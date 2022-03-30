Utah couple arrested for handcuffing, shocking children as discipline

An Utah couple has been arrested for handcuffing two young children together and then administering electric shocks as a twisted form of discipline, according to authorities.

The suspects were identified as their 30-year-old mother, Mercedes Compton, and her boyfriend, Jared Hamilton, 30, according to ABC 4. Police said the pair were caught using “an electronic shocking device” on the children by security cameras on Saturday in the city of Ogden.

The 6-year-old girl and the 5-year-old boy wriggled against their handcuffs in a bid to avoid the device, but to no avail. According to arrest records, the children were shocked on both their backs and arms,

At one point, Hamilton allegedly also detained the children while Compton menacingly waved the electronic device around before shocking them, police said.

Both suspects have been arrested on two charges of child abuse with the intention to inflict serious physical injury. They remained behind bars on Wednesday at the Weber County Sheriff’s Office.