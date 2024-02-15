New Utah House resolution title hints at ‘censure’ and ‘condemning’ embattled state school board member Natalie Cline

Natalie Cline’s seat is empty as Utah State Board of Education board members gather for an executive session to discuss board member Cline’s character and professional competence at the Utah State Board of Education in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. Cline did not attend the meeting in person. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

After meeting with embattled state school board member Natalie Cline late last week, Utah House Speaker Mike Schultz told reporters Thursday that “doing nothing” regarding her hurtful social media post that targeted a teenage girl “is not an option. There needs to be a message sent.”

During House GOP leaders’ meeting with Cline, Schultz urged her to resign. Gov. Spencer Cox, during the PBS Utah Governor’s Monthly Press Conference on Thursday, likewise said Cline should step down.

Schultz, R-Hooper, said he is in regular contact with the family of the high school student-athlete targeted in Cline’s social media post, which inferred she was transgender. Hate continues to be directed at the family, said Schultz.

“If this body moves ahead with impeachment, this blows up like a mushroom cloud on the national stage. The hate that you’re seeing directed toward that family right now then becomes national. That’s a hard decision to make. It’s not fair and it’s not as easy as some might think it is,” he said.

A resolution sponsored by Rep. Robert Spendlove, R-Sandy, “to address” Cline’s actions has not yet been made public. However, the bill file’s title had been changed on Thursday to read: “House Concurrent Resolution Censuring and Condemning State School Board Member Natalie Cline.”

Whatever path the House takes, addressing Cline’s actions will require tough decisions, Schultz said.

“It’s never played out like this before and so we’re charting new territory. We’ll see what it looks like. Putting that young woman first is what needs to happen. What that looks like, I don’t know exactly, because you can argue that either way,” he said.

The Utah House of Representative has not held impeachment proceedings since the 1960s, he said.

Schultz said he was “extremely proud” of the actions of the Utah State Board of Education, which Wednesday night urged her immediate resignation.

The board voted unanimously in support of a resolution that included formal censure, removing Cline from all standing committees and any additional board committee assignments. She is also prohibited from placing items on upcoming board agendas and barred from attending any board advisory committee meetings.

The sanctions become effective immediately through Dec. 31, 2024. The sanctions were the maximum the board could level under its bylaws.

Cline can still attend and vote in board meetings. If she is reelected to the board’s District 9 seat in the southwest quadrant of Salt Lake County, the sanctions will be lifted.

House Majority Assistant Whip Casey Snider, R-Paradise, said he was grateful for Schultz’s insistence on “a deliberative process that is going to be in the best interest of everyone.”

He continued, “I think it’s important here, too, maybe as a recognition on this, rash decisions on the part of one person is what has created this entire mess.”

Schultz said he was “really disappointed” with Cline’s comment during her meeting with House leaders and he urged her to resign.

The student-athlete and her family have been subject to “continued attack,” Schultz said. The family is amazing and “it’s not fair what’s happening to them,” he said.

“Natalie needs to resign. That’s what would be best. People have resigned for a lot less. She swore an oath to discharge her duties of her office with fidelity and she has not done that and so that would be best,” Schultz said.

The House is still considering the best way to proceed, Schultz said.