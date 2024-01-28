UT workshops to help visually impaired access 2024 eclipse

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The next total solar eclipse is April 8, and a group at the University of Texas at Austin is helping people who are blind or low-vision better access the eclipse.

The astronomy department will have two free workshops where people can build LightSound devices that will turn light into sound. As the sunlight dims, the devices will create a musical tone.

About 300 LightSound devices will be built at the workshops, and the devices will be donated to solar eclipse events, according to UT organizers.

The first workshop will be on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Physics Math Astronomy Building at 2515 Speedway. A second workshop will be Monday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the same location.

Participants will be limited to groups of 20, and no experience is needed.

Sign-ups are available online where people can sign up for session times.

