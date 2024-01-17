Utah-based chain? Evicted. Fast-growing Boise restaurant brand? Open downtown instead

A popular local restaurant chain will open its first downtown location Thursday.

Nara Ramen and Sushi Bar has taken over the former Even Stevens sandwich shop at 815 W. Bannock St.

The Boise-based chain will offer a 20% discount on all customer bills during the first day at the new location. The hours will be 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Nara Ramen is one of Idaho’s fastest-growing restaurant brands. Adding sushi options depending on location, Nara has expanded quickly since its first Boise restaurant appeared in late 2021. In addition to the new eatery, Nara Ramen operates at 7610 W. State St., 3110 S. Bown Way and 8675 W. Franklin Road. There’s also a store in Twin Falls and in Bismarck, North Dakota.

Even Stevens was evicted from its downtown Boise space last spring. The artisan sandwich shop, which opened in 2016, was part of a Utah-based chain that has struggled in recent years.

The new Nara Ramen and Sushi Bar will be the local chain’s fourth Boise location.

Nara Ramen’s new location is “full dine-in, sit-down style,” owner Johnny Deng previously told the Idaho Statesman, featuring an interior with a modern Japanese design.

The menu features hot and cold appetizers, sushi rolls, nigiri, sashimi, bao buns and a variety of ramen bowls, including gluten-free dishes. There also are lots of specialty tea drinks, including boba.