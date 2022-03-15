Utah Jazz owner on Airbnb partnership for Ukrainians: ‘Time is of the essence here’

The Utah Jazz basketball team is lending a hand to Ukrainian refugees amid the ongoing Russian invasion after the franchise committed to fund 32,200 nights worth of Airbnb (ABNB) stays for Ukrainians displaced by the war.

Less than a week after the announcement, Jazz owner Ryan Smith told Yahoo Finance that those promises are already being fulfilled.

“The response has been great,” Smith said on Yahoo Finance Live (video above). “There are so many people doing so many different things that I think time is of the essence here. It's working. It is definitely working through Airbnb.org. And I encourage everyone — whether it is just donating one night, two nights, or if you can get some of your employee base or the groups that you work with and start some sort of campaign — that is something you can do right now.”

Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith watches warmups prior to a game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, Oct 11, 2021. (Photo: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports)

More than 2.9 million Ukrainians have fled the country since Russia’s invasion began on Feb. 24, according to data from the United Nations. As the conflict has raged on, Smith — also the founder and executive chairman of Qualtrics (XM) — joined the growing list of American business leaders looking to help.

When Smith heard employees at Qualtrics’ branch in Poland were helping Ukrainians entering the country, he wasn’t sure how he could help while residing in the U.S. During a meeting with Airbnb co-founder, Joe Gebbia, Smith learned he could directly make an impact from thousands of miles away by providing shelter. Airbnb hosts have been offering up their residences for refugees with help from the company’s nonprofit branch, Airbnb.org.

Within five days, the Utah Jazz Foundation officially joined the list of donors supporting Airbnb.org’s goal of 100,000 free stays for victims of the war in Ukraine.

“We said ‘Oh my gosh this technology platform is perfect for this, where people can raise their hand and say 'hey, we want to bring people in,'” Smith said. “They’re working with a bunch of different organizations to match up refugees with these hosts. And so we said ‘How do we jump in and get involved?'”

Beyond Airbnb, Smith has leveraged his basketball team’s broad audience to raise awareness and show support for the Ukrainian people. Last week, local Utah musician Gabriel Gordon played the Ukrainian national anthem on the violin prior to the Star-Spangled Banner. The performance was broadcasted live on ESPN.

The Jazz organization has called on fans to help with the efforts as well, recently inviting game attendees at Vivint Arena to bring clothing that will be sent to Ukrainians. Outside the stadium, the organization has echoed a similar message on the war.

“Utah stands with Ukraine,” read the electronic screen under Vivint Arena during a recent Jazz road trip.

Josh is a producer for Yahoo Finance.

