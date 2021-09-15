Utah investigators 'not ruling anything out' in double homicide near missing Gabby Petito incident

Michael Ruiz
·3 min read

FIRST ON FOX: Utah investigators have not ruled out a potential connection between two high-profile cases in the scenic campgrounds around Moab – a grisly double-homicide that left newlyweds dead and an apparent lovers’ quarrel involving a woman who has since gone missing.

"We're looking at everything, I mean, anything and everything that was suspicious around that time or we're not ruling anything out at this time," a spokesman for the Grand County Sheriff’s Office told Fox News Wednesday afternoon. "So we're just investigating the information as it comes in."

Crystal Turner, 38, and Kylen Schulte, 24, were last seen on Aug. 13 at Woody’s Tavern on Main Street in Moab. They were found shot to death in the South Mesa area of the La Sal Loop Road five days later.

MISSING GABBY PETITO: UTAH POLICE WERE CALLED TO INCIDENT INVOLVING CROSS-COUNTRY VANNING COUPLE

Deputies have not yet identified a suspect, the spokesman said, and they are investigating all possible leads.

A friend discovered the victims partially undressed and riddled with bullet wounds, according to a warrant obtained by the Salt Lake City-based FOX 13.

Schulte worked nearby at a co-op grocery store called Moonflower – the organic, herb-scented bodega where Gabby Petito, 22, and Brian Laundrie, 23, got into an emotional argument that prompted a police response on Aug. 12.

The proximity of time and location prompted speculation that the two separate incidents may share another connection.

No charges were filed after the domestic call, but the incident was enough for a third-party witness to call 911. The engaged couple, who had been road-tripping across the country in a Ford Transit van since early July, told police that stress and undisclosed mental health issues had been building up ahead of the argument.

To be clear, there's been no evidence the two are connected at this time.

MOAB DOUBLE HOMICIDE: UTAH AUTHORITIES, FBI ON HUNT FOR SUSPECT IN KILLING OF NEWLYWED COUPLE

Police separated the two and set up Laundrie in a hotel overnight to cool things off. Petito stayed in the van – which Laundrie drove home to Florida without her on Sept. 1. That was 10 days before his fiancé’s mother reported her missing and six after Petito’s last known video call from Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

Laundrie has been hiding out at his parents’ house in North Port, Fla. He hired a lawyer and has refused to answer police questions.

North Port police said they were aware of the Aug. 12 incident and that it "certainly paints a picture leading up to Gabby’s disappearance."

Chief Todd Garrison called out Laundrie’s lawyer Wednesday on Twitter.

"Mr. Steven Bertolino, esq. the @NorthPortPolice needs your help in finding Gabby Petito," he wrote. "Please call us to arrange a conversation with Brian Laundrie. Two people left on a trip and one person returned!"

Bertolino did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Richard Stafford, a spokesman for Petito’s family, also released a statement Wednesday calling on Laundrie to cooperate with police, calling his silence "reprehensible."

"Brian claims he wants to sit in the background while we search for Gabby in the wilderness of the Grand Teton and Yellowstone national parks," he said. "Brian left Gabby in the wilderness with grizzly bears and wolves while he sits in the comfort of his home. In his home!"

Laundrie has been named a person of interest but not a suspect in connection with Petito’s disappearance, and authorities have not definitively linked the two cases.

Turner and Schulte were newlyweds on a camping trip when they were shot and killed. Schulte’s aunt Bridget Calvert said her niece and Turner had told friends at least twice about a man who was "creeping them out" around the campground, FOX 13 reported.

Investigators did not immediately have a description for the creeper.

The FBI is assisting in both cases.

Fox News' Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fact check: Precursor to ivermectin did win Nobel Prize, but it's not a proven COVID-19 treatment

    A claim that ivermectin won the 2015 Nobel Prize is largely right, but that doesn't mean it's effective against COVID-19.

  • Draft of Cuba's new family code opens door for gay marriage

    The draft of a new family code for Cuba released Wednesday proposes allowing same-sex couples to marry and adopt as well as giving children greater participation in decisions that affect them. The preliminary draft, which must be approved by Cuba’s parliament then go to a grassroots plebiscite, comes almost three years after the island’s communist government backed away from enshrining gay marriage protections in its new constitution in the face of opposition. Evangelical groups objected to the constitutional proposal to eliminate the description of marriage as a union of a man and woman, and change it to the union of “two people ... with absolutely equal rights and obligations.”

  • GM tells Bolt EV owners park away from vehicles in decks

    General Motors Co on Wednesday recommended that Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle owners parking in decks do so on the top floor or on an open level, at least 50 feet away from other vehicles, citing potential fire risks. GM sent a notice to consumers who had asked about parking issues, he added. GM had previously asked owners to park Bolt vehicles outdoors, away from structures, and to not charge them overnight.

  • Trumpy Madison Cawthorn Tries to Tweet Past His GOP Challengers

    Graeme Sloan/Sipa via AP ImagesIn August, as Tropical Storm Fred unleashed record flooding across his western North Carolina district, 26-year-old freshman Rep. Madison Cawthorn was doing what he does best: posting.Cawthorn’s presence on the MAGA-iest corners of social media is so prolific that it wasn’t until a few days after the storm—after he had criticized President Joe Biden over the withdrawal from Afghanistan, called the Democratic governor of his state a “tyrant,” warned his followers ab

  • Lawyer Alex Murdaugh plans to surrender after arranged shooting plot revealed

    His woes continued when the family of a former housekeeper filed a lawsuit accusing him and others of failing to pay a wrongful death settlement.

