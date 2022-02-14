Utah Good Samaritan lets homeless man shower in her apartment, he slits her throat

Talk about no good deed goes unpunished.

An attempt at being a Good Samaritan went horribly wrong after a woman let a homeless man into her Salt Lake City apartment to shower, and he slit her throat.

Authorities at first did not know what had caused the woman’s injury, receiving only a report of a woman “bleeding heavily,” reported KUTV-TV. But the victim told police she had let the man in. After slashing her neck, he fled, she said.

The woman, whose identity was being withheld, was in critical but stable condition after surgery, police in the Utah city said.

“Working with detectives, SLCPD Patrol Officers have arrested a 30-year-old man who is accused of cutting a woman’s throat inside her residence in what appears to be a random attack,” police said on Twitter. “Our investigation is ongoing.”

That man was Eric Jones, described to police as being homeless.

The attack appeared to be random, police said in a statement. It was just before 5 p.m. last Sunday when officers caught a report of a “woman bleeding heavily,” police said. “Paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital in critical condition where she received emergency surgery. Doctors upgraded the victim’s condition to critical but stable. There are no further updates available on the victim’s condition.”

The victim told police she let the suspect inside so he could use the shower.

Police picked Jones up a few days later, at about 1 a.m. on Friday and charged him with aggravated assault.

“No additional information on this case is being released at this time,” police said, noting that the investigation was ongoing. “The victim in this case is requesting privacy.”