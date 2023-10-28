Utah Halloween skeleton dancer display creates stir with neighbors

A Utah town had its bones stirred up due to one person's Halloween display.

Residents of Grantsville, Utah got quite a fright when a neighbor put out a display of skeletons watching a dancer on a city street poll earlier this month.

Christopher Fujishin told CBS affiliate KKTV that he put up the display and that the backlash was limited to one person who attempted to remove it.

“It may be a little risqué for some people, but it’s all in the name of fun,” Fujishin said to the station.

The city of Grantsville subsequently put out a now deleted Facebook post that ordered the display be removed by 9 p.m. on the day of the post.

The display has since been moved to Fujishin's front yard.

“We look forward to keeping this going and getting it a little more elaborate as we go,” Fujishin told KKTV.

Utah's rank for most festive Halloween state

It's no surprise that someone from Utah was able to cause a stir during spooky season as the state ranked as the third most festive Halloween state in the nation.

Google search data shows that Utahans search “Halloween movies” more than any other state’s residents. Those looking for costumes of their favorite horror villains and heroes will likewise have no issue, since Utah also boasts the second-highest number of Spirit Halloweens per capita.

Utah holds a number of unique haunted houses and attractions, including the Strangling Brothers Haunted Circus, the Fear Factory in Salt Lake City and Kuwahara's Pumpkin Patch & Thriller Park.

Utah Halloween Stats

Number of haunted attractions: 28

Number of pumpkin patches: 24

Number of Spirit Halloween stores: 27

Most popular Halloween decoration: Bats

Most haunted town: Midvale

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Utah Halloween skeleton dancer display sparks controversy