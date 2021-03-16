Utah campaign against porn marches on with phone filter plan

  • FILE - The Utah Capitol is shown on March 5, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Conservative lawmakers in Utah have fired another salvo in their longtime campaign against online porn with a new requirement that all cellphones and tablets sold in the state automatically block pornography in a plan that critics call a significant intrusion on free speech. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
  • FILE - Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox speaks during a briefing at the Utah State Capitol on Jan. 8, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Utah lawmakers have voted to require every cellphone and tablet sold there to automatically block pornography, the conservative state's most recent move targeting online porn and one that critics call a significant intrusion on free speech. (Jeffrey D. Allred/Deseret News, via AP, Pool, File)
  • FILE - Republican Rep. Susan Pulsipher speaks outside of a hearing at the Utah State Capitol on Nov. 20, 2019, in Salt Lake City. Utah lawmakers have voted to require every cellphone and tablet sold there to automatically block pornography, the conservative state's most recent move targeting online porn and one that critics call a significant intrusion on free speech. Pulsipher sponsored the pornography filter measure, though she said it isn't a complete solution. "A child that wants to find it and tries to would probably be able to still. It's just one step in the right direction," she said. (AP Photo/Lindsay Whitehurst, File)
  • FILE - The Utah House of Representatives work on the House floor on March 5, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Utah lawmakers have voted to require every cellphone and tablet sold there to automatically block pornography, the conservative state's most recent move targeting online porn and one that critics call a significant intrusion on free speech. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
  • FILE - The Utah House of Representatives is shown on Feb. 26, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Utah lawmakers have voted to require every cellphone and tablet sold there to automatically block pornography, the conservative state's most recent move targeting online porn and one that critics call a significant intrusion on free speech. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
1 / 5

Porn Filters Utah

FILE - The Utah Capitol is shown on March 5, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Conservative lawmakers in Utah have fired another salvo in their longtime campaign against online porn with a new requirement that all cellphones and tablets sold in the state automatically block pornography in a plan that critics call a significant intrusion on free speech. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
LINDSAY WHITEHURST and SOPHIA EPPOLITO
·4 min read

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Conservative lawmakers in Utah have fired another salvo in their longtime campaign against online porn with a new requirement that all cellphones and tablets sold in the state automatically block pornography in a plan that critics call a significant intrusion on free speech.

Supporters and critics alike are now waiting to find out if new Gov. Spencer Cox, a Republican, will sign or veto a proposa l that the GOP-controlled Legislature passed this month.

Cox hasn’t indicated publicly which way he’s leaning. His spokeswoman, Jennifer Napier-Pearce, said only in an email that Cox “will carefully consider this bill during the bill signing period.” He has until March 25 to decide.

Supporters argue the restriction is a critical step to help parents keep explicit content away from kids — especially as more children have their own electronic devices and have been forced to spend more time online during the pandemic.

Combating porn is a perennial issue for Utah lawmakers who have previously mandated warning labels on print and online pornography and declared porn a “public health crisis.”

Utah’s generally conservative culture means racy mainstream magazines and lingerie catalogs can be considered risqué. Leaders of the predominant Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints faith have also drawn attention to what they consider the harms of pornography.

Even if Cox signs the measure, it wouldn’t go into effect unless five other states also enacted similar laws, a provision added after manufacturers and retailers voiced concerns that it would be difficult to implement the filters for a single state.

There is some precedent for other states following Utah’s example on porn — more than a dozen states advanced similar resolutions to declare porn a public-health crisis after the state became the first to do so in 2016.

If Cox signs the bill, Utah appears poised to become the first state to mandate filters on devices, according to two prominent technology experts and the bill’s sponsor, though federal internet restrictions aimed at preventing kids from accessing porn were passed in the late 1990s and later stuck down in the courts.

The National Center on Sexual Exploitation, an anti-porn group, cheered the bill, saying that while many electronic devices come with filters installed, turning them on can be challenging for parents.

“Utah has passed a critical, common sense solution to help protect vulnerable children from accessing harmful pornographic content on phones and tablets,” Executive Director Dawn Hawkins said in a statement. Adults would be able to turn off the filters if they chose.