  • Van-Life Couple Got Into Physical Fight Days Before 22-Year-Old Vanished, Police Docs Reveal

    YouTubeA young woman who mysteriously vanished while road tripping across the U.S. with her fiancé got into a physical altercation with him two weeks before he returned to Florida without her, according to a police report obtained by The Daily Beast. And while the couple’s online postings made the journey appear perfectly idyllic, the strain of having been together nonstop for months on end had in fact escalated tensions between the two, the document provided by the Moab City, Utah, Police Depar

  • Alex Murdaugh Will Surrender After Confessing to Insane Plot

    FacebookSouth Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh will turn himself into authorities on Thursday in connection with a jaw-dropping plot to have his alleged drug dealer shoot him dead so his son could collect $10 million in insurance money.Murdaugh’s lawyer confirmed to The Daily Beast that there is a warrant for his client’s arrest for conspiracy to commit insurance fraud.“He plans to voluntarily surrender tomorrow and the arraignment and bond hearing will be held at 4 p.m. at the Hampton County magis

  • Boyfriend of 22-Year-Old Woman Who Vanished on Couple’s Road Trip Breaks Silence

    YouTubeThe boyfriend of a 22-year-old woman who vanished in Wyoming last month while the couple was on a road trip together released a statement Tuesday, breaking his silence as he reportedly refuses to speak to her family or the police. Brian Laundrie, 23, and Gabrielle Petito had been on a cross-country trek together in a white 2012 Ford Transit Connect, documenting their “van life” via a shared YouTube channel. Police in Moab, Utah, told Fox that they had responded to an incident involving th

  • Patient reported she was forced to perform sex acts on Fort Worth hospital employee

    A woman told authorities she performed sexual acts on a hospital employee in Fort Worth out of fear.

  • Arizona mom accused of killing daughters, ages 9 and 4

    An Arizona mom is being named as the primary suspect in the murders of two children found in a Phoenix […] The post Arizona mom accused of killing daughters, ages 9 and 4 appeared first on TheGrio.

  • An LDS bishop was removed from his Idaho post. He faces multiple sexual abuse charges

    The 33-year-old was a bishop in Nampa’s 30th Ward for over a year.

  • After 19 years, suspect arrested in ‘heartbreaking’ killing of Florida teenager

    It was a crime scene that shocked even the most hardened veteran detectives among them: Large pools of blood covered the tile floor and the wall of the family room where the teen clearly struggled to fend off her attacker, a man who police say wore a size 10 LA Gear sneaker. Aside from the shoe print made from the teen’s own blood, police in Miramar 19 years ago found a chair knocked over, a ...

  • Baltimore officer convicted of lying about altercation shown in viral video

    Sgt. Welton Simpson was convicted via bench trial on Monday of giving a false statement to law enforcement and misconduct […] The post Baltimore officer convicted of lying about altercation shown in viral video appeared first on TheGrio.

  • A fitness influencer and bodybuilder was charged with 6 counts of drug possession after investigators say she received a package of steroids

    A Canadian bodybuilder and Instagram influencer, Melissa Kate Bumstead, was arrested after police say she received a package of steroids.

  • The fiancé of Gabby Petito, who went missing on a cross-country road trip, won't speak to authorities, police say

    "His family declined to make him available, and they gave us the information for his attorney," a North Port police spokesman told Insider.

  • Drug sting sends two Miami-Dade cop pals to prison. They were big fans of ‘Bad Boys’ movies

    In their everyday lives, they served as young Miami-Dade cops who patrolled the county’s streets in their police cruisers.

  • ‘It was either me or him’: Canadian sergeant who shot fellow officer testifies

    Police officer who was shot nine times is on trial for assault after allegedly attacking sergeant in confrontation over bathroom break ‘I knew if he got the firearm up on me, then he would kill me – and it was either me or him,’ Sergeant Shane Donovan told the court on Tuesday. Photograph: Eva Hambach/AFP/Getty Images A Canadian police officer who was shot nine times by a colleague is now on trial for assault over the confrontation that began over a bathroom break. Constable Nathan Parker, 55, o

  • Corrections officer arrested after assault of bank employee in Grover Beach

    Corrections officer arrested after assault of bank employee in Grover Beach

  • Corrupt Oil Trader Turns On Colleagues in Massive Africa Bribe Case

    (Bloomberg) -- When Anthony Stimler left Glencore Plc in August 2019, he had two big secrets: For a dozen years, he’d paid millions in bribes to African officials and intermediaries. And he was now helping a U.S. Justice Department investigation into the company and numerous former colleagues.Corruption isn’t exactly unheard of in the extraction and trading of commodities, especially in the developing world. But details of Stimler’s cooperation deal, obtained from the U.S. attorney’s office in M

  • Woman kicked down Brooklyn subway escalator says her skin was ripped open ‘like I was clawed by a tiger’

    A Brooklyn mom kicked down a subway escalator by a complete stranger says she’s covered in claw marks from her tumble down the metal stairs — and terrified of ever seeing her attacker again. Speaking on condition her name not be published, the 30-year-old fashion design student said she was on her way home when she was assaulted at the Atlantic Ave.-Barclays Center station Thursday evening. “I ...