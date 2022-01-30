🌱 New UT Dell Med Psychedelic Center + Cupid's Undie Run For NF!

Happy Monday, Austin! Let's get you all caught up on what's happening locally to start today off on an informed note.

Morning rain; mostly cloudy. High: 65 Low: 52.

Here are the top stories in Austin today:

The Center for Psychedelic Research and Therapy was recently launched by researchers at University of Texas (UT), Dell Medical School. The center is "the first of its kind in Texas" and "will research the potential for using psychedelics to treat severe depression, anxiety and PTSD." Their initial focus will be on military veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), adults with prolonged grief disorder or depression, and people who have suffered childhood trauma. Among their first programs partners are Veteran programs The Mission Within, and Heroic Hearts Project. Greg Fonzo, the center's co-leader said, “More and more studies 'are' coming out that are showing really potentially promising effects for treating various mental health conditions...We have an interest in developing novel treatments for several of those conditions. And I also have been personally interested in psychedelics and how they might be utilized for promoting mental health benefits for several years now." For more information visit: (Spectrum News) The City Theatre Company (CTC) will present Oscar Wilde's comedy, An Ideal Husband, with guest director Cris Skinner. The play will be held at Trinity Street Playhouse located at 901 Trinity Street from Friday, Feb. 18 to Sunday, March 13, Thursdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. The cost is $15 for general seating and $20-25 for center reserved seating. Seating will be limited with all current COVID safety requirements to be followed. For ticket information, please call 512-470-1100, email info@citytheatreaustin.org, or visit the theatre's website here. (Broadway World) On Saturday, Feb. 26, Austin's Cupid's Undie Run -- a pant less party run -- "kicks off at noon at Kung Fu Saloon with drinking and dancing, followed by a mile run, and ends with more celebrating." The event raises funds for neurofibromatosis (NF), a genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on the body's nerves, and all "proceeds go to funding NF research through the Children's Tumor Foundation." Running in underwear is a way for runners "to stand in solidarity with those impacted" by the condition, "as those affected by NF can't cover up their tumors." However, if participants prefer not to run in underwear, they can get creative by wearing a costume or a onesie, as long as it is kept PG-13. The registration cost for the run is $45 and those interested can sign up online. For more details and for videos of the event, visit: (KVUE.com)

Story continues

Donate Blood and Get a Free Small Sub from Thundercloud at We Are Blood. (8 a.m.)

Cover to Cover: A Look at the Asiatic Fleet New Exhibit at National Museum of the Pacific War. (9 a.m.)

“Unsilenced” Movie Screening in Austin at Cinemark 20 and XD. (Noon)

Virtual MixxedFit® Free Online Class by Stronger Austin. (6 p.m.)

Virtual Full Body Workout Free Online Class by Stronger Austin. (7 p.m.)

The Austin Police Department reminds you to m ake sure you’re prepared for the upcoming wintry weather and r emember to protect the four P’s: People, Pets, Plants and Pipes." (Facebook)

"Everyone is welcome to "check out" and "return" seeds from the Austin Public Library collection and attend free programs on related topics. Learn more at: Central Library Seed Collection - Seeds & Sustainability - Information Guides at Austin Public Library (libguides.com)." (Facebook)

"Yesterday was Front Steps' Week of Action Day 3: Share. Sharing is caring and were asked to share what they created to '#HelpNotHide' their unhoused neighbors. Share safely with someone experiencing homelessness, share with your network, just share! For more ideas and for the rest of the 'Week of Action' days, go to: ECHO (austinecho.org)." (Facebook)