Research has raised questions about how pornography shapes kids’ attitudes about sex, and content filters can be an important tool in keeping children from being exposed before it’s healthy, said Emily Rothman, a Boston University professor who has studied the issue.

But even more important is comprehensive sex education to counteract messages kids might get from porn, she said.

Moves to expand sex education face long odds in Utah, and this year a bill that would have required more discussion about consent in sexual encounters died at the state Legislature.

Republican Rep. Susan Pulsipher sponsored the pornography filter measure, though she acknowledged it isn’t a complete solution.

“A child that wants to find it and tries to would probably be able to still. It’s just one step in the right direction,” she said.

She contends the measure passes constitutional muster because adults can deactivate the filters, but experts said it still raises several legal concerns.

“You’ve basically got the state mandating the filtering of lawful content. That raises immediate First Amendment flags,” said Samir Jain, policy director at the Center for Democracy and Technology, a Washington, D.C.-based internet policy group.

The bill as written could apply to any device “activated” in Utah, raising the possibility that it could require location tracking to activate filters on the phones of anyone coming into the state, Jain said.

The new porn filtering plan harkens back to the attempts struck down in the 1990s, and if it does go into effect, “my guess is a device manufacturer would go into court the next day and have the law enjoined,” said David Greene, civil liberties director with the Electronic Frontier Foundation, a San Francisco-based internet civil liberties group.

The U.S. does allow for some explicit materials to be restricted from minors, but it’s a fine distinction that can require the courts to define, Greene said.

And he said no existing filters are that sophisticated: “It’s not like you put a judge in your phone,” he said.

The filters in the marketplace have also been known to block other types of content, such as nude art works, educational information and facts about sex and sexuality, said Mike Stabile, a spokesman for the Free Speech Coalition, an adult-entertainment trade group.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Utah said the bill is an overreach that imposes the same standards on everyone.

“Parental filters already exist,” said attorney Jason Groth, “and every Utah parent can decide the level of access for their children.”

___

Eppolito is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Recommended Stories

  • Newsom vows to name Black woman to Senate if Dianne Feinstein steps down

    Feinstein, 87, is next up for reelection in 2024.

