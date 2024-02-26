UT plans to build $145M housing complex, add 800 beds on campus for first time since 2007

The University of Texas System Board of Regents has given UT its blessing to negotiate agreements to build an estimated $145 million, 1,000-bed undergraduate student housing complex at the site where another university development houses about a fifth that number of student beds.

This would be the first newly built undergraduate housing development at UT in nearly two decades.

The university's goal is to open the housing complex in fall 2027, said Jim Davis, UT's chief operating officer. The complex is proposed to be built along Whitis Avenue, on the site that now houses Whitis Court residence hall, which consists of six buildings with about 200 beds.

The project will help the university address its high demand for on-campus housing by adding 800 additional beds, Davis said.

"We're always trying to make sure we're balancing the right number of beds as best we can. Construction takes time, and it can be expensive," he said. "We're trying to make sure we're moving this into our inventory now so it can be opened in 2027 as we continue to see how the needs of students develop."

Davis said it's still unclear when the Whitis Court complex will be demolished because it will have to be evaluated first. He said the proposed mid-rise building will have an internal courtyard for people to gather and be located near both a dining hall and the Duren Hall residence, which would grow the community on the northwestern side of the campus.

Who will build UT's proposed on-campus housing development?

The regents approved the motion Thursday to specifically allow UT to enter into a lease agreement with the 2033 Higher Education Development Foundation, a nonprofit that advises the university on real estate matters, which will contract with Balfour Beatty Campus Solutions LLC, a campus developer, to build the housing complex, according to the system's board agenda.

The regents’ approval also authorizes the university to finance the $145 million project with the UT System’s Revenue Financing System.

Public-private partnerships, such as the university's with the 2033 Higher Education Development Foundation, often reduce a project's cost and time, Davis said. This is the university's second time pursuing one: The first was for a graduate student affordable housing development just east of Interstate 35 that is under construction and expected to open in fall. The complex will have 784 beds, and Davis called that partnership and development process a “really good experience.”

How does this project fit into UT's housing affordability?

An American-Statesman series in January 2023 detailed the lack of available and affordable housing on the UT campus for undergraduate students despite the school's growing enrollment and need. The university has since taken steps to address the need.

Last April, UT President Jay Hartzell announced a pilot housing scholarship to supplement housing expenses for an estimated 3,500 students with free or reduced tuition. UT set aside $5.8 million from housing revenue to fund the program in the 2023-24 academic year as part of “an ongoing effort to address affordability,” the news release said.

Davis said the cost to live in the new building has not yet been decided but will be in the university’s current on-campus housing cost range. He also said the hope is for students who are attending college for the first time to take advantage of the new space.

Students in Whitis Court paid $13,111 each for a bed in a double or triple room this year, a rate UT said increased by a smaller percentage than previous years and is aligned with the local market.

Davis said the beds in the new complex will be eligible for the president’s scholarship and that the housing revenue from the new units will be able to make the scholarship more sustainable as it continues.

What’s next for UT student housing?

Davis said the university will continue to evaluate its current buildings to ensure there is high-quality housing at UT.

"Our newest building is in 2007; our oldest building for housing is really old, but they tend to be in pretty good shape," he said. "We want to make sure we're doing a thoughtful evaluation of what is the next need?"

Hartzell told the Statesman in an interview after the regents' board meeting that the proposed development project is the second side to the school's housing affordability strategy, and that students are proven to succeed better when they live on or close to campus.

“Thank you to Chairman Eltife and the Board of Regents for approving the redevelopment of Whitis Court, which advances UT’s commitment to enable even more first-time college students access to safe, affordable, quality on-campus housing and the opportunity to experience all that the UT community offers,” Hartzell added in a statement. "It’s been over 15 years since we renovated a residence hall, and we are thrilled to get started."

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: University of Texas plans to build 1,000-bed student housing complex