Utah animal shelter hosts a ‘Kitten Shower’ with online registry ahead of kitten season

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Salt Lake County Animal Services is throwing its own virtual “Kitten Shower” complete with a registry in preparation for all the kittens they are expecting in 2024.

Last year, Salt Lake County Animal Services said they sent 700 kittens to foster homes and expect to care for hundreds more this year. Kitten season takes place from April through October and brings a higher demand for foster homes and supplies.

In anticipation of their needs, they created a registry wish list with beds, bottles, formula, food, and litter boxes.

The “shower” will take place from Mar. 4 to Mar. 9 with each day focused on a different item needed for the kittens. Those who wish to participate can drop off the donations at the Salt Lake City shelter located at 511 W 3900 S.

READ NEXT: Abandoned pets surged 78% in 2023, says Utah shelter

The shelter is asking for particular brands of products, rather than a generic array of donations, which can be found on their Amazon Registry. They say this is in an effort to “maintain consistency in feeding, cleaning, and medical care.”

Following the week-long donation event, the shelter will hold online kitten foster training on Mar. 23 for any adults interested in the kitten foster program. The training will cover bottle feeding basics, common illnesses to be aware of, and the responsibilities of a foster.

For more ways to get involved, including applying to foster a pet, visit the Salt Lake County Animal Services website.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.