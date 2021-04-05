Utah dads to be required to pay half of pregnancy costs

  • Utah Gov. Spencer Cox speaks during his monthly news conference on March 18, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Cox has signed a law requiring biological fathers to pay half of a woman's out-of-pocket pregnancy costs. (Spenser Heaps/The Deseret News via AP, Pool, File)
  • FILE - The Utah House of Representatives is shown on Feb. 26, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Utah's governor has signed a law requiring biological fathers to pay half of a woman's out-of-pocket pregnancy costs. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
  • FILE - Republican Rep. Brady Brammer, poses for a portrait at the Utah State Capitol on Jan. 30, 2020, in Salt Lake City. Utah's governor has signed a law requiring biological fathers to pay half of a woman's out-of-pocket pregnancy costs. Brammer said he decided to sponsor the measure because he had grown frustrated with the number of anti-abortion measures going through the Legislature and wanted to pursue legislation that would make it easier to bring life into the world. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
1 / 3

Utah Pregnancy Costs

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox speaks during his monthly news conference on March 18, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Cox has signed a law requiring biological fathers to pay half of a woman's out-of-pocket pregnancy costs. (Spenser Heaps/The Deseret News via AP, Pool, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SOPHIA EPPOLITO
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Biological fathers in Utah will be legally required to pay half of a woman’s out-of-pocket pregnancy costs under a new law unique to the state that critics say doesn’t do enough to adequately address maternal healthcare needs.

The bill’s sponsor has presented the measure as an effort to decrease the burden of pregnancy on women and increase responsibility for men who have children. But some critics argue the new legislation won’t help women who are most vulnerable and could make abusive situations even more dangerous for pregnant women.

Utah appears to be the first state to mandate prenatal child support, according to the state’s Planned Parenthood association and the bill’s sponsor. But a few states, including Wisconsin and New York, have provisions that can result in fathers being financially responsible for pre-birth expenses.

Gov. Spencer Cox, a Republican, recently signed the proposal, which received widespread support in the GOP-controlled Legislature.

Republican Rep. Brady Brammer said he decided to sponsor the measure because he had grown frustrated with the number of anti-abortion measures going through the Legislature and wanted to pursue legislation that would make it easier to bring life into the world.

“We want to help people and actually be pro-life in how we do it as opposed to anti-abortion,” Brammer said. “One of the ways to help with that was to help the burden of pregnancy be decreased.”

The bill would apply to a pregnant woman’s health insurance premiums and any pregnancy-related medical costs, Brammer said.

If the paternity of the child is disputed, fathers won’t be required to pay until after paternity is established. The father also wouldn’t be financially responsible for the cost of an abortion received without his consent unless it’s necessary to prevent the death of the mother or if the pregnancy was the result of rape.

In Utah, mothers already have the option to seek support related to birth expenses through the courts but few do, said Liesa Stockdale, director of the state’s Office of Recovery Services, which typically collects child support. She said mothers will now have the option to also seek pregnancy-related payments through the legal system, but it’s unclear how often they will pursue it.

“I don’t know how often it will be used,” Stockdale said. “That’s yet to be seen how often parents will choose to pursue these costs. But certainly if they do, we’re here to collect.”

The bill is not intended to lower the frequency of abortions, but Brammer said that could be a potential result.

Anti-abortion activists have lauded the bill, however, saying it will protect the lives of unborn children by supporting women through their pregnancy. Merrilee Boyack, chairman of the Abortion-Free Utah coalition, said she hopes this bill will decrease abortions in the state by lessening economic pressures on new moms.

“Anything we can do to support women in these circumstances will help them be able to give birth to their babies, feel good about that choice and feel supported along the way,” Boyack said.

The new legislation comes on top of a long list of restrictions Utah has placed on abortion. Last year, the state approved a measure that would make abortions illegal if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the decades-old ruling that legalized it nationwide. The Utah measure would make it a felony to perform the procedure, except in cases involving rape, incest and serious threat to the life of a mother.

Other Republican-governed states have been considering an array of tough anti-abortion restrictions this year. Sweeping abortion bans have already been signed into law in South Carolina and Arkansas.

Democratic lawmakers and women’s rights activists have questioned whether the new legislation on fathers helping to cover costs will actually meet women’s needs.

Planned Parenthood spokeswoman Katrina Barker said she supports giving women more financial support but said there are better ways to help women, like expanding Medicaid, access to contraception and providing paid parental leave.

Barker also said she doesn’t believe this legislation will lead to fewer women having abortions because the costs of pregnancy are typically small compared with the costs of raising a child.

“In the grand scheme of things, having a child and raising them to adulthood is going to be a lot more money,” Barker said.