  • Patent system often stifles the innovation it was designed to encourage

    Attorneys for Apple heading to court during the so-called smartphone patent wars. AP Photo/Jeff ChiuOver his career Thomas Edison garnered more U.S. patents than anyone in his time. Edison profited from his patents, but he was also exposed to the dark side of the patent system. He had to contend with lawsuits by other patentees who sought – and sometimes won – a piece of his success. While the patent system is designed to spur innovation like Edison’s, it also hampers it. Easy copying and imitation discourage innovation, because why make the effort if someone else will profit from it? The patent system works by enabling inventors to block unauthorized use of patented technology. Most technologies are developed by many inventors over many years, a process called “cumulative” innovation. Too often, however, early inventors get a patent on a small and perhaps insignificant piece of the technological puzzle, yet their patent covers the entire puzzle. Inventors who solve subsequent parts of the puzzle may need to pay royalties to the patentee, even if their contributions are larger. As legal experts who focus on technology law and policy, we suggest that the problem boils down to two issues: too many patents and too little accurate information about them. Too many patents The U.S. is awash in patents. Over 350,000 U.S. patents were granted in 2019, four times the per capita rate in 1980. From the perspective of research managers at big firms, patents are cheap and easy to get. For example, in the early 2000s Bill Gates decided that Microsoft was patent-poor, and within a few years the company increased annual patent applications by 50%. Patents are easy to get because the standards of patentability are low and because the burden is on the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to prove an invention is not patentable. Patent examination is slow. It often takes three years or more. Despite increased staffing, the backlog of patent applications has continued to grow, and examiners spend on average only 20 hours reviewing each application. The patent examiner is required to read and understand the invention in an application, determine whether the invention meets the claims of the application, search existing technology to see if the invention already exists and write a response to the application. Helter-skelter examination causes errors – many patents are too broad, or they cover obvious inventions. To draw attention to problems caused by the flood of low-quality patents, billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban endowed a chair at the Electronic Frontier Foundation dedicated to elimination of “stupid patents.” Innovative firms that succeed in assembling many pieces of a technology puzzle into a finished product must consult with a patent lawyer to learn whether their new technology is covered by one or more patents owned by others. Ideally an innovator will get permission to use patented technology, usually for a fee, or redesign its technology to steer clear of relevant patents. In practice this patent “clearance” process is difficult, costly and sometimes impossible. For technologies like smartphones, a patent attorney likely would need to review hundreds of patents, including many patents that are not granted until long after the new product is launched. Failure to license relevant patents creates a risk of litigation and the threat the new technology could be forced out of the marketplace. Apple secured a patent on slide-to-unlock despite earlier work that set the stage for the feature. Angelo Su/Flickr, CC BY-NC-ND As a result, smartphone patent litigation is far too common. Apple – a smartphone pioneer – has participated in scores of lawsuits around the globe as both a defendant and plaintiff. As a plaintiff, Apple sometimes uses its patents opportunistically to hinder innovation by its rivals. For example, Apple sued Samsung using a patent that claimed the slide-to-unlock feature on a phone as Apple’s invention. Despite strong evidence that inventors before Apple had already accomplished the key steps to implement this feature, Apple convinced the courts that their version of this feature was patentable, and after seven years Samsung agreed to pay license fees to Apple to settle the case. Economic research suggests that these litigation costs and license fees burden innovative firms to such a degree that on balance the patent system discourages innovation. In other words, innovative firms gain a benefit from their patents on their new technology, but that benefit is more than offset by the many patents owned by others that might be asserted against the new technology. Too little information When an inventor gets a patent, she is supposed to reveal the secret sauce behind the invention in the patent, a public document. This allows scientists and engineers to learn about the invention and use that information to improve the technology. Or at least, that’s the theory. In practice, many inventors make shoddy disclosures. Experiments reported in patents are sometimes fictional and often rely on dubious methodology. For instance, patent law permits an inventor to disclose the fictional finding that a drug treats cancer as evidence that she deserves a patent on that drug. Inventors applying for patents are allowed to include predicted experimental results. The intent is to allow for earlier disclosure and to help smaller companies secure funding. But when evidence in patents is wrong, other innovators can be misled. Further, if other innovators want to figure out if the patented drug really treats cancer – or any other disease – they need a license from the patentee. Edison was the victim of a broad light bulb patent that covered one of his subsequent inventions. Edison Electric Light Company Sometimes key pieces of evidence are missing entirely from patents. This happens when a patent covers aspects of a technology that the patentee didn’t actually invent. Imagine discovering that paper is a mediocre incandescent conductor in light bulbs and using that discovery to get a patent covering thousands of other conductors, including ones that, unbeknownst to you, work much better. Later innovators might want to figure out whether other substances are better conductors than paper, but they can’t even start experiments without a license. This happened to Edison. He was sued for patent infringement after discovering a far better conductor than that discovered by the patentee – but because the patent was written broadly, it nevertheless covered Edison’s invention. There is also too little information about the boundaries of patents. When an inventor gets a patent, she is also supposed to provide clear boundary information – what a patent application covers and what it doesn’t – to the public about her patent rights. The patent system fails to ensure this, however. The boundary information in patent applications is hidden for 18 months until the application is published, and even longer if the boundaries change later during examination. Once the patent is granted, lawyers, judges and the public often have difficulty reaching agreement on the meaning of boundary language that may be intentionally vague or ambiguous. How to fix the system Inventors who come up with new chemicals, including pharmaceuticals, tend to benefit from the patent system. Unfortunately, the system appears to impose a net cost on most other technologies, especially in high-tech industries. Opportunistic patent owners, often called patent trolls, surprise inventors with patent claims about inventions that are minor or distantly related to the technology that is the target of the suit. Economics research shows such trolling activity slows innovation. [Over 100,000 readers rely on The Conversation’s newsletter to understand the world. Sign up today.] The patent system can be improved to deliver a net gain to all inventors even without being drastically reworked. A good start would be to rigorously enforce existing standards about information disclosure. Courts should push inventors to clearly describe and explain their inventions. The flood of patents on minor technical advances could be ended if patent fees were increased and if the nonobviousness standard, which screens out minor advances, was made stronger. Reducing the number of patents and increasing the amount of information about each patent would go a long way toward making the patent system work the way it was intended.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Michael J. Meurer, Boston University and Janet Freilich, Fordham University. Read more:An early expression of democracy, the US patent system is out of step with today’s citizensThe iconic American inventor is still a white male – and that’s an obstacle to race and gender inclusion Michael J. Meurer receives funding from the Technology and Policy Research Initiative at BU Law. The current funders are Google.org Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation Charles Koch Foundation Schmidt Futures https://sites.bu.edu/tpri/about/funders/ Janet Freilich does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • 'We are hungry': Lebanese protest worsening economic crisis

