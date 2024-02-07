Utah family’s lives ‘take on new meaning’ after home goes up in flames

KANE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A Utah man said his life took on new meaning after his family’s home went up in flames.

“We’re just really grateful we’re alive,” Daniel Klingenberg said.

Elderly couple found dead in American Fork home; man possibly killed his wife, police say

At around 5:30 a.m. last Wednesday, Daniel and his wife were driving home from Spanish Fork when they got a call from their two sons, telling them their mobile home was on fire.

“We were freaking out,” Daniel said.

Daniel’s teenage stepson Pedro was asleep at first, but described the experience as almost “spiritual.”

“I understood there is something wrong and a lot of smoke in my room so I started to act because this is a dangerous situation,” he said.

Pedro and his brother called 911 and ran to safety, but the Klingenbergs’ home wasn’t as lucky. Daniel said they lost well over $50,000 worth of personal supplies in the blaze.

It was a miracle the boys woke up, as the home was so old there were not any working fire alarms. Daniel said this is a mistake he has learned from.

“For me, it’s a real eye-opener,” he said. “Everyone should be more conscious of their fire detection device.”

Despite the damage, the Klingenbergs say they are looking at the positives.

“We feel really blessed that we’re all still alive,” Daniel said. “We can always replace things, we cannot replace people.”

The family said they are grateful for their friends’ and colleagues’ help getting them back on their feet.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.