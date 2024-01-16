UT Health East Texas Physicians clinics close due to weather

Jan. 16—UPDATE: 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16

UT Health East Texas has issued a notice that the South Broadway walk-in clinic, for both adults and pediatric patients, will open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16.

_______

UPDATE: 10:10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16

UT Health East Texas has issued a notice that the Mineola Urgent Care facility will be open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16.

_______

All UT Health East Texas Physicians clinics will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 16, although On-Demand Video Visits will remain available.

All clinics are scheduled to open for normal hours beginning Wednesday, Jan. 17.

To learn more or for a video visit, go to uthealtheasttexas.com/videovisits.