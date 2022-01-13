🌱 UT Rockets In Hall Of Fame + No Injuries In South Toledo Fires

Hey, neighbors! Brad King here with a fresh issue of the Toledo Daily.

First, today's weather:

Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 39 Low: 24.

Here are the top five stories today in Toledo:

Ottawa Hills Local Schools has been sued by three victims and their parents concerning the sexual abuse inflicted upon them by Ronald Stevens, a former school employee convicted of these crimes in October 2021. The lawsuit alleges that Ottawa Hills Schools exhibited behavior that enabled Stevens to commit the abuse, such as ignoring requests by the victims to meet and allowing Stevens to black out his office windows despite protests from other school employees. (WTOL) No injuries were reported after two houses in South Toledo caught fire Wednesday morning. Toledo Fire & Rescue crews responded to the blaze in the 800 block of Vinton Street, and the homes are being assessed as to whether they need to be torn down. (13abc Action News) Two former University of Toledo Rockets football stars are to be inducted in the College Football Hall of Fame this year. Legendary Rockets quarterback Chuck Ealey and former head coach and all-time leader in victories Gary Pinkel will be honored at the 64th NFF Annual Awards Dinner on December 6. (Press Release Desk) The COVID crisis has now affected college sports at the University of Toledo, with all food sales and consumption to be canceled, though soda and bottled water will be available at concession stands. Masks will be required for all indoor athletic events, regardless of vaccination status, and will be strictly enforced. (Press Release Desk) V Project founder Sean Savage, along with Mayor Wade Kapszukiewcz and a variety of local hospital administrators, held a press conference Tuesday to implore Toledoans to help stop the spread of COVID. Mercy Health pulmonologist Dr. James Tita reports this fourth surge of COVID has put more people in Mercy hospitals than the entire pandemic, and that 92% of COVID patients in Ohio are unvaccinated. (WTOL)

Today in Toledo:

Winter Waterfowl at Side Cut Metropark (9:00 AM)

TPS Local History Lecture Series, Scott High School (7:00 PM)

Comedy Open Mic at The Tin Can , 1 S. Erie Street (9:00 PM)

'Goodbye Dear Friend' by Children's Theatre Workshop, Ohio Theatre & Events Center (6:00 PM)

Yu-Gi-Oh! Tournament, Checkmate Games & Hobbies (6:00 PM)

From my notebook:

University of Toledo fencer William Becker finished in third place at the Istvan Danosi Open Tournament at Wayne State University in the mixed sabre category. Becker , an unranked fencer majoring in mechanical engineering, competed against nationally ranked opponents. (Patch)

Perrysburg residents are facing an 8% water rate increase and a 2% sewer rate increase to cover a recent study performed in the city. City officials state the average increase will amount to an additional $3.38 per month, though additional increases are expected to occur through 2025. (13abc Action News)

Temperatures have been quite cold so far this New Year, and the biggest challenge homeowners face are freezing pipes. Tips to avoid the issue include leaving cabinet doors open to allow pipes to receive ambient heat and keeping a faucet on a slow drip. (13abc Action News)

The University of Toledo is hosting a drop-in COVID testing clinic for faculty, staff, and students at Savage Arena January 13 - 15. Appointments are not necessary but a current Rocket ID is required. (Press Release Desk)

Local businesses are weighing the option of allowing COVID positive employees to return to work so long as they wear masks and are asymptomatic. The updated approach comes after the two major Toledo health care symptoms made such an announcement earlier this week. (13abc Action News)

