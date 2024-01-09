Utah candidates for U.S. Senate, House and statewide races finalized

The U.S. Capitol before sunrise in Washington on Jan. 6, 2023. | Matt Rourke, Associated Press





Utah’s campaign season started with a bang in 2024. Prior to this year, the candidate filing period took place in the first week of March. But a 2022 law shifted the filing deadline to the first week of January to give lawmakers a clearer preview of the political landscape going into the legislative session, which runs from Jan. 16 to March 1.

This year’s political landscape includes multiple challenges to Utah Gov. Spencer Cox from conservative firebrands and a well-known Democratic leader, as well as several open-seat races for Utah attorney general, U.S. Senate and the 3rd Congressional District.

Here’s a list of who has filed for statewide and congressional seats. The filing deadline was Monday, Jan. 8.

Federal races

U.S. Senate

John Curtis, Republican.

Brad Reed Wilson, Republican.

Trent Staggs, Republican.

Brent Orrin Hatch, Republican.

Caroline Phippen, Republican.

Clark S. White, Republican.

Chandler H. Tanner, Republican.

Josh Randall, Republican.

Caroline Gleich, Democratic.

Archie A. Williams III, Democratic.

Robert Newcomb, Independent American.

Carlton E. Bowen, Independent American.

U.S. House District 1

Blake D. Moore, Republican incumbent.

Paul Stuart Miller, Republican.

Derek L. Draper, Republican.

Bill Campbell, Democratic.

Daniel R. Cottam, Libertarian.

U.S. House District 2

Celeste Maloy, Republican incumbent.

Colby C. Jenkins, Republican.

Ty Jensen, Republican.

Brian Adams, Democratic.

Cassie Easley, Constitution.

U.S. House District 3

JR Bird (Rod Bird Jr.), Republican.

Stewart Peay, Republican.

Case Lawrence, Republican.

Mike Kennedy, Republican.

Chris Herrod, Republican.

John “Frugal” Dougall, Republican.

Kathryn W. Dahlin, Republican.

Clayton B. Hunsaker, Republican.

Glenn J. Wright, Democratic.

U.S. House District 4

Burgess Owens, Republican incumbent.

Jonathan Lopez, Democratic.

Katrina Fallick-Wang, Democratic.

State races

Governor

Spencer J. Cox, Republican incumbent.

Phil Lyman, Republican.

T. Carson Jorgensen, Republican.

Scott Robbins, Republican.

Brian Smith King, Democratic.

J. Robert Latham, Libertarian.

Tom Tomeny, unaffiliated.

Attorney general

Derek Brown, Republican.

Rachel Terry, Republican.

Frank Demcy Mylar, Republican.

Trent E. Christensen, Republican.

Rudy J. Bautista, Republican.

David Carlson, Republican.

W. Andrew McCullough, Libertarian.

Michelle Quest, United Utah.

State auditor

Ricky Hatch, Republican.

Tina Cannon, Republican.

Catherine Voutaz, Democratic.

State treasurer

Marlo M. Oaks, Republican incumbent.

Neil A. Hansen, Democratic.

Both the Utah Republican Party and the Utah Democratic Party will hold nominating conventions on April 27 to determine which candidates will advance to the primary or general election. Congressional candidates may also gather 7,000 signatures for a House race or 28,000 for a Senate race from registered voters to qualify for a primary election.

The 2024 primary election in Utah will be held on June 25, followed by the general election on Nov. 5.