UT Austin ranks in list of top universities shaping US leaders

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The University of Texas at Austin ranked in a list of universities producing the most powerful leaders in the United States.

TIME Magazine and Statista took resumes from 2,000 top U.S. leaders and looked at where they earned their degrees. The study authors included politicians, CEOs, union leaders, Nobel winners and other esteemed positions across various industries in their analysis.

Citing experts, Time said that it’s not about whether these universities are better at teaching students to become leaders, but that alums from the university might be better poised for advanced opportunities.

Additionally, the authors wrote that candidates with diplomas from elite universities may signal to employers they survived a grueling admissions process and are likely to be intelligent, making them stand out among other applicants.

Unsurprisingly, Ivy League universities claimed several of the top ten spots on the list, while six Texas universities made the top 100.

For the entire list and more on the analysis, visit TIME’s article.

