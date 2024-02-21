UT Health East Texas talks about hosting senior event
UT Health East Texas talks about hosting senior event
UT Health East Texas talks about hosting senior event
The first trailer for the upcoming Borderlands movie is upon us. The film’s directed by Eli Roth and stars Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart and Jack Black.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average's swap of Walgreens for Amazon will help the index better reflect the current US economy, according to a senior index analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices.
Each week during the 2023-24 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into some of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.
Beyond Meat founder and CEO Ethan Brown is looking to hit the reset button on customers' and investors' perceptions of his plant-based meat company.
While the world fixates on text-, image- and movie-generating AI, a startup headed by a former DeepMind senior researcher is developing GenAI tech to support the manufacturing of new physical materials. Orbital Materials -- founded by Jonathan Godwin, who previously was involved with DeepMind's material research efforts -- is creating an AI-powered platform that can be used to discover materials ranging from batteries to carbon dioxide-capturing cells. Godwin says he was inspired to found Orbital Materials by seeing how the techniques underpinning AI systems like AlphaFold, DeepMind's AI that can predict a protein's 3D structure from its amino acid sequence, could be applied to the materials sciences.
A Delaware judge found Tesla’s board wasn't independent enough from Elon Musk. That could make it more difficult to give the CEO what he wants: a new legal home in Texas.
Nintendo's about to kick off its first event of the year with the Direct Partner Showcase focused on upcoming third-party games for Switch.
Here's everything you need to know as we enter the offseason.
The "Ted Lasso" star unwinds with friends, family time and "making sure my hair and nails are done."
This week Becca and Dom are joined by Shan-Lyn Ma, the co-founder and CEO of Zola, an online platform for wedding planning and gift registries. Ma talked about why she decided to launch the business after trying to buy a gift for a friend and realizing that wedding registries were still living in the past. How Zola navigated through the pandemic, which completely disrupted the wedding industry.
Spring training games begin this week, but several top free agents still need a team.
The final non-electrified versions of Alfa Romeo's Quadrifoglio trims leave the North American market this summer as the brand shifts to electrification.
The Pokémon Company is hosting a livestream on February 27 to discuss what’s coming down the pike throughout 2024. Rumors are swirling that we’ll get information regarding remakes of Pokémon Black and Pokémon White.
A Jaguar I-Pace electric car once owned by King Charles is set to be auctioned off March 2 at the famed Ascot Racecourse.
Honor of Kings, Tencent's massively popular mobile game, has its eye set on the international market in 2024. Starting on February 21, the multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game will be available in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region as well as Eastern Europe and South Asia, according to an announcement from TiMi Studios, Tencent's in-house gaming studio that created Honor of Kings. In part thanks to its success with loot boxes, Honor of Kings has been an enormous financial success for Tencent.
Things got ugly fast on Monday night in San Antonio.
FairMoney, a digital bank based in Lagos and headquartered in Paris, is in discussions to acquire Umba, a credit-led digital bank providing payroll and financial services to customers in Nigeria and Kenya, in a $20 million all-stock deal, sources tell TechCrunch. But it also underscores the challenges facing fintechs in Africa amid a challenging market for startups globally: a $20 million all-share deal would be roughly equivalent to the amount Umba raised from outside investors.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill checks in from Indianapolis the morning after the 2024 NBA All-Star Game to wonder why the event has lost its competitive spirit.
Women also needed less time to achieve the same or greater benefits from a workout as men.
This on-the-go gaming powerhouse is more in-demand than ever.