    Outraged protesters returned to the streets of Lebanon's capital Tuesday, blocking roads with burning tires and garbage containers as the currency continued to plummet to all-time lows and the country’s financial crisis intensified. “Lebanon’s political leaders need to put aside their partisan brinkmanship and form a government that will quickly implement critical and long-needed reforms, restore investor confidence, and rescue the country’s economy,” she said.

  • Eight million Americans are paying off student loans towards canceling their debt. Only 32 have qualified

    Congressional Democrats have urged Biden to cancel up to $50,000 in debt as report highlights ‘abysmal’ record of government relief efforts

  • Elton John rips Vatican for refusing to bless same-sex unions

    He resurfaced reports that the Vatican's investment money went into the production of Rocketman, a biopic based on John, who is openly gay.

  • Cryptocurrency inflows hit record high of $4.2 billion, CoinShares says

    Inflows into cryptocurrency funds and products have already hit a record $4.2 billion for the first quarter, reflecting growing institutional investor interest, CoinShares data showed. The previous high for crypto inflows was $3.9 billion in the fourth quarter of last year, driving total inflows for 2020 to $6.7 billion, the asset manager's data shows. Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, has had the most inflows so far this year with $3.3 billion, while ethereum was second with $731 million.

  • 8 immigrants killed when pickup crashes in Texas border city

    Eight people in a Dodge pickup truck loaded with immigrants were killed when the vehicle collided with another pickup truck following a police chase near the Texas border city of Del Rio, authorities said. The crash happened Monday afternoon on U.S. Highway 277 as Texas Department of Public Safety troopers chased a red Dodge pickup truck, the agency said in a statement. The driver and a child passenger of the Ford F-150 were hospitalized, as was one of the passengers from the Dodge pickup, according to the agency's statement.

  • 'No remorse': Man accused in Capitol officer beating, who allegedly buried badge in backyard, ordered to jail

    "His conduct on Jan. 6, to put it bluntly, was lawless. This is clear and convincing evidence that the government as established here," the judge said

  • Mozambique insurgency: Children beheaded, aid agency reports

    Aid agency report children as young as 11 are being beheaded in a region hit by an insurgency.

