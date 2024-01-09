Utah Board of Education considering AI technology to prevent school shootings
Michigan scored two unanswered touchdowns in the fourth quarter to win 34-13 against the Washington Huskies.
Michigan scored two unanswered touchdowns in the fourth quarter to win 34-13 against the Washington Huskies.
The Wolverines jumped out to an early lead and then pulled away in the second half.
It's time for the Michigan and Washington to face off in the National Championship Game.
Corum scored two touchdowns and anchored a Michigan rushing attack that tallied 303 yards on the ground.
Both teams are 7-7 against the total this season.
It's the fourth title game matchup between undefeated teams in the CFP era.
The gap between the Huskies and the rest of the Big East has slowly closed since they rejoined the conference for the 2020-21 season.
Ominous weather lurked outside and even made its way under the domed roof at NRG Stadium.
Tyrese Haliburton had a towel over his head as he was carried off the court Monday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
If you didn't keep up with every awards-worthy TV show or movie this year (and really, who could?) then we've got you covered.
Also on mega markdown: a Shark vacuum for over 50% off, an Emeril Lagasse air fryer that's over 50% off and so much more.
The Auto-Pressure check waits for pressure to stabilize before ensuring the PSI target is precisely achieved.
Treat yourself while sticking to your New Year's budget resolutions!
Nurses say these stylish, supportive kicks are just what the doctor ordered.
The latest report inflation report and the start of second quarter earnings will greet investors in the week ahead.
"That's what we want to channel. Probably nature's greatest fighting unit."
At 60, Harbaugh is at a prime age to move back to the NFL.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Join us for live coverage from CES Unveiled, the opening press event of CES 2024.
Astrobotic's Peregrine lunar lander is scheduled to launch on January 8 atop United Launch Alliance's new Vulcan Centaur rocket. The mission is the first of those contracted under NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services program.
LG has always had a significant presence at CES, with its consumer electronics and appliances all considered fair game for the annual Las Vegas tech convention. You can watch what LG has in store for CES 2024 right here at 11AM ET on Monday.