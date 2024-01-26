Utah bill to rework DEI programs passes Senate, heads back to House

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Utah Senate passed a controversial bill Thursday that aims to rework how diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) operates in public universities, schools and offices.

House Bill 261 passed on a party line vote, 23-6. It’s now headed back to the House, where amendments are likely to be approved. Should there be no more changes, the bill will be on Gov. Spencer Cox’s desk.

Prior to the legislative session, Cox signaled that he’d sign a bill such as this. In a December press conference, as part of broader controversial remarks, he said that DEI initiatives can often backfire, fomenting division between people rather than inclusivity.

According to the language of H.B 261, it would limit public institutions from “requiring an individual … to provide certain submissions or attend certain training that promotes differential treatment” based on a person’s identity.

The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Katy Hall (R- South Ogden), said earlier this week that “it ensures common sense policies” by no longer requiring applicants to submit “diversity statements” or attend trainings that “promote political ideologies.”

Under the bill, DEI centers on college campuses would be replaced with “Student Success Centers.” What exactly this means for the programs remains somewhat murky.

On Thursday, the bill’s Senator floor sponsor, Sen. Keith Grover (R – Provo) said the legislation ensures academic freedom on university campuses.

“All voices will be heard,” he said, adding that the Student Success Centers will provide “equality of opportunity.”

What the bill won’t do is impact scholarships on campuses, such as the University of Utah’s relationship with the Ute Tribe, Grover said.

Democrats in opposition to the bill say it’ll make places like college campuses less equitable.

“If we as the state of Utah claim to be the place where everyone belongs, we’re not showing that right now,” said Rep. Angela Romero (D-Salt Lake City).

Utah Democrats are asking the governor to veto the bill should it go to his desk. They are also asking Cox to veto the controversial transgender bathroom bill.

