NBA team's charter plane lost an engine after it struck a flock of birds and had to make an emergency landing

Azmi Haroun,Tyler Lauletta
·1 min read
Donovan Mitchell
Donovan Mitchell. Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

  • A charter flight carrying the Utah Jazz was forced to make an emergency landing in Salt Lake City.

  • The emergency landing occurred after the plane struck a flock of birds at takeoff.

  • On Twitter, several Jazz players reacted with prayer-hands emojis after their safe landing.

A Delta charter flight carrying the Utah Jazz was forced to make an emergency landing after hitting birds, according to FOX 13.

The Boeing 757 aircraft took off from Salt Lake City International Airport Tuesday and landed without incident after, FOX 13 reported.

Delta later released a statement saying one of the engines had to be shut down after striking the birds.

The team was headed to Memphis, Tennessee ahead of their game against the Grizzlies on Wednesday.

Photos shared by Spencer Joseph of Fox 13 showed the damage to the plane.

On Twitter, several Jazz players reacted to their emergency landing.

In a statement to Fox 13, Delta addressed the team's emergency landing:

"As the aircraft was taking off it hit a flock of birds. The left engine was shut down, the pilot declared an emergency in return to Salt Lake international Airport. Aircraft landed without incident and was able to taxi back. Delta airlines is working on finding another aircraft to get their customers to their destinations."

According to Henry Abbott of TrueHoop, the Jazz still plan to go to Memphis later today.

