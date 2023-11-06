Utah governor says person in custody after destruction at his campaign office

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) said one person is in custody after allegedly damaging his campaign office Sunday night.

Cox, who is running for reelection, shared photos on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, of the Salt Lake City office that show broken glass shattered on the floor, apparently from a busted open door.

“Rough morning for our team and my campaign headquarters. This person has targeted me and my family before and, fortunately, is now in custody,” Cox wrote on X.

Salt Lake City police said in a statement to The Hill that its officers received information about a potential burglary at Cox’s campaign office at about 11:30 p.m. local time Sunday. Police said that when officers arrived, the Utah Highway Police had a suspect in custody, who they then transferred to the hospital for involuntary commitment due a mental health crisis.

The suspect, whose name has not yet been released, threw a rock through the front door of the office, according to police. The police noted that there was no evidence so far to suggest that a burglary was committed, but the investigation is ongoing.

Charges have not yet been filed, police added in their statement.

Cox is facing a challenger from within his own party for next year’s gubernatorial election. Utah state Rep. Phil Lyman announced late last month his own bid for the governorship.

The Hill has reached out to Utah Highway Patrol for additional comment.

