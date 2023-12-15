UT Austin ranks 14th on TIME's list of best U.S. colleges for creating leaders

The landmark UT Tower on the University of Texas campus in Austin. (Credit: Aaron E. Martinez/AMERICAN-STATESMAN/File)

The leaders of today and tomorrow are being shaped at the University of Texas at Austin.

TIME Magazine and data collection company Statista recently teamed up to release a report on the 100 best colleges in the U.S. for developing leaders. They mostly relied on the resumes of the country's 2,000 top leaders in areas like politics, business, Nobel Prize winners and more to inform the ranking.

UT Austin ranked 14th on the list with an overall leadership score of 83, the highest among Texas colleges and the third highest among public universities nationwide. The list cites UT's notable subsidiaries of the McCombs School of Business and Texas Law as proof of its leader-building abilities. The article announcing the list also points to UT alums' leadership in the oil and gas industries.

More: UT Austin ranks sixth for Texas public university enrollment increases. Who ranks first?

6 Texas universities land on best leadership development list

In total, six Texas universities landed on the ranking.

No. 14: University of Texas at Austin

No. 23: Texas A&M University

No. 40: Baylor University

No. 62: Trinity University in San Antonio

No. 88: University of Houston

No. 90: Rice University

More: Pro-Palestinian activism at UT escalates after TAs reassigned from positions

"A degree from an elite university doesn’t guarantee success. But in U.S. society, success is a good indicator you went to an elite university," Tara Law wrote for TIME in the article announcing the list. "What distinguishes these schools, experts say, is not necessarily that they teach students to be better leaders, but that alums receive more opportunities, and many companies have a vested interest in hiring them."

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: UT Austin among TIME's top 15 U.S. colleges shaping leaders