Utah governor signs laws curbing social media use for minors

Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram apps are seen on a smartphone in this illustration
4
Reuters
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Utah Governor Spencer Cox on Thursday signed two laws intended to restrict social media use by minors, becoming the first U.S. state to require parental permission for anyone under 18 to use such platforms as Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

The two bills, passed earlier this month by Utah's Republican-controlled legislature, are also meant to make it easier to sue social media companies for damages.

The impact of social media on children has been the subject of a growing national debate in the United States, where service providers are largely protected from liability over their content under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.

"We're no longer willing to let social media companies continue to harm the mental health of our youth," Cox, a Republican, said in a message on Twitter.

The bills, which the tech industry opposes, requires all users to submit age verification before opening a social media account. Minors under the age of 18 seeking an exception would need permission from a parent.

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Richard Chang)

Recommended Stories

  • Man’s drug conviction is vacated because police dog put paws on his car

    Idaho Supreme Court ruled that dog’s actions made 2019 search of vehicle illegal

  • TikTok CEO questioned by House Committee, Utah’s Rep. Curtis says company should be held ‘accountable’

    A bipartisan group of lawmakers condemned TikTok as a national and personal security threat.

  • Watch: Bodycam video released after Fort Worth police shoot man who fired at officer

    The man’s wife said that he told her to go ahead and call the police “because there is going to be a battle’,” according to 911 call audio.

  • After TikTok CEO’s Congressional Testimony, Lawmakers Say Momentum Is Growing For A Ban On The App — Update

    2ND UPDATE, 12:27 PM PT: “Thank you, Mr. Chew, for bringing Republicans and Democrats together,” Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) said to the CEO of TikTok as a marathon congressional hearing was winding down Thursday. Lawmakers of both parties pilloried the company and expressed frustration at what they saw as CEO Shou Zi Chew’s evasive answers […]

  • Sevastopol suspends ferries after drone attack -Russian-backed governor

    The Russian-backed administration in Sevastopol said on Wednesday that it had suspended ferry routes around the port city, shortly after the city's governor said a Ukrainian drone attack had been repelled by air defences. Writing on Telegram, Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev said that three "objects" had been destroyed, and that there had been no casualties or damage to Russia's Black Sea Fleet, which is based in Sevastopol.

  • Ted Lasso packs too much into "(I Don’t Want To Go To) Chelsea"

    Do I sound like too much of an old geezer (I’m not even 40!) when I say things like, in my day, sitcoms were half-hour shows? By which I mean comedy series of the situation kind were roughly 22 to 24 minutes, give or take how many commercial breaks broadcast networks were selling on any given season. Of course, the arrival of streaming giants like Netflix, Hulu, and now Apple TV+ slowly gave way for a way of making sitcom TV that needn’t adhere to such arbitrary breaks (and runtime limits). Tina

  • Supreme Court candidate Daniel Kelly says he's not bothered by association with 'stop the steal' activist, Jan. 6 participant Scott Presler

    Presler, organized so-called "stop the steal" rallies held to promote false claims about Donald Trump's 2020 election defeat, is stumping for Kelly.

  • Which is worse? The bigotry of SB 150 or the dirty process to pass it? | Opinion

    OpEd: As we continue the battle for civil rights, for reason, and for fundamental human dignity, my hope for those of us on the right side of history is that we remain resilient, and keep the faith that — in the end — love will win.

  • Adidas event shut down by protestors as factory wages become hot-button issue for the sneaker and garment industry

    Protestors from the Pay Your Workers Campaign on Thursday disrupted a Portland, Oregon, event that featured Rupert Campbell, Adidas' top US executive.

  • NRA's path to recovery from financial woes leaves the gun group vulnerable to new problems

    The gun group might be less sturdy than it appears. Kelly Nigro/Moment Open via Getty ImagesThe National Rifle Association’s financial firepower, which arose in part due to its large and loyal membership base, has long been one of the gun group’s main sources of strength. But the NRA has in recent years faced a financial tsunami, one that came to light after the 2016 election. A swirl of disagreements with longtime business partners, accusations of waste and misspending, ballooning debt and laws

  • Exclusive-Walmart laying off hundreds of US workers at five e-commerce fulfillment centers

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Hundreds of workers at five U.S. Walmart facilities that fulfill e-commerce orders are being asked to find jobs within 90 days at other company locations, a spokesperson confirmed to Reuters. About 200 workers at Pedricktown, New Jersey, and hundreds of others at Fort Worth, Texas; Chino, California; Davenport, Florida; and Bethlehem, Pennsylvania were let go due to a reduction or elimination in evening and weekend shifts, the spokesperson said. The layoffs at Walmart, a retail bellwether because of its size, could be a harbinger of further turmoil in the U.S. economy, which many economists predict could enter recession this year.