The average cost of raising a child is $233,610 – excluding the cost of college – for a middle-income family, according to a 2015 report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The cost of an abortion can range from being free to up to $1,000 depending on location and whether the mother has health insurance, according to Planned Parenthood.

Domestic abuse tends to escalate during pregnancy and seeking these costs could further increase stressors about financially supporting a baby, said Gabriella Archuleta, a public policy analyst with YWCA Utah, which provides services to domestic violence survivors. About 324,000 pregnant women are abused each year in the United States, according to data from the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

Archuleta also noted that this measure doesn’t equitably address the high cost of navigating the legal system and will likely only serve women who are wealthier or have wealthy partners.

“On the surface of it, it sounds like a good idea,” Archuleta said. “But what we’re here to do is look at some of the nuances and how it impacts women, and I don’t think those nuances were really explored to the extent that they should have been.”

___

Eppolito is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Recommended Stories

  • California teachers’ latest demand: Free child care

    Teachers unions across California say the need for educator child care was a problem before the pandemic.

  • Education Through the Pandemic: From a Four-Fold Increase in F Grades in Connecticut to Expanding Mental Health Services For Colorado’s Students, 8 Ways States Are Confronting COVID-19

    This update on the COVID Slide collects and shares news updates from the district, state, and national levels as all stakeholders continue to work on developing safe, innovative plans to resume schooling and address learning loss. It’s an offshoot of the Collaborative for Student Success’ COVID Slide Quick Sheet newsletter, which you can sign up […]

  • Coronavirus latest news: Vaccine passports a 'rather silly measure', says David Davis

    PM says UK can look forward to 'brighter days ahead' in Easter message Covid passports for return to normal life may not be ready for months Grandparents could use passport app to screen birthday party guests Gove comment: It is time for a discussion about Covid certification Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial A Covid certification scheme planned by the Government is a "rather silly measure," Tory former cabinet minister David Davis has said. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to release details of a vaccine passport scheme on Easter Monday. The Government has confirmed any scheme would be part of a wider pilot of a return to large scale gatherings. Mr Davis questioned the need for certificates, on LBC radio: "It is really rather hard to see what the purpose of this test is. It is very different from anything we have done in Britain outside wartime. We are not used to presenting papers - or the electronic equivalent - to go to the pub or to go to a football match. That is not what we think of our freedoms. "Once you have got the population to above about 70 per cent vaccinated then you have got herd immunity. So it is very difficult to see what they are trying to stop. "The idea that we'd somehow stop (coronavirus) variants by this rather silly measure in Britain alone is nonsense." Liverpool City Council announced on Sunday they would not be taking part in the certification scheme. A spokesman for the council said: "The line which was briefed out yesterday by the Government about Liverpool's events being included in the vaccine passports trials is incorrect - none of our events in Liverpool will involve them." Follow the latest updates below.

  • The Navajo Nation and Wisconsin show there's no 1 path to COVID-19 vaccination success

    The Navajo Nation, which had the highest rate of COVID-19 infections anywhere in the U.S. last May, recently recorded zero cases and zero deaths in a 24-hour period, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez noted Sunday on CBS's Face the Nation. The Navajo Nation has also vaccinated more of its population than any U.S. state — more than half the 170,000 residents of the tribal lands spanning New Mexico, Arizona, and Utah are fully vaccinated, The New York Times reports, and the nation of 300,000 enrolled members is averaging 11 infections a day, down from 250 a day in late November. Nez said the Navajo Nation was able to tamp down COVID-19 through a strict lockdown, a year-old mask mandate, and a communal culture that convinced people to wear masks and get vaccinated. "It wasn't about restricting people's freedoms when we told people to wear a mask or to stay home," he said on Face the Nation. "It was looking at the greater good." Tribal leaders also held town halls where experts could answer questions and address concerns about the vaccines, and the nation's decision to coordinate closely with the chronically underfunded federal Indian Health Service for vaccines proved fortuitous, the Times reports. Tribes that partnered with the Indian Health Service for vaccines are faring much better than those who used state systems, a recent NPR analysis found. Wisconsin has also gone from an immunization laggard in January to among the fastest and most efficient vaccination efforts in the country, The Washington Post reports. If the Navajo Nation turned its efforts around through unity, Wisconsin managed despite frequent sniping between the Republican-run state legislature and Gov. Tony Evers (D) and Andrea Palm, the acting state health secretary — acting, because the GOP Senate refused to confirm her since 2019. Palm and her deputies focused Wisconsin's efforts on maximizing the number of public and private health care providers to deliver the vaccine, rather than using a few large vaccination centers. That was a labor-intensive process that slowed things down at first, the Post reports, but it prepared Wisconsin for a quick ramp-up without the urban-rural disparity seen in other states, and the reliance on smaller local providers should give the state a leg up as supply surpasses demand. You can read more about Wisconsin's turnaround, and how it might affect Palm's nomination to be President Biden's deputy Health and Human Services secretary, at The Washington Post. More stories from theweek.comThe female price of male pleasureBiden's lose-lose immigration strategyThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followers

  • ‘Human error’ led to 8-year-old getting COVID vaccine in Texas, officials say

    No COVID vaccine has been authorized for use for children under 16.