  • Brazil Went All-In on Covid Stimulus But Let the Virus Run Wild

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazil spent more money shielding its economy from the pandemic slump than almost any other emerging nation, and quite a few wealthier ones too. It put much less effort into containing the pandemic itself.That combination is putting the country’s economic policy under growing strain. It’s one reason why Brazil is poised to become the first Group of 20 country to raise interest rates this year. The central bank, which just a few weeks ago was talking about keeping its benchmark at a record-low 2% for a while yet, is now expected to hike it by 50 basis points Wednesday.The bank, led by its President Roberto Campos Neto, has been forced to U-turn in order to stem a slide in the currency that’s pushing inflation higher -- driven, at least in part, by investors worried about public spending. And because Brazil has the world’s worst Covid-19 outbreak right now, it’s hard for the government to pare back its outlays anytime soon.President Jair Bolsonaro ran up a record budget deficit last year to pay for what were supposed to be one-time measures, like cash handouts. But his chaotic virus policy -- along with a lagging vaccination program -- is triggering new lockdowns just as other countries are seeing the health crisis abate.BRAZIL INSIGHT: Track the Second Wave - High-Frequency DashboardThe upshot: policy makers have already had to renew the emergency aid, including cash handouts to low-income Brazilians. Privately, members of Bolsonaro’s economic team say further extensions are likely.“Brazil’s problem is not that they didn’t have sufficient fiscal response, it’s the fact that it wasn’t combined with efforts to actually get on top of the virus,” said Neil Shearing, chief economist at Capital Economics in London.Time for SpeedTreasury Secretary Bruno Funchal said in an interview that the bill extending aid payments contained offsetting measures that will help trim the budget deficit and debt. The Economy Ministry declined to comment. In a report published Monday, the ministry defended its pandemic policies – arguing they helped protect savings and formal employment – and said it’s now time to speed up vaccinations and resume pro-market reforms.Brazil injected stimulus worth the equivalent of 8.3% of gross domestic product last year, according to the International Monetary Fund –- topping almost every major emerging market as well as developed nations like France and Italy.That helped cap the economy’s contraction at 4.1%, better than Latin American peers with more stringent aid programs. Brazil won praise from economists and the IMF for its policy response.This year, though, it looks set to give up much of that edge. Itau, Brazil’s largest private bank, forecasts the country’s economic growth at 3.8%, the slowest among Latin America’s top five economies.While central banks in countries like Mexico and Colombia have signaled they still have room to deliver more support for their economies this year by cutting interest rates, Brazil is being pushed onto the opposite track. Investors in interest rate futures are pricing in a hike of at least half a percentage point on Wednesday.Its currency, the real, has tumbled almost 10% in three months. Many foreign-exchange traders say it would take a much bigger interest-rate increase than the half-point currently forecast by economists to halt the rout. Inflation has climbed to a four-year high of 5.2%.Even as it mobilized financial resources, Bolsonaro’s government has been dismissive of health risks from the coronavirus since it first hit the country. Much of the response has been left to individual states or cities.Fragmented policy has held back the vaccination campaign, too. At the current pace, it will take Brazil 1.7 years to inoculate 75% of its population, the threshold experts say is needed for a return to normality, according to Bloomberg’s Vaccine Tracker. By comparison, Chile, the regional standout, is on track to hit that level in just two months, and for the U.S. it’s four months.‘From All Sides’The prolonged virus crisis may end up doing long-term damage to Brazil’s economic institutions, some analysts warn.Bolsonaro came to power promising to put Brazil’s public finances in order. His government is now poised to blow past spending limits for the second straight year. Last month, the president sacked the head of state oil company Petrobras for letting prices rise.“The problem for markets and investors is not how you spend this year, but if politicians take advantage of the situation by trying to change our fiscal institutions for the worse,” said Samuel Pessoa, an economics professor at the Getulio Vargas Foundation, one of Brazil’s top universities.To be sure, Brazil is far from a repeat of the hyperinflation and debt crises that it experienced in the 1980s and 1990s. The bulk of its debt is denominated in reais, not in dollars. Foreign reserves are in good shape, and the recently passed central-bank autonomy law should protect them from political whims.Still, this week’s meeting is widely seen as a test of Campos Neto’s independence from political pressure.If the bank does raise rates, it will add to headwinds for economic growth from fiscal policy and the deepening virus crisis, according to Laura Carvalho, a professor of economics at the University of Sao Paulo. Even though aid is being maintained, it will amount to a withdrawal of stimulus when compared with last year’s levels, Carvalho said.“We’re now taking a hit from all sides,” she said.(Updates with tout to Bloomberg Economics analysis after fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Iran's Supreme Leader authorised cyber operation to harm Trump in 2020 vote, says US intelligence

    Iran's Supreme Leader personally authorised a cyber campaign that aimed to prevent Donald Trump winning re-election in 2020, according to a new US intelligence report. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei launched a "multi-pronged covert influence campaign" out of fears that Mr Trump's administration would continue with its policy of sanctions and 'maximum pressure' against Tehran. The assessment was made in a 15-page report into election interference published by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) - the first US government report on the matter since November’s vote. The ODNI concluded that Iranian regime was driven by fears that the Trump administration posed an “acute threat” to its survival. It said that Iranian operatives created and amplified social media content criticising Mr Trump, spreading at least 1,000 pieces of unique content.

  • Brazil's Bolsonaro pulls military pick for health regulator post, bolstering pandemic response

    BRASÍLIA (Reuters) - President Jair Bolsonaro has withdrawn his pick of a retired military man for the board of Brazil's federal health regulator Anvisa, the latest indication that he is starting to take the country's worsening coronavirus pandemic more seriously. Bolsonaro, who has faced widespread criticism over his handling of the world's second deadliest coronavirus outbreak, originally chose Jorge Luiz Kormann to be on the board of Anvisa, which oversees approvals of vaccines for use against COVID-19. Kormann was previously in the military-led health ministry, and his transfer to an important technocratic role at Anvisa drew widespread concern and raised doubts about whether he would be confirmed in the post by the Senate.

