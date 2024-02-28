UT regents name finalist for Stephen F. Austin University president. Who is Neal Weaver?

Neal Weaver is the sole finalist in the search for a president for Stephen F. Austin State University, the University of Texas System Board of Regents announced at a recent special meeting.

Weaver is the current president of Georgia Southwestern State University and has worked in higher education for more than 30 years – including an eight-year stint as vice president for institutional advancement at West Texas A&M University. He has been Georgia Southwestern State University's president since 2017.

The board of regents picks the presidents for all UT System institutions, factoring in advisory committee recommendations and notes from the public. As per state law, the board will wait at least 21 days before officially appointing Weaver to the post.

Stephen F. Austin State University officially became the UT System's 14th institution in September after a 13-month process. Weaver could become the school's first official president since it joined the system.

Located in Nacogdoches in East Texas, the university has six colleges, 36 academic facilities and 120 study areas, according to the president job description. Its fall 2023 enrollment was 10,888 total students, slightly down from the previous year. In 2022, more than 40% of undergraduate students enrolled were first-generation students.

UT System Chancellor James B. Milliken chaired the presidential search advisory committee, which had representation from UT regents, presidents and SFA faculty, staff, students and alumni, the system said in a news release. The committee recommended Weaver's candidacy to the board.

“Dr. Weaver's accomplishments in fostering student success, driving enrollment growth, and spearheading successful fundraising efforts position him to guide Stephen F. Austin State University into new opportunities as a member of the University of Texas System,” Milliken said in the news release. “I am pleased with the regents’ unanimous support of his candidacy and appreciate the efforts of everyone that helped us navigate this historic search.”

Gina Oglesbee, former vice president for finance and administration, became interim president June 1 after the retirement of Steve Westbrook, who was the university's acting and interim president in 2022 before officially being appointed as president in February 2023. SFA said Oglesbee was not a candidate for the permanent position. If approved, Weaver will succeed Oglesbee as SFA's 11th president.

Regents first announced a presidential search advisory committee in August and officially announced the search for a president in October. Interviews for the top job started in January.

A date for the official vote on Weaver has not yet been set.