  • 'Grey's Anatomy' Fans Accuse Ellen Pompeo of Spoiling the Show

    She clapped back, ofc.

  • Hundreds of Couples Line Up for Marriage Licenses at Las Vegas Bureau for 4/3/21 Wedding Date

    "Specialty dates like 4/3/21 are always immensely popular," county clerk Lynn Goya said

  • Northeast Dems Threaten to Block Biden’s Infrastructure Package Unless Tax Deductions Included

    Democratic lawmakers in recent days have criticized facets of President Biden’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan, including northeastern representatives who say they will not support any bill that does not remove the caps on state-and-local-tax deductibility. As it stands, the bill does not include language to remove the caps, which were set at $10,000 in the 2017 tax law. While House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) said she was sympathetic to that idea, according to the Wall Street Journal, the White House has said lawmakers should propose a way to fund the deduction. In a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen last week, a group of Democratic lawmakers from New Jersey, New York, and Minnesota indicated that they “could not vote for a bill that has a meaningful tax impact on our constituents unless it restores SALT deduction relief to our middle-class families.” Representative Tom Suozzi (D., N.Y.) was one of the signatories, and while Punchbowl News suggested the letter was less strict than his previous “No SALT, no deal” stance, the New York Democrat said there was “no softening” in his position. “No SALT, no deal,” he reiterated to the newsletter. However, other Democrats in the group reportedly acknowledged to Punchbowl News that they “do not have a real strategy and that they will likely vote for the deal even if the SALT provision isn’t included.” Meanwhile, a number of Democrats have been critical of Biden’s proposed tax increases on corporations as part of the infrastructure plan that would raise the corporate tax rate to 28 percent from 21 percent and increase taxes on companies’ foreign earnings. The White House said the tax increases would cover the cost of the $2.3 trillion package over 15 years. The measure proposes funding improvements to roads, bridges, and transit systems, as well as expanding broadband access and other efforts. However, some members of the president’s own party have instead recommended borrowing money to pay for the investments in the bill or raising other levies, such as the gasoline tax. Representative Peter DeFazio (D., Ore.), the chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, indicated he did not believe paying the entire cost of the plan through tax increases was necessary, according to the Journal. DeFazio said he would back an increase in the gas and diesel tax to pay for the new investments, in addition to more borrowing. Still, the White House and a number of other Democrats don’t support increasing the gas tax or collecting revenue from electric vehicles. They have argued that the taxes disproportionately affect lower-income people could discourage greener transport. Even with a Democratic majority, Biden will have a difficult time passing the legislation if he cannot garner near-unanimous support in the party to move the measure forward without Republican votes.

  • Unaccompanied migrant kids may be housed on California base

    The federal government may house unaccompanied migrant children on a California Army National Guard base in central California, officials said. The Pentagon on Friday approved the use of Camp Roberts to temporarily house migrant children traveling alone, according to a defense official. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said Saturday that the camp is “under active consideration.”

  • Lessons from NOLA Public Schools: How New Orleans Became a Leader in Opening Schools During COVID-19

    We have passed the one-year mark since we closed schools in New Orleans at the start of COVID-19. Prioritizing health and safety, we planned and prepared and proudly reopened our classrooms in September. We continued to follow the data and responded swiftly when we had to. For example, we closed schools briefly in January, when […]

  • Labor board: Amazon illegally fired activist workers who criticized its practices

    The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) found that Amazon illegally fired two of its most prominent critics last year after they spoke out against the company's management of warehouse workers and impact on climate change, the New York Times reports.Why it matters: The news comes as the board is set to reveal the results of a high-profile unionization vote at an Amazon warehouse in Alabama this week.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeHow it happened: The employees, Emily Cunningham and Maren Costa, joined dozens of Amazon workers last year in reporting company retaliations to the labor board.While Amazon has long faced accusations of unfair labor practices, scrutiny has increased during the pandemic. Amazon's warehouse employees are considered essential workers and cannot work from home, increasing their potential exposure to the coronavirus.The NLRB has pushed the company to reach a settlement with the workers. If they don't, the NLRB told Cunningham and Costa it would formally accuse Amazon of unfair labor practices, per the Times.What they're saying: "It’s a moral victory and really shows that we are on the right side of history and the right side of the law," Cunningham told the Times.The other side: A company spokesperson said Amazon supports employees' rights to criticize their employer, but that Cunningham and Costa were fired because they did not follow internal policies, according to the Times.The big picture: The union has said workers face intense pressure and surveillance in order to ensure they meet quotas.The results of the unionization fight in Alabama "could alter the shape of the labor movement and one of America’s largest private employers," the Times writes.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Urías starts strong, Dodgers beat Rox 4-2 for 3rd win in row

