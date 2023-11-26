UTA’s new and improved Ski Bus service starts today

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4) — The Utah Transit Authority launches its “enhanced” Ski Bus service on Sunday, Nov. 26, providing all-day bus service up both Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons.

The service, which will continue through Saturday, Apr. 13, 2024, allows skiers and snowboarders access to Alta, Brighton, Snowbird, and Solitude without having to drive up the canyons.

Buses will be deployed, as available, for high-traffic times, according to UTA. UTA has reportedly also worked with the resorts to make getting buses in and out of parking lots more efficient.

For those staying at local hotels, UTA has also partnered with Visit Salt Lake and Salt Lake County on to implement a paid Cottonwood Connect private transportation service.

Since early this year, UTA has reportedly been collaborating with the Cottonwood resorts to “better understand transit needs” in the canyons, according to a release. They’re looking to improve service to customers, as public transit is a major asset of Utah’s recreational economy.

UTA officials said they also want to mitigate environmental impacts in the canyons.

One of UTA’s solutions include expanding its already-existing employee vanpool service with resorts, supporting new employee-specific buses, which will be managed by the resorts.

Also starting this year, all four resorts will offer parking reservations, with Brighton announcing the new policy last spring. Each resort will reportedly also continue to offer free transit on UTA routes with a season pass or IKON Pass.

“Across our entire transit network, serving employers by providing a reliable means of getting employees to their workplace is a major focus,” said UTA Executive Director Jay Fox. “Not only will these new and expanded services help employees, but they will also free up seats on our scheduled public transit routes at peak periods.”

UTA said strategies have been put in place since summer 2023 “to attract and retain prospective bus operators,” according to the release.

UTA offers paid training for new operators during five weeks of classroom instruction and on-the-job training to increase the number of applicants. During this time, UTA also helps new operators obtain a commercial driver license (CDL).

Last year, UTA made the decision to reduce bus services to the resorts, raising concerns from several local leaders. UTA cited staffing issues, particularly when it comes to bus drivers, as a reason for the reduced routes. As congestion up to the canyons hindered the winter season in 2023, UTA Salt Lake County and the Cottonwood ski resorts pulled together to launch the Cottonwood Connect shuttle mid-season.

