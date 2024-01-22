UT staff slept in cots and hand-shoveled snow to clear half of campus for students' return

When snow began accumulating Jan. 15, University of Tennessee at Knoxville students were not due back for a week. But with a basketball game scheduled the following night, campus crews began working on their plan to clear areas around Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in 12-hour shifts.

They had already started pre-treating surfaces in the days prior.

The hard work has continued, with roughly 400 acres of the 920-acre campus being cleared as of 3 p.m. Jan. 21. That includes roadways, sidewalks, parking lots and the sorority village, Vice Chancellor for Facilities Services Mike Brady told Knox News.

"A couple hundred employees" were involved in the effort, he said, from those operating the university's two snow plows and 15 skid-steer loaders to maintenance workers ensuring pipes would not freeze and planning for maintaining power in case of any outages.

Some maintenance workers were reassigned to hand-shoveling snow near entrances, illustrating the true team mindset behind the effort. Some even slept in cots at university facilities to more efficiently clear campus, while meals were provided by UT food vendor Aramark.

In return for clearing the areas around the arena, workers were offered free tickets to Tennessee's game against Florida on Jan. 16 courtesy of UT's athletics department.

While it wasn't a top priority, the city of Knoxville − understanding the importance of a basketball game − helped clear Neyland Drive to provide safer access to the arena for fans, Brady said.

Roughly 260,000 pounds of rock salt, which comes in 50-pound bags, were used across campus. That's in addition to 90,000 pounds of ice melt, Brady said.

Drew Lawrence shovels snow at a cross walk on Volunteer Boulevard, on University of Tennessee’s campus, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024.

Students were expected to start class Jan. 22, but that has been pushed back one day to allow them time to safely travel back to campus.