    Julio Urías got off to a strong start after a fine finish in last year’s World Series, pitching into the eighth inning as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 4-2 Sunday. The champion Dodgers won the last three in a strange four-game series at Coors Field that featured a home run turned into a single on opening day, a cat running into the outfield, an inside-the-park homer and spraying fountains that distracted hitters. “There’s always a relief when you get out of Coors,” manager Dave Roberts said.

  • Democratic Colorado lawmakers push for police accountability amid Chauvin trial

    Nearly a year after protests over the death of George Floyd and renewed attention to the 2019 killing of Elijah McClain, Democratic state lawmakers are taking steps to prevent both tragedies from happening again.The state of play: Their two new bills come amid the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the ex-Minneapolis police officer accused of killing Floyd.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The trial "has further highlighted the impact of state-sanctioned violence by law enforcement on communities," said Apryl Alexander, a clinical psychology professor at the University of Denver and Black Lives Matter 5280 activist.House Bill 1250, sponsored by two Denver lawmakers, builds upon Colorado’s police accountability bill passed in June that curtailed officers’ ability to use deadly force. It would:Limit law enforcement's ability to use deadly force only as a "last resort" after all other deescalation strategies have been exhausted. Eliminate qualified immunity for the Colorado State Patrol. Require body cameras be worn when officers perform welfare checks.House Bill 1251 responds directly to the McClain case and calls for guardrails for the use of ketamine outside of hospital settings. The McClain incident showed ketamine was "used oftentimes in a reckless manner," Denise Maes, ACLU of Colorado’s public policy director, told Axios. The other side: The Colorado Association of Chiefs of Police opposes the legislation, seeing it as excessive, the Colorado Sun reports. The opposition extends to some Colorado Republican lawmakers. State Sen. John Cooke (R-Greeley), a former sheriff in Weld County, called House Bill 1250 a "trap for law enforcement," per the Sun. The big picture: Activists want justice in Minneapolis and Colorado, but they aren’t confident it will come."We still fear that this cycle of intergenerational trauma due to state-sanctioned violence will continue," Alexander said. This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Police think former Tennessee football player Brandon Davis was accidentally shot by teammate

    Knoxville police think a current member of the Tennessee football team accidentally shot his then-Vols teammate Brandon Davis in a bar last spring.

  • Amazon very quietly admits it lied about "the peeing in bottles thing"

    It’s a hard thing, in this world, to admit when you’ve been wrong. To look your critics in the eye, muster your courage, and say “You were right. I screwed up. And I’m committed to making it better.” So kudos are in order, today, for Amazon, for bravely stepping up and admitting that it lied when stating that conditions for its workers were not so draconian that they’re often forced to pee in bottles rather than get penalized for going to the bathroom. And, sure: Did the horrifyingly massive retail giant do so via a sheepishly posted press release dropped on its press site late on a Friday night? Yeah. Did they neglect to propagate said press release through their many different social media accounts, including the Amazon News one that kicked this latest scuffle off? Of course. Do they spend large portions of the release quibbling with definitions, shunting blame onto others, and saying “Hey, everybody does it?” Well, yes. But still: Kudos!

  • RHOC Alum Kara Keough Bosworth and Husband Kyle Expecting a Baby Almost 1 Year After Son's Death

    Kara Keough Bosworth announced the baby news alongside a photo that showed their 5-year-old daughter smiling beside three Easter baskets

  • The showdown that COVID ruined is finally on: Gonzaga, Baylor meet for the title

    It will be Zags versus Bears on Monday night in a high-stakes matchup of two teams that have been on a collision course for over a year now.

  • Hurkacz wins his biggest title by beating Sinner in Miami

    With the Big Three absent at the Miami Open, and tennis' next generation scrambling to fill the void, it was Hubert Hurkacz of Poland who made a breakthrough. The 24-year-old Hurkacz won the biggest title of his career by beating 19-year-old Jannik Sinner of Italy 7-6 (4), 6-4 on Sunday. The matchup in the final was a surprise even though Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer skipped the tournament, as did reigning U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem.

  • Man found dead in Midlands woods after armed standoff with deputies, sheriff says

    No deputies fired their weapons, according to the sheriff.

  • Aemetis (AMTX) Enters Overbought Territory

    Aemetis (AMTX) has moved higher as of late, but there could definitely be trouble on the horizon for this company