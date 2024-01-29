What UT lost with SB 17: American-Statesman's guide to changes due to Texas' anti-DEI law

Corinne Floyd looks on as she joins other students who are against proposed legislation to ban DEI in colleges and universities as they gathered for a sit-in at the capitol to protect DEI on Thursday, March 23, 2023. Texas Legislature is looking to gut diversity, equity and inclusion programs in colleges and universities in the state.

Texas public universities and colleges are prohibited from having diversity, equity and inclusion offices and any units that perform DEI functions, with carve-outs only for registered student groups, data collection, academic instruction and research, guest speakers and student recruitment. Senate Bill 17, which went into effect Jan. 1, also bans the higher education institutions from considering race, sex, color or ethnicity in hiring.

The University of Texas System, which governs 14 academic and health institutions, including UT-Austin, set its rules to comply with SB 17 in November. UT-Austin President Jay Hartzell emailed students in June and December to say the school was preparing for SB 17 and working to understand its complex impact on every part of the institution.

The American-Statesman has reported extensively on the changes made at the public institutions and the reactions from students, faculty members and rights groups. At UT, officials have cut programs and scholarships; forced student and faculty groups sponsored by the school to comply with the law or risk losing their funding; and closed the Multicultural Engagement Center, which housed six UT-sponsored student groups — Afrikan American Affairs, the Asian Desi Pacific Islander American Collective, the Latino Leadership Council, the Native American and Indigenous Collective, Queer People of Color and Allies, and Students for Equity and Diversity — and provided a gathering place for them.

The university declined to comment to the Statesman on the specific changes it has made to comply with SB 17, but it has continuously said that the school will make all necessary changes to stay within the law.

SB 17 requires public universities and colleges to provide proof of their compliance to receive state funding for the next fiscal year.

Here is the Statesman's guide to what we know has changed at UT as well as a summary of our coverage, which will be updated as we learn more:

UT divisions and centers

The Division of Diversity and Community Engagement is now the Division of Campus and Community Engagement, the vice president of campus and community engagement, LaToya Smith, announced Dec. 14.

The Gender and Sexuality Center closed, and the Women's Community Center now takes its place. At a staff council meeting Jan. 19, Smith said no LGBTQ+ programming will be offered by the center. The center will serve people of all genders.

"All of the programs that we have done and will continue to do are open to everyone, all students, and so they're not designed or implemented or executed and related to a particular race or gender identity orientations," Smith told staffers at a staff council meeting Thursday.

The Office for Institutional Equity has changed its name to the Center for Access and Restorative Engagement. The center's focus will be on restorative approaches to address conflict. The diversity training will no longer exist, and the office will now offer education around "intergroup dialogue" and "dynamics of leadership and dialogue."

The center will continue to ensure the university is in compliance with federal equal employment opportunity law and provide opportunities for faculty members and students to report concerns about school climate, which the center will track and report every semester. This is now under Initiatives for Campus Support ― not Inclusive Campus Support.

The Multicultural Engagement Center closed Jan. 1. Student leaders were alerted to the change Dec. 31. The university said the Powers Student Activity Center will determine how to best use the space.

UT student groups

Sponsored student organizations have to comply with SB 17 or become registered ― including student organizations previously under the MEC. A statement from UT Student Government's student executive and assembly board leaders on Instagram said that "with profound disappointment" the organization, which receives funding and support from the university, complied with the law as well.

"These attacks on DEI are part of a larger effort to undermine academic freedom and uphold white supremacy," said the statement, which was not endorsed by UT Student Government. "It is disheartening to have changed years of progress for many underserved students because legislators negatively perceived DEI."

The statement also recorded several changes to Student Government:

The removal of the terms "diversity, equity, inclusion, race, sex, gender, sexual orientation, national origin, religion, age, and disability" from social media accounts, descriptions and bios.

The Queer and Trans Student Alliance Agency is dissolved under Student Government and is now a registered student organization.

The Diversity Inclusion Agency has evolved to become the Community Engagement and Advocacy Agency.

"Minority-focused mental health resource" was removed from the Student Government health resources guide.

UT staff and faculty groups

Staff and faculty resource groups, previously housed and "administratively supported" under the division, must now also become registered independently and function separately from the university, Smith told staffers at the Jan. 19 staff council meeting.

"What I mean by that is they will have to host their websites independently. The university used to host their sites. They will have to fundraise independently. They will not be able to receive institutional funding for respective events or things that they were doing," Smith said.

These groups included the Pride and Equity Faculty Staff Association, the Hispanic Faculty Staff Association, the Asian/Asian American Faculty and Staff Association, and the Black Faculty and Staff Association. They were often open to all, were service and community-based, and offered professional development opportunities.

Smith said the division is looking into whether it can offer an "administrative toolkit" to help the staff adapt to becoming independent. The university can host information about the groups on its site, but not host its actual websites.

UT student graduations

Through the MEC, student organizations previously worked with other groups to organize cultural graduations. This included Lavender Graduation for LGBTQ+ students, Black graduation and Latinx graduation, a bilingual ceremony.

The university will no longer be able to continue these graduations, but Smith told staff members that student groups can work with the Texas Exes, the alumni organization, to continue to host them "in some format."

UT gender-focused programs

The Heman Sweatt Center for Black Males, open to all but initially designed to specifically address obstacles Black male students face, will broaden to become the Heman Sweatt Center for Collegiate Males. Programs will be redesigned to provide opportunities for all college men on campus.

This center is the counterpart to the Women's Community Center. Both are open to all genders.

The Fearless Leadership Institute, initially designed to provide leadership and professional development for Black women, will be under the Women's Community Center and is expanding to offer development for all women.

Other UT programs

The Monarch Student Program, which supports undocumented students at UT, was shuttered due to SB 17, Smith confirmed to the staff. The Dallas Morning News reported that UT also cut an annual scholarship that ranged from $500 to $1,000 for students without documentation that was part of Monarch.

Faculty members told the Statesman in November that UT's Public Voices Fellowship — a program focused on helping faculty members from underrepresented groups, specifically women and people of color, publish op-eds — was also closed.

A previous Listserv listing individual staff and faculty members who had proclaimed themselves allies of the LGBTQ+ community was taken down, Smith said. Faculty and staff members may display their ally card or Pride flags in their office.

The Latinx and Indigenous Leadership Institute, previously housed in the division, will become a student organization instead, students announced on Instagram. The organization was open to all, but it focused on amplifying and affirming Latinx and Indigenous voices.

"The structural change will inevitably result in a top-down transformation of our services and resources, but the spirit and vision of LILI will remain the same," their statement said.

The Longhorn Center for Academic Equity, an organization in the division that focused on graduate school preparation, innovation programs and global travel, is now the Center for Leadership and Learning. First Gen Equity is now called First Gen Longhorns.

What has not changed at UT due to SB 17

As per the law, the university is allowed to celebrate state-recognized holidays such as Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Pride Month.

Academic course instruction, research and creative work regarding race, sexual orientation, ethnicity and gender are also still protected, as are data collection, student recruitment and activities to enhance student success that are not implemented in regard to race, sex, color or ethnicity.

Student-registered groups do not have to comply with SB 17, and short-term guest speakers are also exempt.

Is the Statesman missing any changes UT has implemented to comply with SB 17?

