Utah cancels thousands of vaccine appointments after glitch

Tim Balk, New York Daily News
·1 min read

It was a rocky moment for the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in the Mountain West.

The Utah Department of Health said Sunday that it had to scratch inoculation appointments after a registration glitch opened the door to roughly 7,200 ineligible residents.

Tom Hudachko, a spokesperson for the health department, said in an email that roughly 1,000 people canceled their appointments, and the government nixed the remaining 6,200 on Sunday.

In a statement issued on Saturday night, the health department said it was sorry “for this error and for any confusion it has caused.”

“We appreciate the enthusiasm Utah residents have exhibited for the COVID-19 vaccine, and we strongly encourage all Utahns to get vaccinated once they become eligible,” said the statement.

About one in 10 Utahs have been fully vaccinated, according to state data. Healthcare workers, people aged 65 and older, teachers, and first responders are among those eligible for shots in the state.

