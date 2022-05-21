A Utah hunting guide is facing felony charges for 'illegally baiting' a bear for Donald Trump Jr.

LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 21: Donald Trump Jr. speaks before an appearance by his father, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, during the Outdoor Channel and Sportsman Channel's 16th annual Outdoor Sportsman Awards at The Venetian Las Vegas during the 2016 National Shooting Sports Foundation's Shooting, Hunting, Outdoor Trade (SHOT) Show on January 21, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The SHOT Show, the world's largest annual trade show for shooting, hunting and law enforcement professionals, runs through January 23 and features 1,600 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to more than 62,000 attendees. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Donald Trump Jr. went on a guided hunt and killed a bear in Utah in 2018.

The hunting guide who took him is facing felony charges for illegally baiting the bear.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported that Wade Lemons used "a pile of grain, oil, and pastries" to bait the bear.

A hunting guide in Utah is facing felony charges after being accused of illegally baiting a bear for Donald Trump Jr. to hunt in May 2018, The Salt Lake Tribune reported on Saturday.

The outlet reported that Wade Lemon faces up to five years in state prison for the fatal shooting of the bear on May 18, 2018.

Trump Jr. is not named in the criminal complaint, but the Utah Department of Natural Resources confirmed to The Tribune that Trump Jr. was Lemon's "client."

Lemon is accused of using "a pile of grain, oil, and pastries" to bait the bear that Trump Jr. would shoot. The Tribune reported that prosecutors said there's no evidence to suggest that Trump Jr. knew the bear was illegally baited.

Davis County Attorney Troy Rawlings said the hunting client was "a victim and now a possible witness in a fraudulent scheme," The Tribune reported.