  • Germany Backtracks on Internal-Combustion Ban With Proposed Exemption for E-Fuels

    In February, the European Union banned the sale of new cars with internal combustion engines starting in 2035. The ban across the organization’s 27 member countries has been in the works for years. However, support for the ban hasn’t been universal. Several countries have voiced concerns about the relatively short lead time and financial ability of their citizens to buy electric vehicles. In recent months, Germany has been leading the opposition to the ban and posed a significant force against t

  • With every targeted special interest or far-right bill, Idaho becomes less free | Opinion

    Letters to the editor on Idaho Legislature’s lurch to the far-right, the definition of “woke,” the importance of voting and thinking about what Gov. Phil Batt would say today.

  • Uganda leader urged to reject 'appalling' anti-LGBTQ bill

    Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni faced calls Wednesday from the United Nations and rights groups to reject an "appalling" anti-gay bill passed by parliament.Ugandan lawmakers had late Tuesday approved the bill outlining harsh penalties for anyone who engages in same-sex activity after a chaotic near seven-hour session.Homosexuality was already illegal in the conservative East African nation and it was not immediately clear what new penalties had been agreed.UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk on Wednesday urged Museveni not to promulgate the bill into law.&nbsp;"The passing of this discriminatory bill -– probably among the worst of its kind in the world –- is a deeply troubling development," he said in a statement."If signed into law by the president, it will render lesbian, gay and bisexual people in Uganda criminals simply for existing, for being who they are. It could provide carte blanche for the systematic violation of nearly all of their human rights and serve to incite people against each other."Amnesty International also urged Museveni to reject the "appalling" legislation, describing it as a "grave assault" on LGBTQ people.&nbsp;"This ambiguous, vaguely worded law even criminalises those who 'promote' homosexuality," said Amnesty International's east and southern Africa director, Tigere Chagutah.Lawmakers amended significant portions of the original draft legislation with all but one speaking in favour of the bill.MP Fox Odoi-Oywelowo, a member of Museveni's National Resistance Movement party, who spoke against the bill, told AFP that offenders would face life imprisonment or even the death penalty for "aggravated" offences.Amnesty said Museveni "must urgently veto this appalling legislation", adding that it would "institutionalise discrimination, hatred, and prejudice" against the LGBTQ community.The discussion about the bill in parliament has been laced with homophobic language and Museveni himself last week referred to gay people as "these deviants".- Intolerance of homosexuality -Nevertheless, the 78-year-old veteran leader has consistently signalled he does not view the issue as a priority, and would prefer to maintain good relations with Western donors and investors.Uganda is notorious for its intolerance of homosexuality, and the passage of the bill was welcomed by some."We are very happy as citizens of Uganda. Culturally we do not... accept homosexuality, lesbianism, LGBTQ. We cannot," said local resident, 54-year-old Abdu Mukasa."We were created by God. God created man and woman. And we cannot accept one sex to go on the same sex."Homosexuality was criminalised in Uganda under colonial-era laws but since independence from Britain in 1962 there has never been a conviction for consensual same-sex activity.In 2014, Ugandan lawmakers passed a bill that called for life in prison for people caught having gay sex.A court later struck down the law on a technicality, but it had already sparked international condemnation, with some Western nations freezing or redirecting millions of dollars of government aid in response.Last week, police said they had arrested six men for "practising homosexuality" in the southern lakeside town of Jinja.Another six men were arrested on the same charge on Sunday, according to police.ho-strs/np/txw/bp

  • Mick Mulvaney Says He 'Absolutely' Expects Trump Will Be Indicted In Manhattan DA Probe

    “There’s no reason to go this far down the path ... and not bring criminal charges," Mulvaney said.

  • Russia, Belarus barred from next season's ice hockey worlds

    Russia and Belarus teams were excluded by the International Ice Hockey Federation on Wednesday from all its world championships next season, including the women’s event in the United States. The IIHF cited security concerns for players, competition staff and fans — because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — to extend the exclusion that will stretch beyond two years when the 2023-24 season is over. “It is too soon,” IIHF president Luc Tardif said about letting Russia return.

  • Jojo Siwa says she fell in love for the first time — and realized she was gay — during a trip to Disney World: 'Those memories just make my heart so happy'

    "I have a lot of really fun memories here. I have a lot of really hard memories here, but I have grown a lot at Disney."

  • Jeep Cherokee rides into the automotive sunset

    After making a name for itself nearly a half-century ago, the Jeep Cherokee has been chopped from the lineup.

  • Everything we know about Chinese app Temu. It sells a weird variety of things for cheap — and has some wondering if it's legit.

    Temu, the Chinese shopping platform, says it lets a user "shop like a billionaire." But experts say it'll be an uphill climb to compete with Amazon.

  • Rep. Jamaal Bowman says proposed ban on TikTok 'racist towards China'

    Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D, NY-16) is pushing back against Washington’s bipartisan effort to ban TikTok by calling the latest move a racist “hysteria” toward China. During the organized event, Bowman asked the public and his fellow lawmakers to “not be racist towards China and express our xenophobia when it comes to TikTok,” a popular social media platform owned by Beijing-based parent company ByteDance. ﻿At the protest, Bowman described the app as “a space for free speech for 150 million Americans and counting,” adding that banning TikTok would have a serious effect on small businesses and other Americans who rely on the app to make a living.