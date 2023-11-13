Utah gymnastics coach Tom Farden, whose program has been accused of using abusive tactics, put on leave

The University of Utah put decorated gymnastics coach Tom Farden on administrative leave, officials said Monday, three weeks after two star pupils said they were victims of abusive tactics while competing in the program he helmed.

In a vaguely-worded statement, the university said abuse allegations did not play a role in this action — but instead attributed it to other, alleged unspecified acts by Farden that "do not align with our values."

"The University of Utah has placed Head Gymnastics Coach Tom Farden on paid administrative leave effective immediately," the statement said. "This action comes after recent conduct and actions by Coach Farden not related to student-athlete welfare, which simply do not align with our values and expectations."

Farden was still listed as head coach of the Utes on the school's website Monday morning.

One of Farden's top athletes, Tokyo Olympics alternate Kara Eaker, left the school and retired from the sport three weeks ago, saying she endured "verbal and emotional abuse" at Utah, which led to "suicidal and self-harm ideation."

"I have recently been diagnosed with severe anxiety and depression, anxiety induced insomnia, and I suffer from panic attacks, PTSD, and night terrors," Eaker said in an Instagram post.

Days later, former Utes gymnast Kim Tessen, who competed for Utah from 2017 to 2020, said she supported Eaker and also recounted an unpleasant four years in Salt Lake City.

"People may be surprised by my experience because I did finish my eligibility at the U. I had a successful college career. I may have also seemed like 'a favorite,' " Tessen said in an Instagram posting.

"While I do recognize that I was given many opportunities that many college students never had, when I look back on the 'free' education, food, athletic apparel, housing, etc., it was not worth the abusive and toxic environment I had to endure for 4 whole years."

Farden, whose Utes have won the last three Pac-12 conference titles, could not be immediately reached for comment Monday.

Utah's season begins on Dec. 15 and associate head coach Carly Dockendorf will serve as the interim leader of the program, the school said.

High-level athletes, gymnasts in particular, have become increasing willing to go public with mental health struggles.

Simone Biles, considered one of the greatest female gymnasts in the sport's history, had to withdraw from some Tokyo Olympics events as she prioritized mental health.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com