  • Lira Doomsayers Unswayed on YouTube Are Preaching to Converted

    (Bloomberg) -- The audience that Turkey’s central bank most needs to break the dollar’s hold on the economy isn’t tuning in.Instead, the attention of hundreds of thousands of Turks is on YouTube, where a cottage industry of self-styled analysts, economists and journalists has been broadcasting that the worst is yet to come for the lira.The unwillingness by locals to part with their dollars is one reason that higher interest rates are back on Turkey’s agenda this week, when policy makers may deliver the Group of 20’s first hike of 2021. Despite winning over some skeptics abroad, the central bank’s embrace of more orthodox policies is proving no match at home for a narrative about what can and will go wrong for Turkey’s currency.With a following that rivals Turkey’s biggest newspapers, the current crop of pundits is drowning out the largely state-controlled media and benefiting from appetite for alternative views about the economy.Among the star purveyors of such content on YouTube is Murat Muratoglu, 48, who frequently sports Star Wars-themed T-shirts and introduces himself as “the dark lord of economics.” Formerly a finance industry professional, Muratoglu steers clear of jargon and has plenty of scorn for Turkey’s decision makers as he often questions official data.His carefully crafted videos rack up about half a million views when the prospects for the lira are in focus. Already well-known as an economics columnist at the opposition Sozcu newspaper, Muratoglu says Turks will be selling the lira whenever it strengthens to the psychologically important level of 7 per dollar.It’s a view borne out by recent market jitters, with the lira among the worst performers globally over the past month after staging the world’s biggest rally since early November. The central bank’s pause from rate increases hasn’t helped, especially in the face of faster inflation.Two rate hikes late last year tilted the market back in favor of the lira -- but not enough to change the minds of most Turks. Hard currencies still account for more than half of all bank deposits, which together with gold amount to just over $230 billion, equivalent to more than a third of the economy.“It takes time to build trust, but it can be shattered quickly as witnessed over the last few years,” Rabobank strategist Piotr Matys said by email.Meanwhile, on YouTube, warnings abound that capital from abroad can’t keep the lira strong for long.“As long as we have high inflation, citizens won’t hold the lira,” says Evren Devrim Zelyut, an Istanbul-based economist whose prediction of an “economic armageddon in April” has almost 190,000 views. Zelyut was briefly arrested in December 2019 following a complaint about his comments.Journalist Selcuk Gecer describes the current environment as “the calm before the storm” in a video watched about 150,000 times. In his view, policy makers will cut rates to stimulate housing.“Make no mistake: 2021 will be a copy of 2020,” he says.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • This Apartment Lender Is a ‘Money-Making Machine.’ And the Stock Is Cheap.

    Walker & Dunlop is growing strongly in the market for multifamily lending. Plus, its stock is inexpensive.

  • As signature collection ends, California heads toward recall of Gavin Newsom

    Recall supporters must submit nearly 1.5 million signatures to place the proposal before voters. Organizers say they have 2 million.

  • NCIS - Watchdog (Sneak Peek 2)

    NCIS uncovers a secret dogfighting ring, which leads to an unexpected move by one of the team members, on NCIS, Tuesday, March 16 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

  • Column: In Nevada, women take charge. You can tell the difference

    The state has the only female-majority legislature in the country. The result is reflected in a number of new laws.

  • Tammy Bruce rips ‘The View’ host Joy Behar for deflecting on Gov. Andrew Cuomo harassment scandal

    Tammy Bruce criticizes host of the ‘The View’ Joy Behar for saying that removing Cuomo from office may put a Republican in power that she ‘won’t be happy with.’

  • Myanmar junta imposes martial law in Yangon as ‘20 more protesters shot dead in Mandalay’

    Military seized power following a coup in February

  • Army tried to resist DC request for National Guard ahead of Capitol riot, report says

    Acting defence secretary called criticism that Pentagon was slow to respond ‘complete horses***’