter season. (KXAN Photo/Ed Zavala)

Longhorn Lights show about to kick off for the 2023 winter season. (KXAN Photo/Ed Zavala)

Longhorn Lights show about to kick off for the 2023 winter season. (KXAN Photo/Ed Zavala)

Longhorn Lights show about to kick off for the 2023 winter season. (KXAN Photo/Ed Zavala)

Longhorn Lights show about to kick off for the 2023 winter season. (KXAN Photo/Ed Zavala)

The display will run every night from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. until Monday, Jan. 1.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.